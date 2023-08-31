Prep girls soccer: Denfeld’s Doyle taking it 'one game at a time'

DULUTH — It didn’t take long for Duluth Denfeld senior Alyssa Doyle to put the Hunters against North Branch Wednesday at Marv Heikkinen Field at Walt Hunting Stadium.

The game had hardly started when Doyle took a pass from Ahnika Fossum and buried it in the back of the net to put the Hunters up one.

“I took a touch around the defender,” Doyle said. “I saw the goalie was cheating off her near post and beat her to the spot.”

Doyle scored twice more in the first half for a natural hat trick and sophomore Luci Chastey scored in the second half in a 4-1 Denfeld win.

After a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Zimmerman and a 1-1 tie with Osseo to open the season, coach Leah Hamm was happy to see the Hunters put the games in the past and play their style.

“Our girls finally settled down and played their possession,” Hamm said. “They played calm and they picked their heads up and looked for each other. Particularly, Alyssa and Luci were able to connect really well this game.”

Doyle has scored four of the Denfeld’s five goals this season. Chastey has assisted on two of those goals and Doyle picked up the assist on Chastey’s score.

“Luci and I play really well together,” Doyle said. “I don’t know the exact stats, but I think she’s assisted on the majority of my goals. She’s a very talented player and we work well off of each other.”

Part of the reason they work well together is Chastey trusts her teammate to do what she did three times against North Branch — score.

“Alyssa rarely — very rarely — misses when she’s on goal,” Chastey said. “I know if I can get it to her feet, she’s going to finish.”

While she is only a sophomore, Chastey is “wise beyond her years,” according to Doyle, with her father Barry coaching at St. Scholastica and older brothers Keegan and Parker playing for the Saints. Keegan was a two-time News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year and Parker was a 2023 All-Area Team selection.

“She has great soccer knowledge just because of playing with people older than her growing up, watching soccer — playing it since she could walk,” Doyle said.

Chastey has been a part of the varsity roster since she was a seventh-grader, Hamm said. Even though two years separate the pair, they have a wealth of experience on the pitch.

“They’ve played together for a long time,” Hamm said. “They got good at playing with each other as they got better individually — they shaped how they play together.”

Chastey realizes with her increased profile this season comes with more expectations, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“I like the pressure that comes with that,” Chastey said. “It’s really cool to be thought of as one of the better players on the team, like someone who will help us a lot this season. That feels good to be one of the people they’re talking about.”

Doyle knows Chastey will respond to the challenge this season, but if the sophomore is carrying extra weight, it’s not obvious.

“I think she’s cool under pressure,” Doyle said. “Well, if she’s under pressure, I’m not aware of it, so she’s handling it well. She’s performing and doing things the way she’s always done.”

Likewise, Chastey has nothing but positive things to say about her longtime teammate and now captain, particularly the way she communicates on the field.

“She has so much energy on and off the field,” Chastey said. “She’s always cheering on her teammates and when she’s on the field, she’s the one telling you if you have time or if you can turn or whatever — she’s the person who talks to you and lets you know what’s going on. Playing with her has been really fun the last few years.”

While her time at Denfeld is coming to an end, Doyle’s soccer career will continue, but she won’t go far. The senior announced Tuesday her intention to play soccer at Minnesota Duluth next year. Doyle is the first Hunter to play for UMD since Emily Fleissner graduated in 2014.

Doyle said she liked the fact the Bulldogs’ coaching staff let her take her time “making the right decision” and the school fits with her goals as much as the soccer program.

“All the pieces lined up,” Doyle said. “I won’t be too far from my family, but also I’ll be living on campus.”

Before she heads across town to join the Bulldogs, Doyle has a few more things to do for the a talented Hunters squad.

“We expect to win and we want to compete — we don’t want to be taken as the underdogs any more,” Doyle said. “Last year was our first winning season since 2014 and we know that there are some expectations there, but we’re here to play hard and win some games.”

Hamm said the team did well putting the Zimmerman game in the rear-view mirror and refocusing on Osseo and North Branch.

“It needed to not exist in our minds for that quick turnaround, but I have a lot of faith and trust in this team,” Hamm said. “They trust each other, they want it. This isn’t a team I have to worry about motivating. They understand that they’re good, they understand they have a lot of potential and they’re out to beat some of their rivals.”

There isn’t much time to think about the win either with Hastings on the way. Denfeld (1-1-1) will host Hastings at 2 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Doyle said. “Like today, this one was great and we’re going to celebrate it, but then all the focus is on Hastings. We’ll focus in on that, hopefully get the win and then focus on the next one. That’s what will bring us success.”

