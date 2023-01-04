99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep girls hockey: Rothe, Mirage muscle their way past Rebels

Proctor/Hermantown’s unmatched depth continues to be envy of Northland girls hockey.

high school girls play hockey
Moose Lake Area goaltender Mallory Hartl (28) watches as Reese Heitzman (21) shoots the puck around Katie Metzer (22) of Moose Lake Area at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jon Nowacki
By Jon Nowacki
January 03, 2023 10:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PROCTOR — Proctor/Hermantown winger Ella Rothe played some varsity last season as a freshman but didn’t exactly light it up, finishing with one goal and three assists in a season that was sidetracked by a broken hand costing her about six games.

Rothe is back this season in a fourth-line role, and while her experience increases, so does her production. Rothe had her second two-goal game of her career — and second in a week — to lead Proctor/Hermantown to a 7-1 girls hockey victory over Moose Lake Area before about 250 at St. Luke’s Events Center.

Rothe said the Mirage have a next-player-up mentality fostered by coach Emma Stauber. This program, winners of the Minnesota Class A title in 2021 and runner-up last year, has become the envy of Northland girls hockey, both in terms of success and depth. They crank out players like a factory produces pucks.

“Coach Emma is really good at developing our players and just making them the best it can be,” Rothe said. “It really shows out there. We play as a team and everybody pulls through.”

high school girls play hockey
Natalya Hooey (13) of Proctor/Hermantown shoots the puck on goal against Moose Lake Area goaltender Mallory Hartl (28) at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

While some teams struggle to roll two lines, the Mirage have been going four in recent years. That's depth Moose Lake Area can’t match, though the Rebels gave it a go last year, leading the Mirage before ultimately falling 6-3 on Jan. 24 in Moose Lake. That was part of a banner 18-7-1 record for the Rebels.

ADVERTISEMENT

This go-round was supposed to be closer but it got off to an ominous start as Moose Lake Area had transportation issues on a snowy Tuesday across the Northland and showed up at St. Luke’s later than planned. The game started about 15 minutes late.

“We showed up a little late, and that kind of rattled our girls,” said third-year Rebels coach Reilly Fawcett, a former Mirage star. “That’s happened to us before. We’re not new to that. It was just one of those days.”

high school girls play hockey
Katie Metzer (22) of Moose Lake Area looks to poke the puck away from Izy Fairchild (27) of Proctor/Hermantown at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Moose Lake Area came out flat and couldn't match the speed of the Mirage, who play a tough schedule than the Rebels.

Proctor/Hermantown (10-3-2) scored three goals in the first period and got Natalie Berg’s shorthanded goal at 5:12 in the second before Moose Lake Area (8-2) answered with one of its few bright spors as Sandra Ribich scored the Rebels’ lone goal at 6:32 in the second on an assist from Megan Hattenberger.

Fawcett was asked if Proctor/Hermantown was beatable in Section 7A.

“Every team is beatable,” Fawcett said. “You just have to find their weaknesses and be able to isolate that and take advantage of that. We started to do a good job of starting to shut down their offense — they’re so offensive. We knew we had to play solid defensively and keep them to the outside. There were times we were able to do that but there were times we weren’t and fell apart.”

Mallory Hartl had 45 saves for Moose Lake Area while Suri Langley had 12 saves for Proctor/Hermantown, which fell 6-1 to Warroad in last year’s Class A state title game.

high school girls play hockey
Anika Burke (8) of Proctor/Hermantown shoots the puck off the helmet of Moose Lake Area goaltender Mallory Hartl (28) at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Winning a state title was obviously a highlight two years ago, but right now, when I think back, that loss last year, that Warroad loss is really vivid,” Stauber said. “It’s hard to forget about that and I think the players feel the same.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rothe agreed.

“I think that loss motivated us to try to play better,” she said. “I think coach Emma is really basing our practice plans on trying to fix those mistakes. I think in some ways we’re better than last year, and in others ways, we’re not, but we’re working hard and getting there. I think by the end of the year we’ll be very good come sections and hopefully state. That’s the goal.”

Moose Lake Area 0-1-0—1

Proctor/Hermantown 3-1-3—7

First period — 1. PH, Natalya Hooey (Hannah Graves, Ava Anick), 2:15; 2. PH, Anika Burke (Nya Sieger, Jane Eckstrom), 5:08; 3. PH, Ella Rothe (Mya Gunderson, Kalea Homich), 8:02.

Second period — 4. PH, Natalie Berg (Hailey Jussila), 5:12 (sh); 5. MLA, Sandra Ribich (Megan Hattenberger), 6:32.

Third period — 6. PH, Izy Fairchild (Gunderson), 4:17; 7. PH, Sieger (Morgan LaValley), 5:49; 8. PH, Rothe (Jussila, Sophie Parendo), 8:49.

Saves — Mallory Hartl, MLA 45; Suri Langley, PH, 12.

high school girls play hockey
Reese Heitzman (21) and Hannah Graves (6) of Proctor/Hermantown shoot the puck on goal against Moose Lake Area goaltender Mallory Hartl (28) at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school girls play hockey
Katie Metzer (22) blocks a shot from Proctor/Hermantown with her hand at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school girls play hockey
Natalie Berg (10) of Proctor/Hermantown scores a shorthanded goal against Moose Lake Area goaltender Mallory Hartl (28) at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school girls play hockey
Ava Anick (28) of Proctor/Hermantown dives after the puck against Moose Lake Area at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school girls play hockey
Moose Lake Area goaltender Mallory Hartl (28) makes a stick save against Proctor/Hermantown at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school girls play hockey
Proctor/Hermantown players celebrate after scoring a goal against Moose Lake Area at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: PROCTORPROCTOR-HERMANTOWNMOOSE LAKE AREA REBELSGIRLS HOCKEY
Jon Nowacki
By Jon Nowacki
Jon Nowacki joined the News Tribune in August 1998 as a sports reporter. He grew up in Stephen, Minnesota, in the northwest corner of the state, where he was actively involved in school and sports and was a proud member of the Tigers’ 1992 state championship nine-man football team.

After graduating in 1993, Nowacki majored in print journalism at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, serving as editor of the college paper, “The Aquin,” and graduating with honors in December 1997. He worked with the Associated Press during the “tobacco trial” of 1998, leading to the industry’s historic $206 billion settlement, before moving to Duluth.

Nowacki started as a prep reporter for the News Tribune before moving onto the college ranks, with an emphasis on Minnesota Duluth football, including coverage of the Bulldogs’ NCAA Division II championships in 2008 and 2010.

Nowacki continues to focus on college sports while filling in as a backup on preps, especially at tournament time. He covers the Duluth Huskies baseball team and auto racing in the summer. When time allows, he also writes an offbeat and lighthearted food column entitled “The Taco Stand,” a reference to the “Taco Jon” nickname given to him by his older brother when he was a teenager that stuck with him through college. He has a teenage daughter, Emma.

Nowacki can be reached at jnowacki@duluthnews.com or (218) 380-7027. Follow him on Twitter @TacoJon1.
What to read next
Cloquet tops Proctor.
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks edge Rails in OT classic
Cloquet's Alexa Snesrud and Proctor's Hope Carlson dueled past the end of regulation.
January 03, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) jumps into the boards as she celebrates Isabella Thompson’s game-winning goal in overtime
Prep
Prep report: Thompson the overtime heroine for Superior girls
The game-winning goal ended a spirited effort from North Shore, which was outshot 33-15.
January 03, 2023 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: CEC turns game around to top Mounds View
The visitors led 3-1 late in the second period before the Lumberjacks scored four unanswered goals.
January 02, 2023 11:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Mirage prevail in outdoor game
Proctor/Hermantown and the Duluth Northern Stars played an outdoor game at a rink near Fryberger Arena for the second consecutive year.
December 31, 2022 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports