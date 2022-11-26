Prep girls hockey preview: Superior

Head coach: Doug Trentor, third season

2021-22 record: 8-17

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: Wisconsin Sectional 1

Key departures: Callie Holmlund, Lily Walrath, Emily Berka, Gabrielle Siers, Keely Morehouse

Key returners: Autumn Cooper, Bella Thompson, Emma Ferg, Kenlyn Thimm, Indigo Fish, Grace Hansen, Brooke Lindberg, Katie Stamper, Kennedy Popplewell, Gabryel Olson, Alivia Visger, Kaylie Nault

Newcomers to watch: So. F Makaela Reinke and Fr. F Addie Benson

Outlook: “The outlook for this year’s squad is extremely positive,” according to coach Trentor. “The girls, coaching staff, parents, and community are ready and excited to get this season started.”

The Spartans are bringing back talented leadership to go along with talented and motivated underclassmen. Many play other sports and/or hockey together in the offseason and Trentor sees that as a positive, all the way.

“That allows them to start the season in shape and ready to roll,” he said. “The girls are friends off the ice, so we have a true sense of unity. Our schedule remains difficult, by design, but we feel that’s a part of what makes us better.”

Superior Spartans

2022-23 SCHEDULE (all home games in ALL CAPS) Nov. 19 — NORTHERN TIER, 2 p.m. Nov. 22 — CFM SABERS, 7 p.m. Dec. 1 — DULUTH MARSHALL, 7 p.m. Dec. 3 — at Eau Claire Area, 1 p.m. Dec. 10 — ST. CROIX VALLEY, 6 p.m. Dec. 13 — NORTH SHORE, 5 P.M. Dec. 16 — WESTERN WISCONSIN, 7 p.m. Dec. 17 — SARTELL/SAUK RAPIDS, 1 p.m. Dec. 20 — ROCK RIDGE, 7 p.m. Dec. 22 — at Hayward Area, 7 p.m. Dec. 28 — at Cap City Cougars (Madison Holiday Tourney), 5:15 PM Dec. 29 — TBD, Madison Holiday Tourney Dec. 30 — TBD, Madison Holiday Tourney Jan. 5 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, 7 p.m. Jan. 7 — MEDFORD, 2 p.m. Jan. 10 — at Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 7 p.m. Jan. 14 — at Hudson, 3 p.m. Jan. 17 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, 7 p.m. Jan. 20 — NORTHERN EDGE, 7 p.m. Jan. 21 — NORTHLAND PINES, 2 p.m. Jan. 24 — at Duluth, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 — at Western Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Jan. 30 — at Proctor/Hermantown, 7 p.m. Feb. 4 — at Central Wisconsin, 2 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 8-17 Nov. 20 — at Northern Tier, W, 5-3 Nov. 23 — at CFM Sabers, L, 4-1 Dec. 2 — at North Shore, W, 3-2 Dec. 4 — EAU CLAIRE AREA, W, 4-2 Dec. 6 — at Rock Ridge, L, 6-5 Dec. 10 — at Moose Lake Area, L, 7-1 Dec. 17 — at Western Wisconsin, L, 3-1 Dec. 21 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, W, 6-0 Dec. 28 — Central Wisconsin, L, 6-0 Dec. 29 — Wisconsin Valley Union, W, 8-1 Dec. 29 — Brookfield, W, 5-0 Jan. 3 — at Hayward, L, 3-2 Jan. 7 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 5-3 Jan. 11 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, L, 4-1 Jan. 15 — HUDSON, L, 4-2 Jan. 18 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 8-0 Jan. 21 — WESTERN WISCONSIN, L, 5-2 Jan. 24 — NORTH SHORE, W, 5-0 Jan. 25 — DULUTH, L, 6-2 Jan. 28 — CFM SABERS, L, 4-2 Jan. 31 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 9-0 Feb. 3 — PROCTOR/HERMANTOWN, L, 6-0 Feb. 5 — at St. Croix Valley, L, 6-3 Feb. 17 — NORTHERN EDGE, W, 6-4 Feb. 23 — at Hayward, L, 7-5 2022-23 ROSTER 1 Kaylie Nault G So. 2 Ireland Brennan F Fr. 4 Bella Thompson F So. 5 Indigo Fish D Sr. 6 Teagan Eisenach F Fr. 7 Marcy Price F Sr. 8 Michaela Geissler D Fr. 9 Kenlyn Thimm F So. 11 Makaela Reinke F So. 12 Grace Hansen D Sr. 13 Hailey Olby F So. 14 Olivia Prendergast F Fr. 15 Alexia Kimmes F Fr. 16 Brooke Lindberg F Sr. 17 Katie Stamper D So. 18 Liz Powell F Fr. 19 Kennedy Popplewell D So. 20 Gabs Olson F So. 21 Autumn Cooper F Jr. 22 Emma Ferg F So. 23 Liv Visger F So 27 Addy Benson F Fr. 28 Maddy Bachand D Fr. 29 Storm Heffilfinger D Fr.

