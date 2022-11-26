SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep girls hockey preview: Rock Ridge

Paddy Elsmore takes over the Wolverines this season.

By Duluth News Tribune
November 26, 2022 04:00 AM
Head coach: Patricia “Paddy” Elsmore, first season

2021-22 record: 7-17

Conference: Independent

Section: 7A

Key departures: D Jennie Krause (5-11—16), F Kaitlyn James (3-1—4), F Kylie Baranzelli (14-10—24)

Key returners: So. F Natalie Bergman (11-8—19), Fr. F Ayla Troutwine (9-7—16), Sr. D/F Maggie Koskela (2-5—7)

Newcomer to watch: So. F Gabby Hutar

Outlook: Elsmore said the Wolverines are looking forward to an exciting season with a lot of young players eager to learn.

“Our team is very young and energetic,” she said. “We have a strong leadership group and worked extremely hard during the offseason. This is a competitive group with lots of potential. We are looking forward to seeing the growth throughout the season, with a lot of travel early in the season. We’re eager to start.”

Rock Ridge Wolverines

2022-23 SCHEDULE

Home games in ALL CAPS

Nov. 11 — at Two Rivers/St. Paul

Nov. 12 — at Princeton

Nov. 15 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM (E), 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 — at Northern Lakes, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 — at Sartell/Sauk Rapids, 11 a.m.

Nov. 29 — MOOSE LAKE AREA (E), 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 — PRINCETON (E), 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY (E), 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 — at Crookston, 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 — at Detroit Lakes, 1 p.m.

Dec. 15 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS (V), 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 — DODGE COUNTY (E), 2 p.m.

Dec. 20 — at Superior, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 — CHISAGO LAKES (V), 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 — LITCHFIELD/DASSEL-COKATO (V), 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 — DULUTH MARSHALL (V), 7 p.m.

Jan. 10 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 — FORT FRANCES (V), 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 — at North Shore, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 — PINE CITY AREA (E), 2 p.m.

Jan. 24 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 — NORTH SHORE (V), 7 p.m.

2021-22 RESULTS

RECORD: 7-17-0

Nov. 12 — TWO RIVERS/ST. PAUL, L, 6-1

Nov. 13 — PRINCETON, W, 4-1

Nov. 16 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 8-1

Nov. 19 — MAHTOMEDI, L, 6-2

Nov. 22 — NORTHERN LAKES, L, 2-1

Nov. 30 — at Moose Lake Area, L, 11-5

Dec. 6 — SUPERIOR, W, 6-5

Dec. 7 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 7-1

Dec. 10 — CROOKSTON, L, 8-1

Dec. 16 — at International Falls, W, 6-0

Dec. 23 — HOLY ANGELS, L, 8-0

Dec. 26 — at Holy Angels, L, 6-0

Dec. 30 — Visitation, W, 5-3

Jan. 6 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 5-1

Jan. 11 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, L, 3-1

Jan. 14 — at Irondale/St. Anthony, L, 4-3

Jan. 18 — NORTH SHORE, L, 3-1

Jan. 20 — at Princeton, W, 4-2

Jan. 22 — at Pine City Area, W, 5-2

Jan. 25 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, L, 8-1

Jan. 27 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, W, 7-0

Jan. 28 — MINNEHAHA UNITED, L, 8-3

Feb. 4 — at North Shore, L, 3-2

Feb. 8 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 2-0

2022-23 ROSTER

1 Nola Kwiatkowski G So.

2 Mattelyn Seppi D Fr.

3 Makayla Waldron F So.

4 Maggie Koskela D/F Sr.

5 Katelyn Torrel D/F Sr.

6 Katie Johnson D So.

7 Sydney Spelts F Jr.

8 Kyra Skelton F Jr.

9 Mylee Young D Jr.

10 Amelia “Mimi” Babiracki D Fr.

11 Gabby Hutar F So.

12 Mayme Scott D/F 8th

13 Colie Otto F So.

14 Jaelyn Parks F Sr.

18 Hailey Huismann F Fr.

19 Natalie Bergman F So.

22 Ayla Troutwine F Fr.

23 Teryn Swan D Jr.

25 Alaina Husmann D/F Fr.

30 Daisy Andrews G Jr.

Return to 2022-23 girls hockey previews

