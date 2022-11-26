Prep girls hockey preview: Rock Ridge

Head coach: Patricia “Paddy” Elsmore, first season

2021-22 record: 7-17

Conference: Independent

Section: 7A

Key departures: D Jennie Krause (5-11—16), F Kaitlyn James (3-1—4), F Kylie Baranzelli (14-10—24)

Key returners: So. F Natalie Bergman (11-8—19), Fr. F Ayla Troutwine (9-7—16), Sr. D/F Maggie Koskela (2-5—7)

Newcomer to watch: So. F Gabby Hutar

Outlook: Elsmore said the Wolverines are looking forward to an exciting season with a lot of young players eager to learn.

“Our team is very young and energetic,” she said. “We have a strong leadership group and worked extremely hard during the offseason. This is a competitive group with lots of potential. We are looking forward to seeing the growth throughout the season, with a lot of travel early in the season. We’re eager to start.”

Rock Ridge Wolverines

2022-23 SCHEDULE Home games in ALL CAPS Nov. 11 — at Two Rivers/St. Paul Nov. 12 — at Princeton Nov. 15 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM (E), 7 p.m. Nov. 22 — at Northern Lakes, 7 p.m. Nov. 26 — at Sartell/Sauk Rapids, 11 a.m. Nov. 29 — MOOSE LAKE AREA (E), 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 — PRINCETON (E), 7 p.m. Dec. 6 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY (E), 7 p.m. Dec. 9 — at Crookston, 7 p.m. Dec. 10 — at Detroit Lakes, 1 p.m. Dec. 15 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS (V), 7 p.m. Dec. 17 — DODGE COUNTY (E), 2 p.m. Dec. 20 — at Superior, 7 p.m. Dec. 22 — CHISAGO LAKES (V), 7 p.m. Dec. 27 — LITCHFIELD/DASSEL-COKATO (V), 7 p.m. Jan. 5 — DULUTH MARSHALL (V), 7 p.m. Jan. 10 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m. Jan. 13 — FORT FRANCES (V), 7 p.m. Jan. 17 — at North Shore, 7 p.m. Jan. 21 — PINE CITY AREA (E), 2 p.m. Jan. 24 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m. Feb. 3 — NORTH SHORE (V), 7 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 7-17-0 Nov. 12 — TWO RIVERS/ST. PAUL, L, 6-1 Nov. 13 — PRINCETON, W, 4-1 Nov. 16 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 8-1 Nov. 19 — MAHTOMEDI, L, 6-2 Nov. 22 — NORTHERN LAKES, L, 2-1 Nov. 30 — at Moose Lake Area, L, 11-5 Dec. 6 — SUPERIOR, W, 6-5 Dec. 7 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 7-1 Dec. 10 — CROOKSTON, L, 8-1 Dec. 16 — at International Falls, W, 6-0 Dec. 23 — HOLY ANGELS, L, 8-0 Dec. 26 — at Holy Angels, L, 6-0 Dec. 30 — Visitation, W, 5-3 Jan. 6 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 5-1 Jan. 11 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, L, 3-1 Jan. 14 — at Irondale/St. Anthony, L, 4-3 Jan. 18 — NORTH SHORE, L, 3-1 Jan. 20 — at Princeton, W, 4-2 Jan. 22 — at Pine City Area, W, 5-2 Jan. 25 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, L, 8-1 Jan. 27 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, W, 7-0 Jan. 28 — MINNEHAHA UNITED, L, 8-3 Feb. 4 — at North Shore, L, 3-2 Feb. 8 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 2-0 2022-23 ROSTER 1 Nola Kwiatkowski G So. 2 Mattelyn Seppi D Fr. 3 Makayla Waldron F So. 4 Maggie Koskela D/F Sr. 5 Katelyn Torrel D/F Sr. 6 Katie Johnson D So. 7 Sydney Spelts F Jr. 8 Kyra Skelton F Jr. 9 Mylee Young D Jr. 10 Amelia “Mimi” Babiracki D Fr. 11 Gabby Hutar F So. 12 Mayme Scott D/F 8th 13 Colie Otto F So. 14 Jaelyn Parks F Sr. 18 Hailey Huismann F Fr. 19 Natalie Bergman F So. 22 Ayla Troutwine F Fr. 23 Teryn Swan D Jr. 25 Alaina Husmann D/F Fr. 30 Daisy Andrews G Jr.

