Prep girls hockey preview: Rock Ridge
Paddy Elsmore takes over the Wolverines this season.
Head coach: Patricia “Paddy” Elsmore, first season
2021-22 record: 7-17
Conference: Independent
Section: 7A
Key departures: D Jennie Krause (5-11—16), F Kaitlyn James (3-1—4), F Kylie Baranzelli (14-10—24)
Key returners: So. F Natalie Bergman (11-8—19), Fr. F Ayla Troutwine (9-7—16), Sr. D/F Maggie Koskela (2-5—7)
Newcomer to watch: So. F Gabby Hutar
Outlook: Elsmore said the Wolverines are looking forward to an exciting season with a lot of young players eager to learn.
“Our team is very young and energetic,” she said. “We have a strong leadership group and worked extremely hard during the offseason. This is a competitive group with lots of potential. We are looking forward to seeing the growth throughout the season, with a lot of travel early in the season. We’re eager to start.”