Prep girls hockey preview: Proctor/Hermantown

Head coach: Emma Stauber, fourth season

2021-22 record: 21-8-1

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7A

Key departures: G Abby Pajari (News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year, 20-8-1, 1.43 GAA, .939 save percentage, six shutouts), F Ember Kehtel (5-17—22), F Rylee Gilbertson (8-18—26)

ADVERTISEMENT

Key returners: Sr. F Nya Sieger (21-30—50), Jr. F Izy Fairchild (28-14—42), Jr. F Hannah Graves (16-12—28), Sr. F Reese Heitzman (13-13—26), So. F Jane Eckstom (8-13—21), Sr. D Sophie Parendo (1-8—9), Sr. D Ava Anick (2-11—13), Sr. D Alyssa Yokom (1-4—5)

Outlook: The Mirage are coming off a runner-up finish in Class A, and for most programs, that’d be the pinnacle, but the 2021 state champs have high goals as a program. They were disappointed in last year’s 6-1 loss to Warroad in the Class A title game.

“Our team has a very positive outlook despite our finish last year,” Stauber said. “We have reset and are now focusing our attention on this year with the strength and experience we gained from our season last year.”

The biggest question will be at goalie, where sophomore Neelah McLeod and freshmen Lillian Clemons and Suri Langley will compete for time between the pipes. They will have plenty of help around them. Proctor/Hermantown only lost three forwards, including two that saw consistent varsity shifts, and no defensemen.

Sieger and Heitzman will serve as captains and Parendo and Anick as assistant captains.

“We have strong depth both offensively and defensively, which hopefully will play to our advantage this season,” Stauber said. “We have a tough schedule lined up, especially into January with many top Class AA teams that we feel will prepare us for playoffs. We are optimistic and look forward to continuing to build on our success of the past few seasons.”

Proctor/Hermantown Mirage

2022-23 SCHEDULE (home games in ALL CAPS) Nov. 11 — ROSEVILLE/MAHTOMEDI (P) Nov. 12 — WARROAD (P) Nov. 18 — BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON (P) Nov. 19 — SOUTH ST. PAUL (H) Nov. 26 — at Metro-South, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 — at Champlin Park/Coon Rapids, 7 p.m. Dec. 10 — at Orono, 1 p.m. Dec. 13 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM (H), 7 p.m. Dec. 15 — DULUTH MARSHALL, 7 p.m. Dec. 17 — at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 2:15 p.m. Dec. 26 — Crookston, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27 — at Warroad, 8 p.m. Dec. 31 — at Duluth (outdoors), 3 p.m. Jan. 3 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 — at Andover, 2 p.m. Jan. 12 — at Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m. Jan. 13 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m. Jan. 14 — BRECK (P), 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 — at Edina, 7 p.m. Jan. 26 — EDEN PRAIRIE (H), 7 p.m. Jan. 27 — at Hill-Murray, 7 p.m. Jan. 30 — SUPERIOR (P), 7 p.m. Feb. 4 — at Mound Westonka/SWC, 3 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 21-8-1 Nov. 13 — at Warroad, L, 1-0 Nov. 19 — ORONO, L, 6-3 Nov. 20 — SOUTH ST. PAUL, W, 4-1 Nov. 26 — HASTINGS, W, 7-1 Nov. 27 — METRO-SOUTH, T, 2-2 Dec. 3 — CHAMPLIN PARK/COON RAPIDS, L, 4-2 Dec. 7 — DULUTH, W, 7-1 Dec. 9 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, W, 4-0 Dec. 14 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, W, 5-0 Dec. 18 — at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, L, 4-1 Dec. 21 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, W, 3-0 Dec. 27 — Mounds View, W, 4-0 Dec. 28 — Delano/Rockford, W, 6-0 Dec. 29 — Rogers, W, 1-0 Jan. 8 — MAHTOMEDI, W, 10-0 Jan. 13 — CHISAGO LAKES, W, 5-1 Jan. 14 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, W, 11-0 Jan. 15 — at Breck, W, 6-0 Jan. 18 — at Edina, L, 1-0 Jan. 21 — at Eden Prairie, L, 2-1 Jan. 24 — at Moose Lake Area, W, 6-3 Jan. 28 — ANDOVER, L, 4-2 Jan. 29 — Duluth, W, 5-2 Feb. 2 — DULUTH MARSHALL, W, 2-1 Feb. 3 — at Superior, W, 6-0 Feb. 12 — Hibbing/Chisholm, W, 2-1 Feb. 16 — Duluth Marshall, W, 3-0 Feb. 23 — Albert Lea, W, 6-2 Feb. 25 — Orono, W, 4-1 Feb. 26 — Warroad, L, 6-1 2022-23 ROSTER 1 Neelah McLeod G So. 2 Karlee Gilbertson F/D Jr. 3 Ella Rothe F So. 4 Nya Sieger F Sr. 5 Hailey Jussila F Jr. 6 Hannah Graves F Jr. 7 Reagan Zywicki F Jr. 8 Anika Burke F Jr. 9 Kailyn Morin F So. 10 Natalie Berg F Sr. 11 Rylee Kalkbrenner D Fr. 12 Morgan LaValley D Jr. 13 Natalya Hooey F Sr. 14 Katie Sandelin D Jr. 15 Alyssa Yokom D Sr. 16 Ayla Milbridge F So. 17 Addi Hieb F So. 18 Jane Eckstrom F So. 19 Sophie Parendo D Sr. 20 Cambriia Thomas D Fr 21 Reese Heitzman F Sr. 22 Mya Gunderson F Fr. 23 Madisen Skorseth F Sr. 24 Riah Ward F So. 25 Ali Andrews D So. 26 Megan Bonfigt F Sr. 27 Izy Fairchild F Jr. 28 Ava Anick D Sr. 29 Ashlee Pruse D Fr. 30 Lillian Clemons G Fr. 35 Suri Langley G Fr. 36 Kalea Homich F Jr. 37 Grace Nichols F Fr.

Return to 2022-23 girls hockey previews