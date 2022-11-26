Prep girls hockey preview: Proctor/Hermantown
The Mirage are looking to do one better than last year's Class A runner-up finish.
Head coach: Emma Stauber, fourth season
2021-22 record: 21-8-1
Conference: Lake Superior
Section: 7A
Key departures: G Abby Pajari (News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year, 20-8-1, 1.43 GAA, .939 save percentage, six shutouts), F Ember Kehtel (5-17—22), F Rylee Gilbertson (8-18—26)
Key returners: Sr. F Nya Sieger (21-30—50), Jr. F Izy Fairchild (28-14—42), Jr. F Hannah Graves (16-12—28), Sr. F Reese Heitzman (13-13—26), So. F Jane Eckstom (8-13—21), Sr. D Sophie Parendo (1-8—9), Sr. D Ava Anick (2-11—13), Sr. D Alyssa Yokom (1-4—5)
Outlook: The Mirage are coming off a runner-up finish in Class A, and for most programs, that’d be the pinnacle, but the 2021 state champs have high goals as a program. They were disappointed in last year’s 6-1 loss to Warroad in the Class A title game.
“Our team has a very positive outlook despite our finish last year,” Stauber said. “We have reset and are now focusing our attention on this year with the strength and experience we gained from our season last year.”
The biggest question will be at goalie, where sophomore Neelah McLeod and freshmen Lillian Clemons and Suri Langley will compete for time between the pipes. They will have plenty of help around them. Proctor/Hermantown only lost three forwards, including two that saw consistent varsity shifts, and no defensemen.
Sieger and Heitzman will serve as captains and Parendo and Anick as assistant captains.
“We have strong depth both offensively and defensively, which hopefully will play to our advantage this season,” Stauber said. “We have a tough schedule lined up, especially into January with many top Class AA teams that we feel will prepare us for playoffs. We are optimistic and look forward to continuing to build on our success of the past few seasons.”