SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep girls hockey preview: North Shore

Hope Ernest is the Storm's leading returning scorer.

GH vs Mars (14 of 32) (1).jpg
North Shore's Brooke Velcheff passes the puck during a game against Duluth Marshall in the 2021-22 season.
Lisa Malcomb / For the News Tribune
By Duluth News Tribune
November 26, 2022 04:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

North Shore Storm

Head coach: Zach Vieau, sixth season

2021-22 record: 7-19

Conference: Independent

Section: 7A

ADVERTISEMENT

Key departures: F/D Livia Hoff (9-15—24), now at Concordia-Moorhead

Key returners: Sr. F Hope Ernest (12-10—24), Jr. F Katie Carpenter (4-14—18), Jr. D Lily Benvie (5-12—17)

Newcomer to watch: eighth-grade center Reese Costley

Outlook: “Knock on wood, we should have our most successful season in years,” Vieau said. “We have a large amount of young new talent that will contribute to our team as well as a ton of returning players who have a few years of varsity under their belts along with a strong junior in net.”

Vieau is expecting goalie Harper Powell, forward Hope Ernest, defensemen Lily Benvie and forward Berkley Hoff to be among the area’s better players this season.

North Shore Storm

2022-23 SCHEDULE

Home games in ALL CAPS

Nov. 17 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS (SB), 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 — LITCHFIELD/DASSEL-COKATO (SB), 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM (SB), 7 p.m.

Nov. 29 — at Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m.

Dec. 1 — at Moose Lake Area, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 — at Pine City Area, 2 p.m.

Dec. 6 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 — at Superior, 5 p.m.

Dec. 16 — NORTHERN LAKES (SB), 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 — DULUTH MARSHALL (SB), 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 — PRINCETON (TH), 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 — Western Wisconsin (at Blaine), 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 6 — MOOSE LAKE AREA (SB), 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 — DETROIT LAKES (TH), 6 p.m.

Jan. 12 — at International Falls, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 — HAYWARD (TH), 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 — ROCK RIDGE (TH), 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 — at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 — PINE CITY AREA (TH), TBD

Jan. 30 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON (TH), 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 — at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.

2021-22 RESULTS

RECORD: 7-19-0

Nov. 18 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, W, 11-0

Nov. 19 — LITCHFIELD/DASSEL-COKATO, W, 3-2

Nov. 23 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 5-1

Nov. 30 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 8-0

Dec. 2 — SUPERIOR, L, 3-2

Dec. 7 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, L, 6-1

Dec. 9 — at Hayward, L, 7-2

Dec. 11 — at Pine City Area, L, 6-1

Dec. 21 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 4-1

Dec. 29 — at Armstrong/Cooper, L, 8-2

Dec. 30 — Princeton, W, 3-0

Dec. 31 — Two Rivers/St. Paul, L, 6-0

Jan. 6 — HAYWARD, L, 4-0

Jan. 8 — at Moose Lake Area, L, 5-0

Jan. 13 — at International Falls, W, 9-0

Jan. 17 — at Northern Lakes, L, 3-0

Jan. 18 — at Rock Ridge, W, 3-1

Jan. 21 — at Princeton, W, 4-3

Jan. 24 — at Superior, L, 5-0

Jan. 25 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 5-1

Jan. 27 — PINE CITY AREA, L, 5-2

Jan. 29 — MINNEHAHA UNITED, L, 6-1

Jan. 31 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, L, 4-0

Feb. 3 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, L, 6-1

Feb. 4 — ROCK RIDGE, W, 3-2

Feb. 8 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, L, 4-0

2022-23 ROSTER

2 Lily Benvie D Jr.

4 Sierra Geatz F/D 8th

5 Brooke Velcheff F Jr.

6 Libby Althaus D Sr.

7 Natalie Larson F Jr.

8 Berkley Hoff F 8th

9 Reese Costley C 8th

10 Hayden Bright F 8th

11 Kinsey Komarek C/F Jr.

12 Marlee Hogenson D So.

13 Bree Torgerson F Jr.

15 Katie Carpenter C Jr.

16 Hope Ernest F Sr.

17 Jocelyn Seagren F Jr.

18 Addison Bentler D So.

19 Stella LaPointe D 8th

20 Ella Peterson C/F Fr.

35 Harper Powell G Jr.

Return to 2022-23 girls hockey previews

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSGIRLS HOCKEYNORTH SHORE STORM
What to read next
Player tries for contested shot
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks' defense stymies Hawks in 68-50 win
Cloquet junior Ava Carlson paced all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort.
December 20, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
boys hockey player scores goal
Prep
Prep boys hockey: On night of champions, East hockey makes surprising return to form
In a second matchup at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center featuring a reigning state champion on Tuesday night, Hermantown beat Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in a rematch of the Section 7A championship game.
December 20, 2022 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Superior’s Devon Ford (12) gets a shot up over Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3)
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back
Division 5 Solon Springs held its own at Division 1 Superior.
December 20, 2022 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth East tops Duluth Denfeld.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld
The Hunters couldn't match up with Greyhounds big men Patrick Smith and Rocco Paulson.
December 19, 2022 11:51 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb