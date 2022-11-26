Prep girls hockey preview: North Shore
Hope Ernest is the Storm's leading returning scorer.
North Shore Storm
Head coach: Zach Vieau, sixth season
2021-22 record: 7-19
Conference: Independent
Section: 7A
Key departures: F/D Livia Hoff (9-15—24), now at Concordia-Moorhead
Key returners: Sr. F Hope Ernest (12-10—24), Jr. F Katie Carpenter (4-14—18), Jr. D Lily Benvie (5-12—17)
Newcomer to watch: eighth-grade center Reese Costley
Outlook: “Knock on wood, we should have our most successful season in years,” Vieau said. “We have a large amount of young new talent that will contribute to our team as well as a ton of returning players who have a few years of varsity under their belts along with a strong junior in net.”
Vieau is expecting goalie Harper Powell, forward Hope Ernest, defensemen Lily Benvie and forward Berkley Hoff to be among the area’s better players this season.
