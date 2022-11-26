Prep girls hockey preview: North Shore

North Shore Storm

Head coach: Zach Vieau, sixth season

2021-22 record: 7-19

Conference: Independent

Section: 7A

ADVERTISEMENT

Key departures: F/D Livia Hoff (9-15—24), now at Concordia-Moorhead

Key returners: Sr. F Hope Ernest (12-10—24), Jr. F Katie Carpenter (4-14—18), Jr. D Lily Benvie (5-12—17)

Newcomer to watch: eighth-grade center Reese Costley

Outlook: “Knock on wood, we should have our most successful season in years,” Vieau said. “We have a large amount of young new talent that will contribute to our team as well as a ton of returning players who have a few years of varsity under their belts along with a strong junior in net.”

Vieau is expecting goalie Harper Powell, forward Hope Ernest, defensemen Lily Benvie and forward Berkley Hoff to be among the area’s better players this season.

North Shore Storm

2022-23 SCHEDULE Home games in ALL CAPS Nov. 17 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS (SB), 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 — LITCHFIELD/DASSEL-COKATO (SB), 7 p.m. Nov. 22 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM (SB), 7 p.m. Nov. 29 — at Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m. Dec. 1 — at Moose Lake Area, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 — at Pine City Area, 2 p.m. Dec. 6 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m. Dec. 13 — at Superior, 5 p.m. Dec. 16 — NORTHERN LAKES (SB), 7 p.m. Dec. 20 — DULUTH MARSHALL (SB), 7 p.m. Dec. 22 — PRINCETON (TH), 7 p.m. Dec. 26 — Western Wisconsin (at Blaine), 4:15 p.m. Jan. 6 — MOOSE LAKE AREA (SB), 7 p.m. Jan. 7 — DETROIT LAKES (TH), 6 p.m. Jan. 12 — at International Falls, 7 p.m. Jan. 14 — HAYWARD (TH), 1 p.m. Jan. 17 — ROCK RIDGE (TH), 7 p.m. Jan. 20 — at Princeton, 7 p.m. Jan. 24 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 — PINE CITY AREA (TH), TBD Jan. 30 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON (TH), 7 p.m. Feb. 3 — at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 7-19-0 Nov. 18 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, W, 11-0 Nov. 19 — LITCHFIELD/DASSEL-COKATO, W, 3-2 Nov. 23 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 5-1 Nov. 30 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 8-0 Dec. 2 — SUPERIOR, L, 3-2 Dec. 7 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, L, 6-1 Dec. 9 — at Hayward, L, 7-2 Dec. 11 — at Pine City Area, L, 6-1 Dec. 21 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 4-1 Dec. 29 — at Armstrong/Cooper, L, 8-2 Dec. 30 — Princeton, W, 3-0 Dec. 31 — Two Rivers/St. Paul, L, 6-0 Jan. 6 — HAYWARD, L, 4-0 Jan. 8 — at Moose Lake Area, L, 5-0 Jan. 13 — at International Falls, W, 9-0 Jan. 17 — at Northern Lakes, L, 3-0 Jan. 18 — at Rock Ridge, W, 3-1 Jan. 21 — at Princeton, W, 4-3 Jan. 24 — at Superior, L, 5-0 Jan. 25 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 5-1 Jan. 27 — PINE CITY AREA, L, 5-2 Jan. 29 — MINNEHAHA UNITED, L, 6-1 Jan. 31 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, L, 4-0 Feb. 3 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, L, 6-1 Feb. 4 — ROCK RIDGE, W, 3-2 Feb. 8 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, L, 4-0 2022-23 ROSTER 2 Lily Benvie D Jr. 4 Sierra Geatz F/D 8th 5 Brooke Velcheff F Jr. 6 Libby Althaus D Sr. 7 Natalie Larson F Jr. 8 Berkley Hoff F 8th 9 Reese Costley C 8th 10 Hayden Bright F 8th 11 Kinsey Komarek C/F Jr. 12 Marlee Hogenson D So. 13 Bree Torgerson F Jr. 15 Katie Carpenter C Jr. 16 Hope Ernest F Sr. 17 Jocelyn Seagren F Jr. 18 Addison Bentler D So. 19 Stella LaPointe D 8th 20 Ella Peterson C/F Fr. 35 Harper Powell G Jr.

Return to 2022-23 girls hockey previews