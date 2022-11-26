SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep girls hockey preview: Moose Lake Area

The Rebels are hoping to build on an 18-win season in 2021-22.

Girls hockey players in red, white and blue uniforms compete against players in black yellow and white uniforms on an indoor ice sheet.
Bianca McGiffert (26) of Duluth Marshall and Gracie Hartl (6) of Moose Lake Area compete for the puck Jan. 27 at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Duluth News Tribune
November 26, 2022 04:00 AM
Head coach: Reilly Fawcett, third season

2021-22 record: 18-7-1

Conference: Independent

Section: 7A

Key departures: Gabby Gamst (13-14—27), Raechel Painovich (7-19—26 pts), Julia Juszcak (3-8—11)

Key returners: Forwards Sandra Ribich (14-22—36), Megan Hattenberger (17-13—30) and Gracie Hartl (17G, 6A, 23 pts), defensemen Hallie Klavu (13-21—34) and Jorja Jusczak (5-8—13) and goalie Mallory Hartl (1,337 game minutes, .938 save percentage)

Outlook: “Our expectations for this year is to be the hardest working team on the ice,” said Fawcett, the 2014 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year. “We know that we might not be the most skilled team, but hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. One goal that we have is to make it to the section final this year, but we have to focus on one practice at a time and one game at a time.”

Fawcett said it’s a tough section with the likes of her high school program, Proctor/Hermantown, as well as Duluth Marshall, Hibbing/Chisholm and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton. She said the Friday, Nov. 11 opener against Breck would set the tone for the season.

“We are looking to get redemption this year,” Fawcett said. “Our girls were extremely dedicated this summer and it has shown in these first couple weeks of practice. We also wanted a tougher schedule to prepare us for the playoffs. We’re determined to have a good season.”

Moose Lake Area Rebels

2022-23 SCHEDULE

Nov. 11 — at Breck, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Hopkins/St. Louis Park, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 — MINNEAPOLIS, 7:30 P.M.

Nov. 19 — LITCHFIELD/DASSEL-COKATO, 3 p.m.

Nov. 22 — CLOQUET/ESKO/CARLTON, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 29 — at Rock Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 — NORTH SHORE, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 — at Two Rivers, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 — CHISAGO LAKES, 2 p.m.

Dec. 15 — DULUTH, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 — at Minnehaha United, TBD

Dec. 20 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23 — at Simley, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 — at Proctor/Hermantown, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 — at Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 — at North Shore, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 — at Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 — at Gentry, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 — NORTHERN LAKES, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 — ST. FRANCIS, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21 — at Hayward, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 — MINNEHAHA UNITED, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 — DULUTH MARSHALL, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 — DODGE COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 — PINE CITY, 7:30 p.m.

2021-22 RESULTS

RECORD: 18-7-1

Nov. 12 — BRECK, W, 5-1

Nov. 16 — HOPKINS/PARK, W, 3-1

Nov. 20 — LITCHFIELD/DASSEL-COKATO, W, 6-2

Nov. 23 — at Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, L, 2-1

Nov. 30 — ROCK RIDGE, W, 11-5

Dec. 2 — TWO RIVERS/ST. PAUL, W, 4-1

Dec. 10 — SUPERIOR, W, 7-1

Dec. 11 — at Dodge County, W, 3-1

Dec. 16 — CLOQUET/ESKO/CARLTON, W, 1-0

Dec. 18 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, W, 10-1

Dec. 21 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, W, 2-1

Dec. 27 — Buffalo, W, 2-1

Dec. 28 — Luverne, L, 6-3

Dec. 29 — Pine City Area, W, 4-0

Jan. 8 — NORTH SHORE, W, 5-0

Jan. 10 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, T, 1-1

Jan. 13 — DULUTH MARSHALL, L, 3-1

Jan. 18 — at Northern Lake, W, 2-1

Jan. 20 — at Duluth, W, 2-1

Jan. 24 — PROCTOR/HERMANTOWN, L, 6-3

Jan. 25 — at Hayward, W, 5-1

Jan. 27 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 4-1

Jan. 29 — at International Falls, W, 10-0

Feb. 2 — PRINCETON, W, 6-0

Feb. 3 — at North Shore, W, 6-1

Feb. 8 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, L, 4-2

2022-23 ROSTER

2 Chelbi Hanson F So.

3 Madilyn Balut D So.

4 Reese Nordstrom F 7th

5 Megan Hattenberger F Jr.

6 Gracie Hartl F Jr.

7 Jorja Jusczak D Jr.

10 Lily Ludwig F So.

11 Lily Kahara D Jr.

13 Hallie Klavu D So.

14 Mackenzie Hoffmann F So.

15 Autumn Painovich F 8th

17 Jenna Jusczak F/D 8th

18 Gracie Gamst F Jr.

20 Aila Oswald D So.

21 Sandra Ribich F So.

23 Malea Jerry G Jr.

28 Mallory Hartl G So.

Return to 2022-23 girls hockey previews

