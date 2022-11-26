Prep girls hockey preview: Moose Lake Area
The Rebels are hoping to build on an 18-win season in 2021-22.
Head coach: Reilly Fawcett, third season
2021-22 record: 18-7-1
Conference: Independent
Section: 7A
Key departures: Gabby Gamst (13-14—27), Raechel Painovich (7-19—26 pts), Julia Juszcak (3-8—11)
Key returners: Forwards Sandra Ribich (14-22—36), Megan Hattenberger (17-13—30) and Gracie Hartl (17G, 6A, 23 pts), defensemen Hallie Klavu (13-21—34) and Jorja Jusczak (5-8—13) and goalie Mallory Hartl (1,337 game minutes, .938 save percentage)
Outlook: “Our expectations for this year is to be the hardest working team on the ice,” said Fawcett, the 2014 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year. “We know that we might not be the most skilled team, but hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. One goal that we have is to make it to the section final this year, but we have to focus on one practice at a time and one game at a time.”
Fawcett said it’s a tough section with the likes of her high school program, Proctor/Hermantown, as well as Duluth Marshall, Hibbing/Chisholm and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton. She said the Friday, Nov. 11 opener against Breck would set the tone for the season.
“We are looking to get redemption this year,” Fawcett said. “Our girls were extremely dedicated this summer and it has shown in these first couple weeks of practice. We also wanted a tougher schedule to prepare us for the playoffs. We’re determined to have a good season.”