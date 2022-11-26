Prep girls hockey preview: Hibbing/Chisholm

Head coach: Pete Hyduke, 19th season (23rd with girls program, 47 years coaching overall)

2021-22 record: 12-13-2

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7A

Key departures: F Megan Bussey (12-13—25), F Julia Gherardi (15-9—24), D Annika Lundell (6-12—18)

Key returners: G Addison Hess (2.46 GAA, .913 save percentage, 2 shutouts), F Aune Boben (15-17—32), F Claire Rewertz (9-12—21), D Abigail Sullivan (7-12—19), F Panella Rewertz (3-11—14), D Kendal Gustavsson (1-7—8), D Monroe Rewertz (2-6—8)

Outlook: The Bluejackets graduated a good group of seniors who led the team for years but are fortunate to have a group of six upperclassmen who are ready to take the lead this year.

“We should be strong in the nets this year, and we’ll build this team from the net out,” Hyduke said.

Hyduke expects a lot of competition during the season to fill out the final roster spots.

“We’re in the toughest Class A section in the state, so this is a team that will need to pride itself on working hard in all zones of the ice, starting with our defensive end,” Hyduke said.

Section 7A was strong before, and most of the teams are expecting to be up this year. Something will have to give.

“With the schedule we play, success will not be determined by the wins and losses during the season but will be determined by the growth throughout the season preparing us for sections,” Hyduke said. “My coaching staff and I are excited to watch the growth of this year’s team.”

Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

2022-23 SCHEDULE (Home games in CAPS) Nov. 15 — at Rock Ridge Nov. 19 — MINNEAPOLIS Nov. 22 — at North Shore Nov. 29 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, 7 p.m. Dec. 1 — NORTHERN LAKES, 7 p.m. Dec. 6 — DULUTH MARSHALL, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, 7 p.m. Dec. 13 — at Proctor/Hermantown, 7 p.m. Dec. 16 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, 7 p.m. Dec. 20 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, 7 p.m. Dec. 26 — at South St. Paul, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 3 — DULUTH, 7 p.m. Jan. 5 — at Superior, 7 p.m. Jan. 9 — at Moose Lake Area, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 — ROCK RIDGE, 7 p.m. Jan. 13 — PROCTOR/HERMANTOWN, 7 p.m. Jan. 17 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m. Jan. 19 — at Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m. Jan. 24 — NORTH SHORE, 7p.m. Jan. 26 — at Duluth, 7 p.m. Feb. 3 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, 7 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 12-12-2 Nov. 16 — ROCK RIDGE, W, 8-1 Nov. 20 — MAHTOMEDI, W, 6-4 Nov. 23 — at North Shore, W, 5-1 Nov. 26 — Blaine, L, 4-1 Nov. 27 — White Bear Lake, W, 2-1 Nov. 30 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, W, 14-0 Dec. 7 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 4-0 Dec. 9 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, T, 1-1 Dec. 14 — PROCTOR/HERMANTOWN, L, 5-0 Dec. 17 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, L, 2-0 Dec. 21 — at Moose Lake Area, L, 2-1 Dec. 29 — South St. Paul, L, 4-1 Dec. 30 — Eagan, W, 2-1 Jan. 4 — at International Falls, W, 13-0 Jan. 7 — SUPERIOR, W, 5-3 Jan. 10 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, T, 1-1 Jan. 11 — at Rock Ridge, W, 3-1 Jan. 14 — at Proctor/Hermantown, L, 11-0 Jan. 18 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, L, 1-0 Jan. 20 — DULUTH MARSHALL, L, 3-1 Jan. 25 — NORTH SHORE, W, 5-1 Jan. 28 — DULUTH, W, 3-1 Feb. 4 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 3-1 Feb. 8 — at Moose Lake Area, W, 4-2 Feb. 12 — Proctor/Hermantown, L, 2-1 2022-23 ROSTER 1 Brycelynn Heber G Fr. 2 Monroe Rewertz D Sr. 3 Grace Smart F Fr. 5 Aune Boben F Jr. 6 Erin Mccormick D So. 7 Panella Rewertz F So. 8 Kendal Gustavsson F So. 10 Heidi Rasch F So. 11 Trista Warmbold F Jr. 13 Lily Renskers F So. 14 Riley St. George F Fr. 15 Abigail Sullivan D Sr. 17 Madison St. George D Sr. 18 Adrianna Vittori F 8th 19 Addison Labarge F 8th 20 Brynn Babich F Fr. 21 Ava Rock F So. 22 Kori Mccormick D 8th 23 Aliza Langner F So. 24 Gianna Figueroa F So. 26 Claire Rewertz F Sr. 27 Kylie Maki F Fr. 28 Addison Anderson D Jr. 30 Addison Hess G Jr. 31 Grace Mcdowell G Jr. 34 Maya Phillips D So.

