SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep girls hockey preview: Grand Rapids/Greenway

Sophomore Mercury Bischoff may be one of the top players in the state.

031621.S.DNT.LargepuxCweb.jpg
Mercury Bischoff, right, had 49 goals last season for Grand Rapids/Greenway.
Photo courtesy of the Bischoff family
By Duluth News Tribune
November 26, 2022 04:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Head coach: Brad Hyduke, 13th season

2021-22 record: 18-9

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7AA

Key departures: G Makenzie Cole (18-9, 1.71 GAA, .923 save percentage); Cole is now at St. Scholastica

ADVERTISEMENT

Key returners: So. F Mercury Bischoff (49-25—74), sr. F/C Kalle Reed (17-28—45), jr. F Molly Pierce (12-28—40), fr. F/C Kylie DeBay (11-7—18), so. F (Mira Rajala 4-5—9), sr. D Jazzy Bischoff (2-21—23), jr. D Allie LeClaire (2-11—13), jr. D Cali Madsen (1-5—6)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore forward Ryleigh Sherlock should have an impact after getting called up from the U-15 team. Senior forward Reanna Smith is back after transferring from Warroad, where she had 20 points as a sophomore on the Warriors’ state-tournament team. She’ll be out the first half of the year due to injury.

Outlook: The Lightning return almost all their forwards and scoring from last season, including prolific playmaker Mercury Bischoff, and all but one defenseman. What had been a relatively young group is now a veteran group with potential to have another quality season. Last year the team earned the No. 2 seed in Section 7AA, behind top-seeded Andover, which went undefeated en route to the big-school state championship. All eyes will be on the goaltending competition as there is a three-way battle for playing time. Development and consistent play between the pipes will be key.

Grand Rapids/Greenway Lightning

2022-23 SCHEDULE

(Home games in CAPS)

Nov. 15 — BEMIDJI, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 — at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 — at Rogers, 3 p.m.

Nov. 25 — WHITE BEAR LAKE, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 — BLAINE, 1 p.m.

Nov. 29 — at Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 — SHAKOPEE, 1 p.m.

Dec. 6 — at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.

Dec. 8 — PROCTOR/HERMANTOWN, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 — DULUTH (in Coleraine), 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 — at Edina (Walser Tourney), 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 27 — TBD, at Walser Tourney, Edina

Dec. 28 — TBD, at Walser Tourney, Edina

Jan. 3 — at Brainerd/Little Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 6 — NORTHERN TIER, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10 — at Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 — ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 — FOREST LAKE, 2 p.m.

Jan. 17 — at Superior, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 — at Bemidji, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 20 — at Andover, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 — ALEXANDRIA, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 — at Duluth (Heritage)

Feb. 3 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.

2021-22 RESULTS

RECORD: 18-9

Nov. 16 — at Bemidji, W, 9-0

Nov. 19 — PRINCETON, W, 9-0

Nov. 20 — ROGERS, L, 3-2

Nov. 26 — WHITE BEAR LAKE, W, 5-0

Nov. 27 — BLAINE, W, 2-1

Nov. 30 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, W, 4-1

Dec. 4 — at Shakopee, L, 2-1

Dec. 7 — ROCK RIDGE, W, 7-1

Dec. 9 — at Proctor/Hermantown, L, 4-0

Dec. 14 — BRAINERD/LITTLE FALLS, W, 5-1

Dec. 17 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, W, 2-0

Dec. 21 — at Duluth, W, 5-1

Dec. 27 — Minnetonka, L, 6-0

Dec. 28 — Moorhead, L, 4-3

Dec. 29 — Alexandria, L, 3-1

Jan. 7 — at Northern Tier, W, 6-0

Jan. 8 — ANDOVER, L, 7-0

Jan. 11 — DULUTH MARSHALL, W, 5-0

Jan. 14 — at Elk River/Zimmerman, W, 4-2

Jan. 15 — at Forest Lake, L, 2-1

Jan. 18 — SUPERIOR, W, 8-0

Jan. 28 — at Alexandria, W, 4-1

Jan. 31 — DULUTH, W, 6-0

Feb. 2 — BEMIDJI, W, 7-1

Feb. 4 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, W, 3-1

Feb. 10 — DULUTH, W, 4-2

Feb. 12 — ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN, L, 3-1

2022-23 ROSTER

1 Riley Toivonen G Jr.

2 Morgan Carsrud D So.

3 Hannah LaFrenier F|D Sr.

4 Taelyn Pomplun F Jr.

5 Cali Madsen D Jr.

6 Kalle Reed F Sr.

7 Allie LeClaire D Jr.

8 Kylie DeBay F Fr.

9 Emma Seeley F Sr.

10 Reanna Smith F Sr.

11 Emma Moran F So.

12 Mercury Bischoff F So.

15 Ryleigh Sherlock F So.

16 Mira Rajala F So.

17 Abby Skelly F So.

19 Nina Hofstad D So.

20 Maisie Basder D So.

21 Molly Pierce F Jr.

22 Jazzy Bischoff D Sr.

30 Samantha Baratto G Sr.

31 Claire Tobeck G Fr.

Return to 2022-23 girls hockey previews

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSGIRLS HOCKEYGRAND RAPIDS-GREENWAY LIGHTNING
What to read next
Player tries for contested shot
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks' defense stymies Hawks in 68-50 win
Cloquet junior Ava Carlson paced all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort.
December 20, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
boys hockey player scores goal
Prep
Prep boys hockey: On night of champions, East hockey makes surprising return to form
In a second matchup at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center featuring a reigning state champion on Tuesday night, Hermantown beat Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in a rematch of the Section 7A championship game.
December 20, 2022 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Superior’s Devon Ford (12) gets a shot up over Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3)
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back
Division 5 Solon Springs held its own at Division 1 Superior.
December 20, 2022 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth East tops Duluth Denfeld.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld
The Hunters couldn't match up with Greyhounds big men Patrick Smith and Rocco Paulson.
December 19, 2022 11:51 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb