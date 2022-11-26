Prep girls hockey preview: Grand Rapids/Greenway

Head coach: Brad Hyduke, 13th season

2021-22 record: 18-9

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7AA

Key departures: G Makenzie Cole (18-9, 1.71 GAA, .923 save percentage); Cole is now at St. Scholastica

Key returners: So. F Mercury Bischoff (49-25—74), sr. F/C Kalle Reed (17-28—45), jr. F Molly Pierce (12-28—40), fr. F/C Kylie DeBay (11-7—18), so. F (Mira Rajala 4-5—9), sr. D Jazzy Bischoff (2-21—23), jr. D Allie LeClaire (2-11—13), jr. D Cali Madsen (1-5—6)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore forward Ryleigh Sherlock should have an impact after getting called up from the U-15 team. Senior forward Reanna Smith is back after transferring from Warroad, where she had 20 points as a sophomore on the Warriors’ state-tournament team. She’ll be out the first half of the year due to injury.

Outlook: The Lightning return almost all their forwards and scoring from last season, including prolific playmaker Mercury Bischoff, and all but one defenseman. What had been a relatively young group is now a veteran group with potential to have another quality season. Last year the team earned the No. 2 seed in Section 7AA, behind top-seeded Andover, which went undefeated en route to the big-school state championship. All eyes will be on the goaltending competition as there is a three-way battle for playing time. Development and consistent play between the pipes will be key.

Grand Rapids/Greenway Lightning

2022-23 SCHEDULE (Home games in CAPS) Nov. 15 — BEMIDJI, 7 p.m. Nov. 18 — at St. Cloud, 7 p.m. Nov. 19 — at Rogers, 3 p.m. Nov. 25 — WHITE BEAR LAKE, 7 p.m. Nov. 26 — BLAINE, 1 p.m. Nov. 29 — at Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 7 p.m. Dec. 3 — SHAKOPEE, 1 p.m. Dec. 6 — at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 — PROCTOR/HERMANTOWN, 7 p.m. Dec. 16 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, 7 p.m. Dec. 20 — DULUTH (in Coleraine), 7 p.m. Dec. 26 — at Edina (Walser Tourney), 7:15 p.m. Dec. 27 — TBD, at Walser Tourney, Edina Dec. 28 — TBD, at Walser Tourney, Edina Jan. 3 — at Brainerd/Little Falls, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 6 — NORTHERN TIER, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 — at Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m. Jan. 13 — ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN, 7 p.m. Jan. 14 — FOREST LAKE, 2 p.m. Jan. 17 — at Superior, 7 p.m. Jan. 19 — at Bemidji, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 20 — at Andover, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 — ALEXANDRIA, 7 p.m. Jan. 30 — at Duluth (Heritage) Feb. 3 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 18-9 Nov. 16 — at Bemidji, W, 9-0 Nov. 19 — PRINCETON, W, 9-0 Nov. 20 — ROGERS, L, 3-2 Nov. 26 — WHITE BEAR LAKE, W, 5-0 Nov. 27 — BLAINE, W, 2-1 Nov. 30 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, W, 4-1 Dec. 4 — at Shakopee, L, 2-1 Dec. 7 — ROCK RIDGE, W, 7-1 Dec. 9 — at Proctor/Hermantown, L, 4-0 Dec. 14 — BRAINERD/LITTLE FALLS, W, 5-1 Dec. 17 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, W, 2-0 Dec. 21 — at Duluth, W, 5-1 Dec. 27 — Minnetonka, L, 6-0 Dec. 28 — Moorhead, L, 4-3 Dec. 29 — Alexandria, L, 3-1 Jan. 7 — at Northern Tier, W, 6-0 Jan. 8 — ANDOVER, L, 7-0 Jan. 11 — DULUTH MARSHALL, W, 5-0 Jan. 14 — at Elk River/Zimmerman, W, 4-2 Jan. 15 — at Forest Lake, L, 2-1 Jan. 18 — SUPERIOR, W, 8-0 Jan. 28 — at Alexandria, W, 4-1 Jan. 31 — DULUTH, W, 6-0 Feb. 2 — BEMIDJI, W, 7-1 Feb. 4 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, W, 3-1 Feb. 10 — DULUTH, W, 4-2 Feb. 12 — ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN, L, 3-1 2022-23 ROSTER 1 Riley Toivonen G Jr. 2 Morgan Carsrud D So. 3 Hannah LaFrenier F|D Sr. 4 Taelyn Pomplun F Jr. 5 Cali Madsen D Jr. 6 Kalle Reed F Sr. 7 Allie LeClaire D Jr. 8 Kylie DeBay F Fr. 9 Emma Seeley F Sr. 10 Reanna Smith F Sr. 11 Emma Moran F So. 12 Mercury Bischoff F So. 15 Ryleigh Sherlock F So. 16 Mira Rajala F So. 17 Abby Skelly F So. 19 Nina Hofstad D So. 20 Maisie Basder D So. 21 Molly Pierce F Jr. 22 Jazzy Bischoff D Sr. 30 Samantha Baratto G Sr. 31 Claire Tobeck G Fr.

Return to 2022-23 girls hockey previews