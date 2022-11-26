Prep girls hockey preview: Duluth Northern Stars

Duluth Northern Stars

Head coach: Ali Randall, first season

2021-22 record: 6-19

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7AA

Key departures: F Emma Fellman (8-6—14), F Elaine Benson (1-9—10), F/D Hannah Martin (7-4—11)

Key returners: Sr. F Jenna Horvat (5-9—14), Sr. D Bailey Coole (2-4—6), Jr. F Grace Karakas (7-9—16), Sr. F Rylan Lorentz (8-3—11), Jr. D Karyssa Clough (4-2—6), Jr. D Lucy Fellman (8-6—14), Jr. G Ella Brisbois (4.28 GAA, .873 save percentage), So. F Gracyn Schipper (8-8—16)

Newcomers to watch: Fr. F Mae McCall, Jr. F Ellie Marcinak

Outlook: Randall, who was a member of the 2012 Minnetonka (Minn.) High School Class AA state championship team, has been heavily involved with the Duluth Icebreakers, including coaching four seasons with the U-12A team. The Icebreakers finished third at the state tournament in 2019 and some of the girls on that roster are sophomores and juniors for the Northern Stars now.

“There is a lot of excitement and positive energy around this new season for the program,” Randall said. “We are looking forward to making our mark on the conference and growing our program in a positive direction one day at a time.”

2022-23 SCHEDULE SCHEDULE (Home games in CAPS) Nov. 12 — ROSEVILLE/MAHTOMEDI Nov. 18 — at Anoka Nov. 19 — at Edina Nov. 26 — at Hastings, 2 p.m. Nov. 29 — PRINCETON, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 — at Brainerd/Little Falls, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 5 — NORTHERN TIER, 7 p.m. Dec. 10 — at Duluth Marshall, 4 p.m. Dec. 13 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m. Dec. 15 — at Moose Lake Area, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, 7 p.m. Dec. 22 — ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN, 7 p.m. Dec. 31 — Proctor/Hermantown (outdoors), 3 p.m. Jan. 3 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 — at Burnsville, 7 p.m. Jan. 12 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 — FOREST LAKE, 7 p.m. Jan. 24 — SUPERIOR, 7 p.m. Jan. 26 — at North St. Paul/Tartan, 7 p.m. Jan. 28 — DODGE COUNTY, 2 p.m. Jan. 30 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, 7 p.m. Feb. 3 — at Princeton, 7 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 6-19-0 Nov. 12 — PRINCETON, W, 14-1 Nov. 13 — ROSEVILLE, L, 6-2 Nov. 16 — DULUTH MARSHALL, L, 11-3 Nov. 20 — EDINA, L, 8-1 Nov. 26 — BURNSVILLE, L, 5-2 Nov. 27 — HASTINGS, L, 4-3 Dec. 3 — BRAINERD/LITTLE FALLS, L, 4-0 Dec. 7 — at Proctor/Hermantown, L, 7-1 Dec. 14 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, L, 2-1 Dec. 21 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, L, 5-1 Dec. 23 — at Forest Lake, L, 6-1 Dec. 27 — Rogers, L, 5-0 Dec. 28 — Western Wisconsin, W, 4-2 Dec. 29 — Mounds View, L, 2-1 Jan. 7 — at Dodge County, L, 7-1 Jan. 8 — at Red Wing, W, 7-3 Jan. 11 — IRONDALE/ST. ANTHONY, W, 2-1 Jan. 13 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, L, 1-3 Jan. 20 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, L, 2-1 Jan. 25 — at Superior, W, 6-2 Jan. 28 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 3-1 Jan. 29 — Proctor/Hermantown, L, 5-2 Jan. 31 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 6-0 Feb. 4 — at Princeton, W, 8-0 Feb. 10 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 4-2 2022-23 ROSTER ROSTER 2 Carys Gerard F So. 3 Alana Moline D Sr. 4 Nia Kramer F So. 5 Karyssa Clough D Jr. 8 Autumn Turpen D So. 9 Adell Wormuth F Jr. 10 Mae McCall F Fr. 12 Jenne Horvat F Sr. 14 Bailey Coole D Sr. 15 Rylan Lorenz F Sr. 16 Gracyn Schipper F So. 18 Ellie Marciniak F Jr. 20 Lucy Fellman D Jr. 23 Lydia Saxin F Jr. 26 Grace Karakas F Jr. 35 Ella Brisbois G Jr.

