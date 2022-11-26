SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep girls hockey preview: Duluth Northern Stars

Coach Ali Randall's first season behind the Northern Stars' bench is underway.

Northern Stars
By Duluth News Tribune
November 26, 2022 04:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Duluth Northern Stars

Head coach: Ali Randall, first season

2021-22 record: 6-19

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7AA

ADVERTISEMENT

Key departures: F Emma Fellman (8-6—14), F Elaine Benson (1-9—10), F/D Hannah Martin (7-4—11)

Key returners: Sr. F Jenna Horvat (5-9—14), Sr. D Bailey Coole (2-4—6), Jr. F Grace Karakas (7-9—16), Sr. F Rylan Lorentz (8-3—11), Jr. D Karyssa Clough (4-2—6), Jr. D Lucy Fellman (8-6—14), Jr. G Ella Brisbois (4.28 GAA, .873 save percentage), So. F Gracyn Schipper (8-8—16)

Newcomers to watch: Fr. F Mae McCall, Jr. F Ellie Marcinak

Outlook: Randall, who was a member of the 2012 Minnetonka (Minn.) High School Class AA state championship team, has been heavily involved with the Duluth Icebreakers, including coaching four seasons with the U-12A team. The Icebreakers finished third at the state tournament in 2019 and some of the girls on that roster are sophomores and juniors for the Northern Stars now.

“There is a lot of excitement and positive energy around this new season for the program,” Randall said. “We are looking forward to making our mark on the conference and growing our program in a positive direction one day at a time.”

Duluth Northern Stars

2022-23 SCHEDULE

SCHEDULE

(Home games in CAPS)

Nov. 12 — ROSEVILLE/MAHTOMEDI

Nov. 18 — at Anoka

Nov. 19 — at Edina

Nov. 26 — at Hastings, 2 p.m.

Nov. 29 — PRINCETON, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 — at Brainerd/Little Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 5 — NORTHERN TIER, 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 — at Duluth Marshall, 4 p.m.

Dec. 13 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 — at Moose Lake Area, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 — ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 — Proctor/Hermantown (outdoors), 3 p.m.

Jan. 3 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10 — at Burnsville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 — FOREST LAKE, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 — SUPERIOR, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 — at North St. Paul/Tartan, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 — DODGE COUNTY, 2 p.m.

Jan. 30 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 — at Princeton, 7 p.m.

2021-22 RESULTS

2021-22 RESULTS

RECORD: 6-19-0

Nov. 12 — PRINCETON, W, 14-1

Nov. 13 — ROSEVILLE, L, 6-2

Nov. 16 — DULUTH MARSHALL, L, 11-3

Nov. 20 — EDINA, L, 8-1

Nov. 26 — BURNSVILLE, L, 5-2

Nov. 27 — HASTINGS, L, 4-3

Dec. 3 — BRAINERD/LITTLE FALLS, L, 4-0

Dec. 7 — at Proctor/Hermantown, L, 7-1

Dec. 14 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, L, 2-1

Dec. 21 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, L, 5-1

Dec. 23 — at Forest Lake, L, 6-1

Dec. 27 — Rogers, L, 5-0

Dec. 28 — Western Wisconsin, W, 4-2

Dec. 29 — Mounds View, L, 2-1

Jan. 7 — at Dodge County, L, 7-1

Jan. 8 — at Red Wing, W, 7-3

Jan. 11 — IRONDALE/ST. ANTHONY, W, 2-1

Jan. 13 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, L, 1-3

Jan. 20 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, L, 2-1

Jan. 25 — at Superior, W, 6-2

Jan. 28 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 3-1

Jan. 29 — Proctor/Hermantown, L, 5-2

Jan. 31 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 6-0

Feb. 4 — at Princeton, W, 8-0

Feb. 10 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 4-2

2022-23 ROSTER

ROSTER

2 Carys Gerard F So.

3 Alana Moline D Sr.

4 Nia Kramer F So.

5 Karyssa Clough D Jr.

8 Autumn Turpen D So.

9 Adell Wormuth F Jr.

10 Mae McCall F Fr.

12 Jenne Horvat F Sr.

14 Bailey Coole D Sr.

15 Rylan Lorenz F Sr.

16 Gracyn Schipper F So.

18 Ellie Marciniak F Jr.

20 Lucy Fellman D Jr.

23 Lydia Saxin F Jr.

26 Grace Karakas F Jr.

35 Ella Brisbois G Jr.

Return to 2022-23 girls hockey previews

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSGIRLS HOCKEYDULUTH NORTHERN STARS
What to read next
Player tries for contested shot
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks' defense stymies Hawks in 68-50 win
Cloquet junior Ava Carlson paced all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort.
December 20, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
boys hockey player scores goal
Prep
Prep boys hockey: On night of champions, East hockey makes surprising return to form
In a second matchup at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center featuring a reigning state champion on Tuesday night, Hermantown beat Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in a rematch of the Section 7A championship game.
December 20, 2022 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Superior’s Devon Ford (12) gets a shot up over Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3)
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back
Division 5 Solon Springs held its own at Division 1 Superior.
December 20, 2022 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth East tops Duluth Denfeld.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld
The Hunters couldn't match up with Greyhounds big men Patrick Smith and Rocco Paulson.
December 19, 2022 11:51 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb