Prep girls hockey preview: Duluth Northern Stars
Coach Ali Randall's first season behind the Northern Stars' bench is underway.
Duluth Northern Stars
Head coach: Ali Randall, first season
2021-22 record: 6-19
Conference: Lake Superior
Section: 7AA
Key departures: F Emma Fellman (8-6—14), F Elaine Benson (1-9—10), F/D Hannah Martin (7-4—11)
Key returners: Sr. F Jenna Horvat (5-9—14), Sr. D Bailey Coole (2-4—6), Jr. F Grace Karakas (7-9—16), Sr. F Rylan Lorentz (8-3—11), Jr. D Karyssa Clough (4-2—6), Jr. D Lucy Fellman (8-6—14), Jr. G Ella Brisbois (4.28 GAA, .873 save percentage), So. F Gracyn Schipper (8-8—16)
Newcomers to watch: Fr. F Mae McCall, Jr. F Ellie Marcinak
Outlook: Randall, who was a member of the 2012 Minnetonka (Minn.) High School Class AA state championship team, has been heavily involved with the Duluth Icebreakers, including coaching four seasons with the U-12A team. The Icebreakers finished third at the state tournament in 2019 and some of the girls on that roster are sophomores and juniors for the Northern Stars now.
“There is a lot of excitement and positive energy around this new season for the program,” Randall said. “We are looking forward to making our mark on the conference and growing our program in a positive direction one day at a time.”
Duluth Northern Stars
SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Nov. 12 — ROSEVILLE/MAHTOMEDI
Nov. 18 — at Anoka
Nov. 19 — at Edina
Nov. 26 — at Hastings, 2 p.m.
Nov. 29 — PRINCETON, 7 p.m.
Dec. 2 — at Brainerd/Little Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Dec. 5 — NORTHERN TIER, 7 p.m.
Dec. 10 — at Duluth Marshall, 4 p.m.
Dec. 13 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m.
Dec. 15 — at Moose Lake Area, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, 7 p.m.
Dec. 22 — ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN, 7 p.m.
Dec. 31 — Proctor/Hermantown (outdoors), 3 p.m.
Jan. 3 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.
Jan. 10 — at Burnsville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 — FOREST LAKE, 7 p.m.
Jan. 24 — SUPERIOR, 7 p.m.
Jan. 26 — at North St. Paul/Tartan, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 — DODGE COUNTY, 2 p.m.
Jan. 30 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, 7 p.m.
Feb. 3 — at Princeton, 7 p.m.
2021-22 RESULTS
RECORD: 6-19-0
Nov. 12 — PRINCETON, W, 14-1
Nov. 13 — ROSEVILLE, L, 6-2
Nov. 16 — DULUTH MARSHALL, L, 11-3
Nov. 20 — EDINA, L, 8-1
Nov. 26 — BURNSVILLE, L, 5-2
Nov. 27 — HASTINGS, L, 4-3
Dec. 3 — BRAINERD/LITTLE FALLS, L, 4-0
Dec. 7 — at Proctor/Hermantown, L, 7-1
Dec. 14 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, L, 2-1
Dec. 21 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, L, 5-1
Dec. 23 — at Forest Lake, L, 6-1
Dec. 27 — Rogers, L, 5-0
Dec. 28 — Western Wisconsin, W, 4-2
Dec. 29 — Mounds View, L, 2-1
Jan. 7 — at Dodge County, L, 7-1
Jan. 8 — at Red Wing, W, 7-3
Jan. 11 — IRONDALE/ST. ANTHONY, W, 2-1
Jan. 13 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, L, 1-3
Jan. 20 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, L, 2-1
Jan. 25 — at Superior, W, 6-2
Jan. 28 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 3-1
Jan. 29 — Proctor/Hermantown, L, 5-2
Jan. 31 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 6-0
Feb. 4 — at Princeton, W, 8-0
Feb. 10 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 4-2
ROSTER