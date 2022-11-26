SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep girls hockey preview: Duluth Marshall

Callie Hoff takes over a Hilltoppers team that reached the 7A section final last year.

Skater controls the puck
Duluth Marshall's Danica Mark controls the puck while defended by Dana Jones of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton during a Section 7A semifinals game Feb. 12, at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Duluth News Tribune
November 26, 2022 04:00 AM
Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

Head coach: Callie Hoff, first season

2021-22 record: 17-8

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7A

Key departures: F Annika Lindgren (12-40—52), F Kendra Royer (6-11—17)

Key returners: Jr. F Ilsa Lindaman (34-21—55), Sr. F Meredith Boettcher (13-21—34), So. F Nina Thorson (15-12—27), Sr. F Danica Mark (9-11—20), Jr. G Chloe Clark (6-5, 2.91 GAA, .901 save percentage), So. G Ray Anderson (11-3, 1.73 GAA, .918 save percentage, four shutouts)

Newcomer to watch: Fr. D Sarah Stauber

Outlook: The Hilltoppers lost 11 skaters from last season, but the returners are all ready to fill bigger roles. Lindaman, a Duluth News Tribune All-Area First Team selection, and fellow center Danica Mark, as well as the versatile Meredith Boettcher, will serve as captains.

“We have a big test to start the season, but I know those girls are ready to lead the team,” Hoff said. “They’ll be ready.”

The Hilltoppers started their season playing four very strong ranked teams, including Warroad, the defending Class A champions, on Nov. 11, followed by Breck, Edina and Holy Angels. “These games will help prepare us for very competitive Section 7A competition,” Hoff said. That includes the likes of her alma mater, Proctor/Hermantown, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Moose Lake Area and Hibbing/Chisholm. Duluth Marshall checks in at No. 6 in the Let’s Play Hockey Class A preseason poll, with Proctor/Hermantown, the two-time defending section champions, sitting at No. 3.

“Within Section 7A, they’re always the team to beat,” Hoff said of the Mirage. “We’re excited to play them but the goal is always to focus on our next game.”

Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

2022-23 SCHEDULE

(Home games in CAPS)

Nov. 11 — WARROAD

Nov. 12 — at Breck

Nov. 18 — at Edina

Nov. 19 — at Holy Angels

Nov. 29 — NORTH SHORE, 7 p.m.

Dec. 1 — at Superior, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 — at Brainerd/Little Falls, 3 p.m.

Dec. 6 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 — DULUTH

Dec. 15 — at Proctor/Hermantown, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 — at Pine City Area, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 — at North Shore, 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 — Marshall, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 — Super Rink tournament, TBD

Dec. 28 — Super Rink tournament, TBD

Jan. 3 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 — at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 — at Bemidji, 2 p.m.

Jan. 10 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, 3 p.m.

Jan. 19 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 — at Moose Lake Area, 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 — at Northern Lakes, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 — at Thief River Falls, 2 p.m.

2021-22 RESULTS

RECORD: 17-8-0

Nov. 13 — BRECK, W, 4-2

Nov. 16 — at Duluth, W, 11-3

Nov. 19 — EDINA, L, 8-0

Nov. 30 — at North Shore, W, 8-0

Dec. 4 — BRAINERD/LITTLE FALLS, W, 3-1

Dec. 7 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, W, 4-0

Dec. 17 — PINE CITY AREA, W, 9-1

Dec. 21 — NORTH SHORE, W, 4-1

Jan. 4 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, W, 2-1

Jan. 6 — ROCK RIDGE, W, 5-1

Jan. 11 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 5-0

Jan. 13 — at Moose Lake Area, W, 3-1

Jan. 15 — at Chisago Lakes, L, 8-7

Jan. 17 — at International Falls, W, 14-0

Jan. 20 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, W, 3-1

Jan. 25 — GENTRY ACADEMY, L, 6-0

Jan. 27 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, W, 4-1

Jan. 28 — at Blake, L, 4-1

Jan. 29 — at Blake, L, 5-2

Jan. 31 — SUPERIOR, W, 9-0

Feb. 2 — at Proctor/Hermantown, L, 2-1

Feb. 5 — THIEF RIVER FALLS, W, 6-0

Feb. 8 — ROCK RIDGE, W, 2-0

Feb. 12 — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, W, 5-1

Feb. 16 — at Proctor/Hermantown, L, 3-0

2022-23 ROSTER

1 Ray Anderson G So.

2 Fianne Makela D So.

6 Aubrey Johnson F So.

7 Nina Thorson F So.

9 Hailey Cummins F Jr.

10 Gianna Smith F So.

13 Ada Burrows F 8th

14 Danica Mark F Sr.

15 Annie Bachand F Jr.

16 Sydney Erickson D Fr.

17 Eva Etter D Jr.

19 Ilsa Lindaman F Jr.

21 Sarah Stauber D Fr.

23 Sophie Olek F Fr.

24 Meredith Boettcher F Sr.

28 Avery Lian D So.

31 Chloe Clark G Jr.

Return to 2022-23 girls hockey previews

