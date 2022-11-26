Prep girls hockey preview: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Lumberjacks

Head coach: Kennedy Houge, first season

2021-22 record: 19-7-1

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7A

Key departures: F Dana Jones (16-19—35), F Marina Dostal (19-14—33), D Tenley Stewart (8-15—23)

Key returners: G Araya Kiminski (1.34 GAA, .921 save percentage, nine shutouts), D Emily Litchke (3-9—12), F Emma Parks (1-8—9)

Newcomer to watch: seventh-grade defenseman Megan Werhan

Outlook: Houge, in her first season as head coach but fourth with the program, inherits a team that will look to its returning veterans and a large group of new players to fill the void after graduating a strong senior class. The Lumberjacks are led by another solid group of eight seniors who have seen their fair share of varsity action. They will look to opportunities for new growth while trying to develop more offensive firepower.

“Our team prides itself on working hard and playing solid positional hockey,” Houge said.

Houge hopes the Lumberjacks rise to the occasion when facing another tough schedule this season and bounce back stronger than ever. They have a little added motivation after suffering a tough 5-1 loss to Duluth Marshall in last season’s Section 7A semifinals.

CLOQUET/ESKO/CARLTON

2022-23 SCHEDULE (home games in ALL CAPS)

Nov. 12 — at Anoka

Nov. 18 — SOUTH ST. PAUL

Nov. 19 — BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON

Nov. 22 — at Moose Lake Area

Nov. 26 — at Orono, 1 p.m.

Nov. 29 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 — NORTH SHORE, 7 p.m.

Dec. 8 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 — DULUTH, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 — SARTELL/SAUK RAPIDS, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 — at Pine City Area, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 — at Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 — OSSEO/PARK CENTER, 3 p.m.

Jan. 10 — SUPERIOR, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 — at Duluth, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 — at Northern Lakes, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 — NORTHERN TIER, 3 p.m.

Jan. 27 — at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 — at North Shore, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 — at Thief River Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 — at Bemidji, 2 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 19-7-1

Nov. 13 — at Anoka, W, 4-2

Nov. 19 — SOUTH ST. PAUL, L, 4-0

Nov. 20 — ORONO, L, 4-1

Nov. 23 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, W, 2-1

Nov. 30 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 4-1

Dec. 4 — CHAMPLIN PARK/COON RAPIDS, L, 2-1

Dec. 7 — at North Shore, W, 6-1

Dec. 9 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, T, 1-1

Dec. 14 — at Duluth, W, 2-1

Dec. 16 — at Moose Lake Area, W, 1-0

Dec. 18 — at Sartell/Sauk Rapids, W, 5-2

Dec. 21 — PROCTOR/HERMANTOWN, L, 3-0

Dec. 23 — PINE CITY AREA, W, 5-1

Jan. 4 — DULUTH MARSHALL, L, 2-1

Jan. 8 — at Osseo/Park Center, W, 2-1

Jan. 11 — at Superior, W, 4-1

Jan. 13 — DULUTH, W, 3-1

Jan. 15 — at Northern Tier, W, 3-0

Jan. 18 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, W, 1-0

Jan. 20 — NORTHERN LAKES, W, 3-0

Jan. 25 — at Rock Ridge, W, 8-1

Jan. 28 — CHISAGO LAKES, W, 1-0Jan. 31 — NORTH SHORE, W, 4-0

Feb. 4 — THIEF RIVER FALLS, W, 1-0

Feb. 5 — BEMIDJI, W, 5-0

Feb. 8 — NORTH SHORE, W, 4-0

Feb. 12 — Duluth Marshall, L, 5-1

