SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep girls hockey preview: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

112421.S.DNT.PREPGPUX.C06.jpg
Emma Parks (8) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton is sent airborne while competing with Lily Kahara (11) and Mackenzie Hoffman (14), both of Moose Lake, for the puck Nov. 23, 2021, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Duluth News Tribune
November 26, 2022 04:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Lumberjacks

Head coach: Kennedy Houge, first season

2021-22 record: 19-7-1

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7A

ADVERTISEMENT

Key departures: F Dana Jones (16-19—35), F Marina Dostal (19-14—33), D Tenley Stewart (8-15—23)

Key returners: G Araya Kiminski (1.34 GAA, .921 save percentage, nine shutouts), D Emily Litchke (3-9—12), F Emma Parks (1-8—9)

Newcomer to watch: seventh-grade defenseman Megan Werhan

Outlook: Houge, in her first season as head coach but fourth with the program, inherits a team that will look to its returning veterans and a large group of new players to fill the void after graduating a strong senior class. The Lumberjacks are led by another solid group of eight seniors who have seen their fair share of varsity action. They will look to opportunities for new growth while trying to develop more offensive firepower.

“Our team prides itself on working hard and playing solid positional hockey,” Houge said.

Houge hopes the Lumberjacks rise to the occasion when facing another tough schedule this season and bounce back stronger than ever. They have a little added motivation after suffering a tough 5-1 loss to Duluth Marshall in last season’s Section 7A semifinals.

CLOQUET/ESKO/CARLTON

2022-23 SCHEDULE

(home games in ALL CAPS)
Nov. 12 — at Anoka
Nov. 18 — SOUTH ST. PAUL
Nov. 19 — BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON
Nov. 22 — at Moose Lake Area
Nov. 26 — at Orono, 1 p.m.
Nov. 29 — GRAND RAPIDS/GREENWAY, 7 p.m.
Dec. 6 — NORTH SHORE, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.
Dec. 13 — DULUTH, 7 p.m.
Dec. 16 — SARTELL/SAUK RAPIDS, 7 p.m.
Dec. 22 — at Pine City Area, 7 p.m.
Jan. 3 — at Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m.
Jan. 5 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, 7 p.m.
Jan. 7 — OSSEO/PARK CENTER, 3 p.m.
Jan. 10 — SUPERIOR, 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 — at Duluth, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 17 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, 7 p.m.
Jan. 19 — at Northern Lakes, 7 p.m.
Jan. 24 — NORTHERN TIER, 3 p.m.
Jan. 27 — at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Jan. 30 — at North Shore, 7 p.m.
Feb. 3 — at Thief River Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 — at Bemidji, 2 p.m.

2021-22 RESULTS

RECORD: 19-7-1
Nov. 13 — at Anoka, W, 4-2
Nov. 19 — SOUTH ST. PAUL, L, 4-0
Nov. 20 — ORONO, L, 4-1
Nov. 23 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, W, 2-1
Nov. 30 — at Grand Rapids/Greenway, L, 4-1
Dec. 4 — CHAMPLIN PARK/COON RAPIDS, L, 2-1
Dec. 7 — at North Shore, W, 6-1
Dec. 9 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, T, 1-1
Dec. 14 — at Duluth, W, 2-1
Dec. 16 — at Moose Lake Area, W, 1-0
Dec. 18 — at Sartell/Sauk Rapids, W, 5-2
Dec. 21 — PROCTOR/HERMANTOWN, L, 3-0
Dec. 23 — PINE CITY AREA, W, 5-1
Jan. 4 — DULUTH MARSHALL, L, 2-1
Jan. 8 — at Osseo/Park Center, W, 2-1
Jan. 11 — at Superior, W, 4-1
Jan. 13 — DULUTH, W, 3-1
Jan. 15 — at Northern Tier, W, 3-0
Jan. 18 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, W, 1-0
Jan. 20 — NORTHERN LAKES, W, 3-0
Jan. 25 — at Rock Ridge, W, 8-1
Jan. 28 — CHISAGO LAKES, W, 1-0Jan. 31 — NORTH SHORE, W, 4-0
Feb. 4 — THIEF RIVER FALLS, W, 1-0
Feb. 5 — BEMIDJI, W, 5-0
Feb. 8 — NORTH SHORE, W, 4-0
Feb. 12 — Duluth Marshall, L, 5-1

Return to 2022-23 girls hockey previews

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSCLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTONGIRLS HOCKEY
What to read next
Player tries for contested shot
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks' defense stymies Hawks in 68-50 win
Cloquet junior Ava Carlson paced all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort.
December 20, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
boys hockey player scores goal
Prep
Prep boys hockey: On night of champions, East hockey makes surprising return to form
In a second matchup at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center featuring a reigning state champion on Tuesday night, Hermantown beat Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in a rematch of the Section 7A championship game.
December 20, 2022 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Superior’s Devon Ford (12) gets a shot up over Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3)
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back
Division 5 Solon Springs held its own at Division 1 Superior.
December 20, 2022 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth East tops Duluth Denfeld.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld
The Hunters couldn't match up with Greyhounds big men Patrick Smith and Rocco Paulson.
December 19, 2022 11:51 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb