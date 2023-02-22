99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Prep girls hockey: Mirage survive scare, advance to Class A state semifinals

Heitzman scores two goals, including the game-winner, as Proctor/Hermantown moves on.

JW_0618.jpg
Proctor/Hermantown forward Reese Heitzman (21) celebrates a goal against Mankato East in the second period Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
By Staff reports
February 22, 2023 01:26 PM

ST. PAUL — Second-seeded Proctor/Hermantown built a three-goal lead and then held on for a 4-3 victory over unseeded Mankato East in the Class A girls hockey state quarterfnals Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Mirage (20-6-2), state champions in 2021 and runner-up last year, advance to the state semifinals for the third-straight year. They will play the Luverne vs. Orono winner at 11 a.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

After Nya Sieger opened the scoring 9 minutes into the first, Reese Heitzman and Ella Rothe scored in the second period to give Proctor/Hermantown a seemingly comfy cushion going into the third period.

Then things got a little crazy.

JW_0178.jpg
Proctor/Hermantown forward Nya Sieger (4) tries to steal the puck from Mankato East defender Emmy Schulz (16) in the first period Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Unseeded Mankato East (20-7) jumped back into the game, as Jessica Eykyn and Brielle Newton scored just 29 seconds apart to make it 3-2 at 2:48 in the third.

Heitzman scored her second goal of the game, on assists by Sieger and Morgan LaValley at 4:53 in the third period, but Mankato East still wasn’t done. With LaValley draped all over her, McKenzie Keller did a terrific job maintaining the puck and sliding a backhand around Mirage goalie Neelah McLeod to pull the Cougars back within a goal at 4-3 at 10:16 in the third.

That’s how it would stay, however, as the Mirage defense tightened up just when they needed it most.

Proctor/Hermantown had to kill off a 5-on-3 in the third period and a penalty right at the end but the Cougars couldn’t get anything going in the closing minutes, turning it over at center ice time and again.

Mankato East 0-0-3—3

Proctor/Hermantown 1-2-1—4

First period — 1. PH, Nya Sieger (Reese Heitzman, Jane Eckstrom), 9:00.

Second period — 2. PH, Heitzman (Sieger, Katie Sandelin), 5:11; 3. PH, Ella Rothe (Natalya Hooey), 9:27.

Third period — 4. ME, Jessica Eykyn (Emmy Schulz, Ashley Fischer), 2:19; 5. ME, Brielle Newton (McKenzie Keller, Trinity Jackson), 2:48; 6. PH, Reese Heitzman (Sieger, Morgan LaValley), 4:53; 7. ME, McKenzie Keller (Kailey Newton), 10:16.

Saves — Annaliese Rader, ME, 37; Neelah McLeod, PH, 9.

JW_0032.jpg
Proctor/Hermantown forward Hannah Graves (6) moves the puck against Mankato East in the first period Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

