Prep girls hockey: Mirage knocks off Hilltoppers in Section 7A championship

CLOQUET — Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey forward Nya Sieger brought the puck in down low Wednesday night, just to the side of the net, and heard an old familiar voice calling from up front, “Nya, Nya, Nya, here, here, here.”

It was teammate Hannah Graves.

“All the players were turned to Nya, so I knew if she found me, I’d have it in the back of the net, and she did,” Graves said. “It was just a heads-up play by her. It was beautiful.”

Sophie Parendo (19) of Proctor/Hermantown hugs goaltender Neelah McLeod (1) as teammates Izy Fairchild (27) and Nya Sieger (4) rush to join the celebration after defeating Duluth Marshall 5-4 during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Graves’ goal at 6:08 in the third period proved to be the game-winner as top-seeded Proctor/Hermantown held on for a 5-4 victory over second-seeded Duluth Marshall in the Section 7A title game before about 900 fans at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Proctor/Hermantown (19-6-2) advances to its third straight Class A tournament and seventh time overall, all since 2014 (Proctor/Hermantown/Marshall also went in 2010).

ADVERTISEMENT

The quarterfinals are Wednesday, February 22, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with the opponent and time to be determined once seeding is completed.

“It never gets old, and every year is different, too,” Mirage coach Emma Stauber said.

Duluth Marshall forward Nina Thorson reacts after losing to Proctor/Hermantown during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

This one was a lot more nerve-wracking than most, that’s for sure.

Duluth Marshall (20-7-1), which was outshot 37-15, didn’t get a whole lot of scoring opportunities in this one but took advantage of most of them in leading 2-1 after the first period.

“We knew we were going to have to weather the storm,” Emma Stauber said. “Marshall came out with a lot of energy in that first period and down 2-1, we had to figure something out. We kept it positive.”

Anika Burke (8) of Proctor/Hermantown takes control of the puck against Ilsa Lindaman (19) of Duluth Marshall during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Hilltoppers expanded their lead to 3-1 at 2:38 in the second period on Sarah Stauber’s goal just four seconds after a faceoff.

That’s where Proctor/Hermantown took over, as the Mirage came back to tie it 3-3 on goals by Natalie Berg and Reese Heitzman. Duluth Marshall, which spent its share of time in the penalty box, was outshot 16-2 in the second period.

“Sometimes you run into fantastic goalies, so it was nice to finally get a couple,” Emma Stauber said. “We knew if we could get a goal in the third period we could gain the momentum. Our seniors didn’t want this to be their last game and they led us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mirage took their first lead at 4-3 on a goal by Sieger, a senior forward, at 5:31 in the third, with Graves scoring just 37 seconds later to make it 5-3.

Ilsa Lindaman (19) of Duluth Marshall skates against Sophie Parendo (19) of Proctor/Hermantown during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

This one was far from over, however, as Duluth Marshall wasn’t about to give up. With Proctor/Hermantown on the power play, the Hilltoppers pulled their goalie and made it 5-4 on Nina Thorson’s second goal of the game at 15:59 in the third, making it 5-4. Thorson’s goal proved the old adage, throw the puck on net and good things will happen, as it was a bit of a miracle that one somehow snuck in.

That’s how it would stay but it certainly made for a tense final minute.

Proctor/Hermantown has knocked Duluth Marshall out of the playoffs five straight years, including the past three section finals.

“It’ll be us on the other side of this one day,” Hoff said. “The future is bright. We’re going to keep coming back at ’em. It’ll be ours eventually.”

Goaltender Ray Anderson (1) of Duluth Marshall makes a save against Natalie Berg (10) of Proctor/Hermantown during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Hoff, the 2021-22 NCAA Division III player of the year while at Wisconsin-River Falls, enjoyed a terrific first year as Duluth Marshall’s head coach. While Wednesday was tough, Hoff and assistant coach Shawna Davidson are winners who could make the Hilltoppers formidable for years to come.

While Proctor/Hermantown graduates eight seniors, Duluth Marshall only graduates three. The Hilltoppers will have an influx of incoming talent to go along with the likes of superstar Ilsa Lindaman, a junior center who was held to two assists.

“I’m kind of speechless,” Hoff said. “These girls in this program gave me a lot for my first year of coaching. They set the standards high for this program. We’re going places. This is only the start for us. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn and grow with these girls.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth Marshall 2-1-1—4

Proctor/Hermantown 1-2-2—5

First period — 1. DM, Nina Thorson (Ilsa Lindaman), 8:20; 2. PH, Jane Eckstrom (Nya Sieger), 10:22; 3. DM, Eva Etter (Hailey Cummins), 14:01 (pp).

Second period — 4. DM, Sarah Stauber (Danica Mark), 2:38; 5. PH, Natalie Berg (Izy Fairchild, Sophie Parendo), 8:05 (pp); 6. PH, Reese Heitzman (Sieger, Eckstrom), 12:03.

Third period — 7. PH, Sieger (Eckstrom, Heitzman), 5:31; 8. PH, Hannah Graves (Sieger), 6:08; 9. DM, Thorson (Lindaman), 15:59 (sh).

Saves — Ray Anderson, DM, 32; Neelah McLeod, PH, 11.

Jane Ekstrom (18) celebrates a Proctor/Hermantown goal against Duluth Marshall during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Marshall scores a goal against Proctor/Hermantown goaltender Neelah McLeod during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Jane Ekstrom (18) celebrates a Proctor/Hermantown goal against Duluth Marshall during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Neelah McLeod (1) of Proctor/Hermantown deflects a shot on goal from Duluth Marshall during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Nina Thorson (7) and Eva Etter (17), both of Duluth Marshall celebrate a goal against Proctor/Hermantown during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Ray Anderson (1) of Duluth Marshall makes a save against Proctor/Hermantown during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Annie Bachand (15) of Duluth Marshall skates against Alyssa Yokom (15) of Proctor/Hermantown during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Anika Burke (8) and Reese Heitzman (21), both of Proctor/Hermantown, celebrate a goal against Duluth Marshall during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

While celebrating a goal against Duluth Marshall, Proctor/Hermantown players fall through a door on the rink during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Nya Sieger (4) of Proctor/Hermantown celebrates a goal with teammate Reese Heitzman (21) against Duluth Marshall during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Proctor/Hermantown head coach Emma Stauber talks to her team during a timeout against Duluth Marshall during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune