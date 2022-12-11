Prep girls hockey: Mark’s late goal helps Hilltoppers earn tie with Northern Stars

DULUTH — First-year Duluth Northern Stars coach Ali Randall and her coaching staff went into the locker room during the second intermission of their game against rival Duluth Marshall Saturday and saw a lot of smiling faces.

No, the Stars weren’t winning, but they weren’t losing, either, just enjoying the moment, as giddy as all get-out.

“Are you guys having fun?” Randall asked.

Yes, the Northern Stars are having fun, and that hasn’t happened enough in more than a decade now. Duluth, a program that combines girls from Denfeld and East high schools, hasn’t had a winning season since going 19-5-3 in 2008-2009, when someone by the name of Laura Bellamy was between the pipes (Bellamy, now a Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey assistant coach, earned News Tribune player of the year honors in 2009, as well as Minnesota senior goalie of the year, before a standout career at Harvard).

Randall and Co. plan on changing on the Northern Stars’ fortunes, and if Saturday was any indication, they might end up breaking that streak sooner than later.

Duluth was 35 seconds away from earning its fifth win of the young season before Duluth Marshall senior Danica Mark put a shot in top-shelf over Northern Stars senior goalie Ella Brisbois. Mark’s goal at 16:25 in the third knotted it up 2-2.

Ilsa Lindaman (19) of Duluth Marshall controls the puck against Mae McCall (10) of the Duluth Northern Stars at Mars Lakeview Arena on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

That’s how it would stay, as Brisbois made 35 saves for the Northern Stars (4-2-2) and sophomore Ray Anderson made 26 saves for the Hilltoppers (3-4-1).

Afterwards, players such as Marshall junior Ilsa Lindaman and Duluth junior Grace Karakas talked with each other at length. Almost all these players came up together through the Duluth Icebreakers.

“They’re all good friends,” said Hilltoppers coach Callie Hoff, also in her first season. “It’s a fun rivalry for them, and it’s all out of love when they’re hitting each other. They know that on the ice, it’s game time, but off the ice, they can be friends. We’ve got two great teams, and I think that says a lot about the Duluth Icebreakers program.”

Heck, even the coaches planned to get together afterward. Both Hoff and Randall consider Shawna Davidson, a former UMD assistant coach, a mentor. Davidson, who has given her heart and soul to youth hockey in this area, is assisting Hoff this season at Marshall.

“There’s no bad blood between these programs,” Randall said.

Certainly not now.

Lost in all of Saturday’s warm fuzzies were the fact this was a really entertaining girls hockey game.

It was hard to believe the game was scoreless after two periods, as Duluth Marshall came up empty after three consecutive power plays in the first period, including a 5-on-3 for about 40 seconds, but both goalies were stellar.

“We’ve been struggling to bury our opportunities, and that’s the key,” Hoff said. “That’s just what it comes down to. If we would have done that early in the first and second period, it would have been a totally different game, but they’re a good team, they’ve got new coaching, and a new system, and it’s working.”

After Duluth Marshall’s Hailey Cummins broke the scoreless drought with a goal at 2:40 in the third, up-and-coming freshman Mae McCall answered for the Northern Stars with an unassisted goal less than a minute later. Duluth then took the lead when McCall fed Gracyn Schipper for a goal at 9:44 before Mark scored the equalizer just before the end of regulation.

Bailey Coole (14) of the Duluth Northern Stars skates with the puck against Duluth Marshall at Mars Lakeview Arena on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Mark thought it may have gone in off the post, but ultimately, it didn’t matter. It went in.

“I drop passed it to Meredith (Boettcher), and she passed it back to me in the upper slot, and I hit it,” Mark said.

Yes she did.

“I knew this would be a really good rivalry game,” Mark said. “We didn’t expect it to be a cakewalk. We knew it’d be a battle. It’s a different game. I know everybody on both teams. I think it just makes it that much more competitive, because you’re buddies with them in the summer, but then you want to prove to them how good your team is and why you play for them. We could have won it in overtime, but with thirty seconds left in regulation, and we tied it up — I think that’s a pretty good case scenario.”

Duluth Marshall had the edge in the overtime but once again couldn’t take advantage of the Northern Stars being in the penalty box as the Hilltoppers tried to be a little too pretty at times offensively.

Marshall improves to 5-0-1 in its last six games against Duluth, with the Northern Stars' last victory a 6-4 triumph Jan. 3, 2017, at Mars Lakeview Arena.

“Obviously you want the win more than anything, but if you don’t look at games like this as a learning opportunity, you’re going to miss the whole point,” Randall said. “We always say, ‘You signed up for this.’ It should not shock you when it’s a fight, and when the other team scores, they look at us coaches, like how did that happen? That’s hockey.”

Randall grew up playing for the Minnetonka (Minnesota) Youth Hockey Association and after college became heavily involved with the Duluth Icebreakers, coaching four seasons with the U-12A team. Whatever she and her coaching staff are doing with the Northern Stars program, it appears to be working.

With 32 players on the program roster, the numbers are good, and Randall’s attitude, her approach, certainly doesn’t hurt.

“We just emphasize to have fun,” Randall said. “My God, these are the memories you’re going to look back on and say, ‘Thank God my coaches emphasized that,’ to make sure you enjoy it. That’s the most important part. This is fun, so soak it in.”

Duluth N. Stars 0-0-2—2

Duluth Marshall 0-0-2—2

First period — No scoring.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 1. DM, Hailey Cummins (Ilsa Lindaman), 2:40; 2. D, Mae McCall, 3:35; 3. D, Gracyn Schipper (McCall), 9:44; 4. DM, Danica Mark (Avery Lian, Meredith Boettcher), 16:25.

Overtime — No scoring.

Saves — Ella Brisbois, D, 35; Ray Anderson, DM, 26.