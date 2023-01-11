99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep girls hockey: Lightning pull away from tight contest to top Hilltoppers

DeBay scores game-winner, Bischoff adds two tallies as GRG wins LSC contest featuring plenty of star power.

high school girls play hockey game
Mercury Bischoff (12) of Grand Rapids/Greenway scores a goal on Duluth Marshall goaltender Ray Anderson (1) at Mars Lakeview Arena on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jon Nowacki
By Jon Nowacki
January 10, 2023 10:38 PM
DULUTH — Duluth Marshall met Grand Rapids/Greenway in a key Lake Superior Conference girls hockey showdown Tuesday night at Mars Lakeview Arena, and there was one noticeable no-show among the Hilltoppers faithful.

Coach Callie Hoff, who is playing with the U.S. at the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.

“I told Callie you can not miss out on that opportunity,” said Marshall associate head coach Shawna Davidson. “Of course, part of her was like, ‘I’m coaching and I don’t …’ And I’m like, ‘Callie, when are you going to get opportunities to play for Team USA? You’re still playing, you still got it, you need to go do that.’”

No doubt, and in the meantime, the program is certainly in good hands with Davidson, a former Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey assistant coach.

high school girls play hockey game
Meredith Boettcher (24) of Duluth Marshall scores a goal on Grand Rapids/Greenway goaltender Riley Toivonen (1) at Mars Lakeview Arena on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Hoff certainly missed a good one Tuesday but ultimately Grand Rapids/Greenway broke from a 1-1 tie and skated to a 3-1 victory as Kylie DeBay and Mercury Bischoff scored third-period goals, snapping the Hilltoppers' eight-game winning streak and nine-game unbeaten streak.

Duluth Marshall played without four regulars, something not lost on Lightning coach Brad Hyduke.

“Duluth Marshall is the one team I think is really going to make a push at Proctor/Hermantown (in Section 7A),” Hyduke said. “They’re a little nicked up, so I know that doesn’t help. Normally they would be a three-line team but could only roll two tonight. In some ways that made them harder to play because their better players were on the ice a lot but I also think in the third period we were able to impose a little bit more, and it probably had something to do with that.”

The versatile Meredith Boettcher got things going early, scoring unassisted just 51 seconds into the contest to put Duluth Marshall up 1-0. Boettcher, however, later had to move to defense to help the Hilltoppers shore up the blue line.

high school girls play hockey game
Duluth Marshall girls hockey players celebrate after scoring a goal against Grand Rapids/Greenway at Mars Lakeview Arena on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Bischoff knotted it 1-1 with the first of her two goals at 5:54 in the first period on an assist from center Kalle Reed.

That’s how it would stay until DeBay, who Hyduke called “snakebit” this year due to so many near-misses, scored the game-winner unassisted at 5:11 in the third after the freshman second-line center intercepted the puck and knew what to do with it — and quickly.

“I cut to the middle, launched a shot to the left corner and it hit the pipe and went in,” DeBay said. “It was a very aggressive game. Very intense. It was so intense at the end, you could never relax.”

Bischoff, who DeBay called “amazing” and her “best friend,” scored her second goal at 13:08 in the third to give the Lightning a little breathing room at 3-1.

Duluth Marshall’s Nina Thorson had a breakaway in the third period but airmailed it, sending her shot sailing over the net, and the Hilltoppers, with the goalie pulled, put plenty of pressure on at the end but could get no closer.

Junior Riley Toivonen had 23 saves for GRG (10-7) while Ray Anderson had 28 saves for Duluth Marshall (11-5-1).

high school girls play hockey game
Grand Rapids/Greenway goaltender Riley Toivonen (1) makes a save against Duluth Marshall at Mars Lakeview Arena on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Lightning would like a few more wins but their schedule is difficult and Hyduke said “they’ve left some meat on the bone.”

“We just went to Brainerd and outplayed them for 51 minutes and lost 3-1,” Hyduke said. “The margin for error against a tough schedule is small.”

Davidson, meanwhile, will keep things together until Hoff comes back in a couple weeks. The Hilltoppers just need to heal up. They lack the depth to sustain injuries but have talent and grit.

“I loved the tempo, I loved the effort,” Davidson said. “Grand Rapids kept pushing and pushing but we definitely had our chances.”

high school girls play hockey game
Jazzy Bischoff (22) of Grand Rapids/Greenway skates against Isla Lindaman (19) of Duluth Marshall at Mars Lakeview Arena on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The crowd was sparse Tuesday, with the game starting at 6 p.m. and the weather not exactly ideal for traveling, with a fog bank rolling in, and that’s too bad because the game featured a handful of future NCAA Division I players.

At the top of that list are the Northland’s scoring leaders in Bischoff, a sophomore who has yet to commit to a college, and Duluth Marshall junior forward Ilsa Lindaman, a University of St. Thomas recruit. They’re no strangers, having played elite hockey together in the offseason.

“Once Mercury settled in you could just see the puck possession,” Hyduke said. “There’s no panic in her game. Teams key on her defensively. They’re going to try to take her out physically, but with her agility, she’s so elusive. She’s just hard to square up on. You can do it for a while, but you can only do it for so long and eventually you’re going to miss her. Ilsa Lindaman is the same way. You just know at some point she’s going to break you down. It was fun to watch those two. They’re special players.”

Grand Rapids/Greenway 1-0-2—3

Duluth Marshall 1-0-0—1

First period — 1. DM, Meredith Boettcher, 0:51; 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kalle Reed), 5:54.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 3. GRG, Kyle DeBay, 5:11; 4. GRG, Bischoff (Allie LeClaire), 13:08 (pp).

Saves — Riley Toivonen, GRG, 23; Ray Anderson, DM, 28.

high school girls play hockey game
Duluth Marshall goaltender Ray Anderson (1) makes a glove save against Grand Rapids/Greenway at Mars Lakeview Arena on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school girls play hockey game
Duluth Marshall goaltender Ray Anderson (1) makes a save against Mercury Bischoff (12) of Grand Rapids/Greenway at Mars Lakeview Arena on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school girls play hockey game
Duluth Marshall goaltender Ray Anderson (1) makes a save against Grand Rapids/Greenway at Mars Lakeview Arena on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Jon Nowacki joined the News Tribune in August 1998 as a sports reporter. He grew up in Stephen, Minnesota, in the northwest corner of the state, where he was actively involved in school and sports and was a proud member of the Tigers’ 1992 state championship nine-man football team.

After graduating in 1993, Nowacki majored in print journalism at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, serving as editor of the college paper, “The Aquin,” and graduating with honors in December 1997. He worked with the Associated Press during the “tobacco trial” of 1998, leading to the industry’s historic $206 billion settlement, before moving to Duluth.

Nowacki started as a prep reporter for the News Tribune before moving onto the college ranks, with an emphasis on Minnesota Duluth football, including coverage of the Bulldogs’ NCAA Division II championships in 2008 and 2010.

Nowacki continues to focus on college sports while filling in as a backup on preps, especially at tournament time. He covers the Duluth Huskies baseball team and auto racing in the summer. When time allows, he also writes an offbeat and lighthearted food column entitled “The Taco Stand,” a reference to the “Taco Jon” nickname given to him by his older brother when he was a teenager that stuck with him through college. He has a teenage daughter, Emma.

Nowacki can be reached at jnowacki@duluthnews.com or (218) 380-7027. Follow him on Twitter @TacoJon1.
