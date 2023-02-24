Prep girls hockey: Kimbrel’s OT goal lifts Orono over Proctor/Hermantown in state semifinals

ST. PAUL — Maddy Kimbrel scored at 3:47 in overtime to lift third-seeded Orono to a 4-3 victory over second-seeded Proctor/Hermantown in the Class A girls hockey state semifinals Friday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Orono scored three unanswered goals in a 6:19 span of the second period, riding that flurry to a 3-2 lead going into the third period. That’s how it would stay until Mirage forward Izy Fairchild scored on the power play with 32 seconds remaining in regulation.

That set the stage for Kimbrel, who got the puck after it deflected off teammate Zoe Lopez’s skate and right to her for an easy goal.

Orono (22-3-4) advances to play the winner of the afternoon semifinal pitting top-seeded and defending champion Warroad against fourth-seeded South St. Paul. The championship game is 4 p.m. Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center, with the Mirage (20-7-2) slated to play the loser for third place at 9 a.m.

Celia Dahl had 24 saves for Orono and Neelah McLeod had 23 saves for Proctor/Hermantown.

Orono 0-3-0-1—4

Proctor/Hermantown 1-1-1-0—3

First period — 1. PH, Reese Heitzman (Nya Sieger), 6:21.

Second period — 2. O, Alexa Niccum (Anika Fortin, Alex Paulsen), 1:00 (pp); 3. O, Macy Rasmussen (Kali Schmidt), 5:41; 4. O, Zoe Lopez (Allie Pleimann), 7:19; 5. PH, Sieger (Jane Eckstrom), 10:43.

Third period — 6. PH, Izy Fairchild, PH, Izy Fairchild (Sieger, Alyssa Yokom), 16:28 (pp).

Overtime — 7. O, Maddy Kimbrel (Lopez, Macy Rasmussen), 3:47.