99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep girls hockey: Cooper, Spartans have plenty to smile about

Superior, which won just two games two years ago, marches on to face Hayward in Friday’s Sectional One title game.

Player in white tries to score as player in blue tries to tap puck out of net.
Superior’s Bella Thompson (4) tries to tap the puck in an open net as Wisconsin Valley Union’s Jenna Jones (12) tries to knock it away in the first period of the WIAA sectional semifinal at the Superior Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jon Nowacki
By Jon Nowacki
February 21, 2023 10:57 PM

SUPERIOR — Junior forward Autumn Cooper was a bundle of smiles following Superior’s 8-0 playoff victory over Wisconsin Valley Union before a nice crowd Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Superior Ice Arena.

While hockey is Cooper’s first love, and has always been fun, it sure is a lot more fun these days. Cooper was part of a team that only won two games just two years ago, but she isn’t surprised by the success this year as the top-seeded Spartans (18-5) move on to face third-seeded Hayward Area (20-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, in the Sectional One title game at the Mosinee (Wis.) City Recreation Center.

“The program has been built up huge,” Cooper said. “The whole culture surrounding the program has just risen to a whole new level. I honestly knew (as a freshman) that we had the players coming up that would want to put in the work, the time and the effort, so I’m not totally surprised by the turnaround.”

Player in white scores on blue goalie.
Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) beats Wisconsin Valley Union goalie Grace Lawrence (40) for a first-period goal during the WIAA sectional semifinal at the Superior Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior, which had a first-round bye and hadn’t played in two weeks, came out a little sluggish before Maddy Bachand got things going with a goal at 7:25 on assists from Autumn Cooper and Kenlyn Thimm.

Cooper and Isabella Thompson added goals later in the period before the Spartans put it away with five goals in the second, with the first three coming less than two minutes apart as Emma Ferg had a pair of goals and Cooper tallied another.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came out a little slow but we had two weeks off, but then once we got the rust off, we played much better,” said Superior coach Doug Trentor, in his third year as head coach and seventh with the program.

Sophomore Kaylie Nault had 18 saves, which Trentor said was her sixth shutout of the season, adding to her record. Grace Lawrence had 31 saves for the Eagles.

The Spartans had never played for the sectional title in his tenure until now.

Player in white scores on blue goalie.
Superior’s Emma Ferg (22) beats Wisconsin Valley Union goalie Grace Lawrence (40) for a second-period goal during the WIAA sectional semifinal at the Superior Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“These girls are so eager to learn,” Trentor said. “They work their tails off, every single one of them. They all know their roles, and they want to get better, which is awesome.”

At the top of that list is Cooper, one of four finalists for the sixth annual Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award, presented annually “to recognize good high school hockey players being great people.”

The nominees include two boys and two girls from throughout Wisconsin.

Cooper volunteers with Life House Duluth, combating youth homelessness, and helps with youth hockey tournaments and National Honor Society volunteering efforts in Superior.

“Coach Dougie,” Cooper said, wrote a letter of recommendation on her behalf, and he was more than willing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goalie in white deflects puck with blocker.
Superior goalie Kaylie Nault (1) deflects a shot with her blocker in the second period of the Spartans game with Wisconsin Valley Union at the Superior Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Trentor said Cooper is well deserving.

“Absolutely. She’s awesome,” Trentor said. “She’s on a different level. She plays ahead of schedule. Everyone else is always on chase mode because she’s always ahead of schedule.”

That she is.

Cooper also plays soccer and golf. She was asked what’s her favorite.

“Hockey — easy,” Cooper said, laughing. “No question.”

And it sure is a lot easier these days.

Wis. Valley Union 0-0-0—0

Superior 3-5-0—8

First period — 1. Maddy Bachand (Autumn Cooper, Kenlyn Thimm), 7:25; 2. Cooper (Emma Ferg), 12:08; 3. Isabella Thompson (Grace Hansen, Cooper), 14:20.

Second period — 4. Ferg (Hailey Olby, Gabryel Olson), 1:39; 5. Ferg (Cooper, Hansen), 4:15; 6. Cooper (Hansen), 4:26; 7. Olson (Thimm, Kennedy Popplewell), 12:58; 8. Olby (Bachand), 16:26.

Third period — No scoring.

Saves — Grace Lawrence, WVU, 31; Kaylie Nault, S, 18.

Player in white and player in blue try to control the puck along the boards.
Superior’s Hailey Olby (13) fights for the puck with Wisconsin Valley Union’s Jenna Jones (12) in the second period of the WIAA section semifinal at the Superior Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
White team celebrates along boards in front of student section.
The Superior girls hockey team celebrates a second-period goal by Gabby Olson in front of their student section during the Spartans game with Wisconsin Valley Union at the Superior Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
MORE FROM JON NOWACKI:
Rock Ridge wrestler Grant Benz stands in front of the Wolverines' logo.
Prep
Prep wrestling: Rock Ridge’s Grant Benz leaves it all on the mat
Virginia sophomore has come a long way after more than 40 surgeries stemming from life-threatening birth defects.
February 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
College
College women’s basketball: Olson’s career-high 40 points lead No. 11 UMD on Senior Day
February 18, 2023 09:47 PM
College
College men’s basketball: UMD blasts Bemidji State to close out regular season
February 18, 2023 08:30 PM
Prep
Prep Nordic skiing: State championships point north for Duluth East
February 16, 2023 08:04 PM

Jon Nowacki
By Jon Nowacki
Jon Nowacki joined the News Tribune in August 1998 as a sports reporter. He grew up in Stephen, Minnesota, in the northwest corner of the state, where he was actively involved in school and sports and was a proud member of the Tigers’ 1992 state championship nine-man football team.

After graduating in 1993, Nowacki majored in print journalism at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, serving as editor of the college paper, “The Aquin,” and graduating with honors in December 1997. He worked with the Associated Press during the “tobacco trial” of 1998, leading to the industry’s historic $206 billion settlement, before moving to Duluth.

Nowacki started as a prep reporter for the News Tribune before moving onto the college ranks, with an emphasis on Minnesota Duluth football, including coverage of the Bulldogs’ NCAA Division II championships in 2008 and 2010.

Nowacki continues to focus on college sports while filling in as a backup on preps, especially at tournament time. He covers the Duluth Huskies baseball team and auto racing in the summer. When time allows, he also writes an offbeat and lighthearted food column entitled “The Taco Stand,” a reference to the “Taco Jon” nickname given to him by his older brother when he was a teenager that stuck with him through college. He has a teenage daughter, Emma.

Nowacki can be reached at jnowacki@duluthnews.com or (218) 380-7027. Follow him on Twitter @TacoJon1.
What To Read Next
Hockey player skates with puck along boards.
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Duluth East’s Cole Christian’s magical season continues
February 21, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Rangers win potential 7A final preview
February 20, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school girls play ice hockey
Prep
Prep report: Proctor/Hermantown seeded second in state girls hockey
February 18, 2023 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports