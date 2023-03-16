Prep girls basketball: Third time's the charm for MIB against Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Considering their recent history, Minneota was probably not who Mountain Iron-Buhl wanted to see in the Class A quarterfinal Thursday at Maturi Pavilion.

Each of the last two years, the Rangers have faced Minneota and come up just short, first in the state semifinals in 2021 and in the quarterfinals last year.

Even the start must have elicited some bad memories. Junior standout Jordan Zubich was called for an offensive foul on MIB’s first possession and they turned it over on the second, leading to five Viking points.

Instead, the top-seeded Rangers gathered themselves and marched into the state semifinals with a 65-50 win that included 25 points from Zubich.

MIB’s Sage Ganyo, who scored 16 points and six assists, wasn’t particularly happy after the Rangers were top seed in the tournament and drew the unseeded Vikings for a second consecutive year.

“As a senior, I was like ‘You’ve got to be kidding,’” Ganyo said.

But as they gathered for practice early this week, they started to think about it a little differently.

Jayden Karppinen (2) and Kaitlyn Adkins (32), both of Esko, chase Jordan Zubich (4) of Mountain Iron-Buhl during a 2021 game in Esko. MIB advanced to the state semifinal Thursday with a win over Minneota. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“Since the state tournament last year, we were like ‘They wouldn’t do that, Minneota again,’” Zubich said. “But when we drew them I think were just like ‘Oh wow,’ but we got to practice and we realized this is a team we can beat and it gave us extra motivation to win a state championship. You have to beat three teams, regardless of who you draw.”

After the rough start, Zubich said everyone was starting to feel a little concerned.

“We knew we couldn’t show it because that’s exactly what Minneota would have wanted,” Zubich said. “We played through each other and gave each other confidence. If we keep building each other up, we’re going to play amazing. Even people who normally don’t score were stepping up and into big roles, which really helped us.”

The Rangers faced trouble again when Zubich picked up her third personal foul with MIB leading 27-15 and 3:20 left to play in the first half. Minneota scored nine straight points and only a late 3-pointer from Ganyo kept the gap at six.

In the second half, Minneota cut the MIB lead to four early in the second half after a technical foul on Gabby Lira netted four points for the Vikings.

The Rangers again responded with a 19-4 run powered by six points each from Ganyo and Hali Savela, with each getting assists to the other in the stretch.

“They play tight on Jordan and as a team we realize that and Hali and I step it up and go through each other,” Ganyo said. “We go through Jordan too, but when the defense is heavily on her, Hali and I are playmakers too. We can score, we drive, we can kick it and we can finish the basket even though Jordan’s still being played tight.”

Zubich, a University of North Carolina recruit, said some people make the mistake that she is the only player opposing defenses need to stop.

“It’s not just my team or the big three,” Zubich said. “We have people who step up and it’s huge relief to me to not have go down and score every time. I can give the ball to Sage, Hali, Gabby or Susie (Aubrey) and know they’re going to take care of it and we’re going to get the best shot.”

The Rangers defense was also about as sharp as it could be, forcing 24 Minneota turnovers. Zubich and Ganyo combined for eight steals and MIB had 13 as a team.

“We all rotated, we all helped each other out,” Ganyo said. “I would get beat and and then another person would step up, take that role and guard her. We all worked as a team to shut their offense out with our defense.”

The Rangers (28-3) will face Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Class A semifinals at noon Friday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. BBE topped Underwood 60-44 to advance Friday.

Minneota 24-26—50

Mountain Iron-Buhl 30-35—65

Minneota — Faith Myhre 14, Ireland Stassen 18, Kenadi Arndt 6, Grace Hennen 6, Dakoda Hennen 4, Kiersyn Hulzebos 2. Totals 17 13-17 50.

3-point goals — Myhre 3.

Mountain Iron-Buhl — Gabby Lira 2, Hali Savela 19, Jordan Zubich 25, Sage Ganyo 16, Aniyah Thomas 3. Totals 27 4-14 65.

3-point goals — Salvela, Zubich 3, Ganyo 2, Thomas.