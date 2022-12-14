Prep girls basketball: Superior’s Emma Raye sinks Proctor

SUPERIOR — With Superior leading by two but Proctor working for a last-second shot to tie or win, Emma Raye saw her opportunity Tuesday.

The Spartans senior had struggled through the first half with just two points and four fouls, but she was able to make a steal and was fouled on her way to the basket.

Superior’s Emma Raye (34) pulls down a rebound in front of Proctor’s Hope Carlson (13) in the second half of the game in Superior on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I knew that I had to make an impact some other way,” Raye said. “In the second half, I kind of realized my role is to rebound, get assists and just keep working hard. In that last stretch, there I saw an opening, I got that steal and I was like, ‘Here we go.’”

Raye stepped to the line and drained both halves of the one-and-one to give the Spartans a 56-52 Lake Superior Conference win.

The free throws had been a problem for the reigning Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year last season, but it was also something she practiced since the end of last season.

“I didn’t let the pressure get to me, I just thought of them as normal free throws and I just put them in,” Raye said. “I really emphasized working on my free throws and putting them in this year and overall it’s worked and I have become a better free throw shooter — knock on wood.”

Proctor’s Chloe Carlson (3) drives past Superior’s Annabel Manion (2) in the first half of the game in Superior on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Spartans — playing in pink “Hoops for Hope” jerseys — jumped out to an early 21-12 lead and led 27-21 at halftime, but Hope Carlson and Lily Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second half and tie the game.

Carlson led all scorers with 20 points and the teams engaged in a back-and-forth battle throughout the second half until Savannah Leopold struck from long range and Raye completed a 3-point play after being fouled on a shot under the basket.

The Rails came out with a heavy press, something that Superior (5-1) had struggled with in its lone loss this season, to Eau Claire Memorial.

Superior’s Kloe Zentkowski (13) drives on Proctor’s Lily Smith (22) in the first half of the game in Superior on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Memorial gave us trouble with the press and that shows your weakness,” Spartans coach Dave Kontny said. “So we’ve worked hard on it and we made a few adjustments. I thought we did a nice job handling it tonight. Sometimes we got a little antsy, wanted to take quick shots and that’s what the press is supposed to do. We didn’t just fling the ball up because we were open, we settled in, got good possessions and I think that was the difference in the second half.”

Proctor’s Hope Carlson (13) shoots over Superior’s Eva Peterson (23) in the first half of the game in Superior on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

While they wanted the win, Carlson gave much of the credit for her success to her teammates' awareness on the court.

“(Superior) plays a 1-2-2 zone and not every team we play this year is going to do that — jump in and run at the ball,” Carlson said. “My teammates did a really good job of looking in when I was open and they got trapped. It’s really on my teammates giving me that pass when they saw I had a look, so I owe it all to them.”

Proctor (6-1) has been one of the surprises of the early part of the season, starting with six straight wins, including a 21-point win over Crosby-Ironton Nov. 29. Several of the Rails' early wins were blowouts, over Moose Lake/Willow River, Duluth Denfeld and Chisholm, but playing a team the quality of Superior “made us better,” according to Proctor coach Matt Solberg.

“They take chances and gamble and there’s a couple times where their gambles paid off and went the other way and hit a big shot,” Solberg said. “You’ve got to ride the wave that they’re not going to make every 3-point shot. They came back to Earth later in the half when we made a little comeback. Our goal was to run them off the 3-point stripe and challenge them to drive.”

Superior will next play Northwestern at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Maple.

Proctor is scheduled to host Pequot Lakes at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Spartans raise money to support breast cancer patients

Superior’s Savannah Leopold (20) splits the Proctor defense of Kelsey Tangen (35) and Paige Evans (11) on her way to the bucket in the first half of the game in Superior on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

While basketball was the main event Tuesday, the Spartans had a bigger cause they asked spectators to support — Hoops for Hope.

Hoops for Hope is Leopold’s senior project at Superior that raised money for the Essentia Health Breast Cancer Foundation. She held a raffle, 50/50 drawing, sold sponsorships for the night and sought donations from the community.

The team also held the “Miracle Minute” at half time. The Spartan girls team came out of the locker room at halftime and for 60 seconds, they went through the crowd accepting cash donations.

The foundation helps women with breast cancer deal with immediate expenses while they are undergoing treatment, Leopold said. Over the past few years, the Spartans have established a tradition to raise money at one of their basketball games and Leopold wanted to be a part of continuing that practice.

“I wanted to be in charge of that tradition and I think it was very successful,” Leopold said. “I’m glad we could put on a good game for the crowd because I think it kept everyone on their tows. We had great support from our school and everyone from the community.”