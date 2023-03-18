Prep girls basketball: Mountain Iron-Buhl breaks through for first state championship

MINNEAPOLIS — What has been a local girls basketball dynasty for over a decade finally earned a state championship on Saturday.

Mountain Iron-Buhl was crowned with the Class A title at Williams Arena after a 52-21 rout of BOLD. The Rangers have won 11 Section 7A girls basketball titles in the last 12 years but had never won the Class A tournament, coming closest with championship game losses to Maranatha Christian Academy in 2012 and Goodhue in 2017.

MI-B was clearly feeling some early jitters, as the Rangers missed their first eight shots from the field and fell behind 4-0 in the early going. However, the Rangers offense got hooked up, triggering a 15-0 run, with several offensive rebounds. By halftime, the Rangers were up 32-15 and if there was any doubt remaining, it ended quickly after MIB outscored the Spartans 16-3 over the first 10 minutes of the second half. BOLD scored only six points after halftime.

North Carolina recruit Jordan Zubich led all scorers with 15 points, while Hali Savela and Gabby Lira scored 10 apiece. Lainey Braulick scored eight points to lead third-seeded BOLD (26-6).

The Rangers (30-3) have been Minnesota's No. 1 ranked Class A team throughout the season and entered Saturday's championship game on a 21-game winning streak dating back to early January. The championship, which comes less than four months after the school won a state title in the IX-Man football division, is the first for a Northland school in girls basketball since Barnum in 2010 and the first for the Iron Range since Chisholm in 1984.

