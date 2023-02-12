99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep girls basketball: MIB’s Jordan Zubich picks the Tar Heels

The Rangers junior said things “just felt organic” when she visited the North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill.

Jordan Zubich picks Tarheels.
Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Jordan Zubich shows off her North Carolina T-shirt after announcing she plans to play for the the Tar Heels after she graduates, Sunday in Mountain Iron.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
February 12, 2023 03:22 PM
MOUNTAIN IRON — With plenty of balloons and confetti, many phone calls with coaches and just a few tears, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Jordan Zubich announced on Sunday where she intends to play college basketball.

The highly touted recruit had a fistful of offers from NCAA Division I schools, but in the end it seemed like the obvious choice for someone named “Jordan Carolina Zubich.”

Zubich intends to play basketball for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after she graduates in 2024,

122121.S.DNT.PREPGHOOPS.C13.jpg
Jayden Karppinen (2) and Kaitlyn Adkins (32), both of Esko, chase Jordan Zubich (4) of Mountain Iron-Buhl on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Esko High School gymnasium.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Zubich had narrowed her schools down to six earlier this year, with Creighton, Minnesota, Ohio State, Nebraska and Utah all making the cut, along with UNC.

She announced her decision with plenty of fanfare in the Mountain Iron-Buhl auditorium. Her brother Asher, who led the Rangers to the Minnesota IX-Man football state championship in December , talked about a conversation they had during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were shooting one day during the quarantine,” Asher Zubich said. “We were talking as we were shooting on coach Friedlieb’s basket on his garage and she just goes, ‘You know what, I think I’m really going to take this basketball thing seriously and see where it goes from there.’”

Jordan Zubich picks Tarheels.
Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Jordan Zubich donned a pair of Carolina blue Air Jordan I's after she announced, on Sunday in Mountain Iron, her intention to play for the Tar Heels after graduating.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Zubich’s decision seemed obvious — she was wearing a pair of Air Jordan IV’s before the ceremony, which included teammates and friends from as far away as Duluth — but it was the fit the Tar Heels offered that put them over the top, not the Carolina blue Air Jordan I's she donned after the announcement.

“I just had this feeling spending time with the girls that felt really organic and never felt like anything had to be pushed,” Zubich said. “They’re just amazing people and it never felt like anything had to be pushed. The coaching staff are all really different in a good way, you’re getting the best of both worlds with all of them and they need a shooter for the class of 24. That’s really good, knowing that I can go and get playing time.”

Close friend and Duluth East senior Rachel Hagen has played with and against Zubich during her career. Hagen said Zubich FaceTimed her following her visit in Chapel Hill and the decision seemed clear, even then.

Jordan Zubich picks Tarheels.
Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Jordan Zubich hugs Duluth East senior Rachel Hagen on Sunday in Mountain Iron after announcing she plans to play college basketball at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after graduating.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“Everything pretty much clicked for her — the coaching staff, the culture there — it’s just perfect,” Hagen said. “To have that moment, though, like ‘I know I want to be there,’ especially when you’re named Jordan Carolina is pretty special.”

Jordan said that while she’s looking forward to the warmer winters, but she also felt like she connected with UNC coach Courtney Banghart on a personal level.

“I want a coach that I can talk to not only about basketball stuff, but about what’s going on in my life,” Jordan said. “I could just see myself having an issue and I could go to her house and sit on her couch and talk about stuff. I need somebody that was going to support me not only as a basketball player, but as a human being as well.”

Before she joins Banghart’s Tar Heel squad, she’s got some unfinished business in the Minnesota state tournament next month.

IMG_5212.JPG
Mountain Iron-Buhl's Jordan Zubich drives between Cromwell-Wright defenders Mya Gronner and Siiena Anderson (2) during the first half of the Section 7A girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Romano Gym in Duluth.
Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

Jordan’s MIB squad is currently the top-ranked Class A team in Minnesota and her 28.8 points per game is among the best in the state regardless of class.

After nearly a year of calls, texts, campus visits and everything else that comes with being a highly sought-after basketball recruit, Jordan is “super relieved” and ready to focus on bringing another state title back to MIB.

“I feel like I just got a weight lifted off my shoulders,” she said. “Now I can just focus on having fun and hopefully winning a state title before I’m gone.”

Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
