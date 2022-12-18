SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Prep girls basketball: Leopold, defense lead Superior to win at Northwestern

The Spartans clamped down in the second half, holding Tieryn Plasch — the Tigers’ top scorer — to three points and just two shot attempts.

Superior tops Northwestern
Superior's Savannah Leopold lines up a 3-point shot during a game against Northwestern Saturday in Maple. Leopold finished with a game-high 25 points in the Spartans' 63-51 win.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
December 17, 2022 11:03 PM
MAPLE — Superior senior Savannah Leopold lit up the scoreboard with 25 points, including six 3-pointers, in a 63-51 Spartans win over Northwestern Saturday.

Leopold’s scoring early kept the Spartans close when Northwestern shooting threatened to break open the game for the Tigers. Northwestern hit seven from long range in the first half, picking up an early 25-16 lead.

Superior tops Northwestern
Northwestern's Madison Bobula looks for an open player during the Tigers' 63-51 loss to Superior Saturday in Maple.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Leopold hit three from long range in the first half and helped power a 13-2 run to give the Spartans a 28-27 lead at halftime.

“I couldn’t have gotten open without my teammates,” Leopold said. “We would run plays and their screens would cause enough space for me to get open — without them I wouldn’t have been able to get open.”

Superior tops Northwestern
Superior's Eva Peterson, left, drives to the basket against Northwestern's Abby Johnson in the Spartans' 63-51 win Saturday.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Superior coach Dave Kontny thought the Spartans were a little flat to start, after two snow days and just one practice since Superior’s four-point win over Proctor Tuesday. The Spartans “did what they had to do” to have the lead at the break and their pressure defense was able to create some turnovers and easy buckets.

“I thought our pressure was the difference in the second half and we got better looks,” Kontny said. “But we got good looks inside all night, we just couldn’t convert early on.”

Northwestern’s Tieryn Plasch finished with 14 points, but scored just three in the second half and had just two shot attempts.

Superior tops Northwestern
Northwestern's Tieryn Plasch looks for an opening in the Superior defense during their game on Saturday in Maple.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“We did a pretty decent job attacking their zone, but at the same time it’s difficult to get good shots,” Northwestern coach Paul Eberhardt said. “When you don’t get a good volume of shots, you’re going to miss a few. In reality, it was the turnovers that hurt us — where you don’t even get a shot because you turned it over, that’s what got us at the end.”

After the hot first-half shooting, Northwestern hit just one from long range in the second half and Kontny was happy that his veteran team withstood the early barrage.

“We’re pretty solid, we don’t panic,” Kontny said. “Sometimes we come out a little overamped, but we did a nice job. I thought we did a great job on Plasch, but we wanted to contain her and we did.”

Superior tops Northwestern
Northwestern's Alison Raboin (5) tries to get past Superior's Emma Raye in the Spartans' 63-51 win Saturday in Maple.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Gabby Risley scored 17 points to lead the Tigers and Eberhardt said that despite the loss, the Spartans are the type of team he wants to play.

“This is what will see in a playoff situation and we need to gauge ourselves against good teams,” Eberhardt said. “I’d rather play games like this than play teams that are not very good. It gets us a chance to compete at a high level.”

Superior (6-1) will host Duluth East at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Northwestern (3-3) is scheduled to play at Barron at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Superior 28-35—63

Northwestern 27-24—51

Superior — Annabel Manion 7, Kloe Zentkowski 13, Savannah Leopold 25, Eva Peterson 9, Emma Raye 9; FG: 23 8-11 63.

3-point goals: Manion 1, Zentkowski 2, Leopold 6.

Northwestern — Tieryn Plasch 14, Madison Bobula 6, Gabby Risley 17, Alison Raboin 7, Ashlyn Sutherland 2, Shayna Wick 3, Abby Johnson 2. Totals 19 5-8 51.

3-point goals: Plasch 3, Bobula 2, Risley 1, Raboin 1, Wick 1.

Superior tops Northwestern
Superior students cheer on the Spartans during a game Saturday in Maple.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Superior tops Northwestern
Northwestern students cheer on the Tigers during a game against Superior Saturday in Maple.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
PREP SPORTSSUPERIOR SPARTANSNORTHWESTERN TIGERSGIRLS BASKETBALL
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
