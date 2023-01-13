Prep girls basketball: Jessika Lofstrom powers Grand Rapids past Duluth Marshall

DULUTH — It wasn’t that Duluth Marshall didn’t try to come back when it fell behind against Grand Rapids Thursday, it was that Thunderhawks junior Jessika Lofstrom just wouldn’t let them.

Lofstrom scored 28 points — 22 in the second half — to lift Grand Rapids to a 72-57 win over the Hilltoppers.

The Thunderhawks built a seven-point lead twice in the first half, but Marshall battled back and even took the lead on a Chloe Johnson 3-pointer, before senior Taryn Hamling scored four straight to end the half and give the Thunderhawks a 32-30 lead at halftime.

Kate Jamtgaard (10) of Grand Rapids shoots the ball against Anna Saari (12) of Duluth Marshall on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

After Johnson converted on a 3-point play to start the second half, the Thunderhawks went on a 21-3 run and built a 15-point lead with about nine minutes to play.

“At halftime, we knew we weren’t getting up as far as we should be on their shots, because they were hitting them from pretty deep,” Lofstrom said. “We just decided to just get one step closer in their face. They started missing a little bit and we were getting those inside rebounds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hilltoppers’ Regan Juenemann twice tried to spark a comeback with quick buckets, but each time Lofstrom seemed to have the answer.

Taryn Hamling (21) of Grand Rapids shoots the ball against Chloe Johnson (7) and Regan Juenemann (23), both of Duluth Marshall on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

At one point late in the second half Lofstrom scored 14 straight points for Grand Rapids and kept Marshall at arm’s length the rest of the game.

“She’s worked really hard to open up her game a lot in different areas, rather than just being in the paint,” Thunderhawks coach Kris Hamling said. “She’s been able to hit some 3’s, and hit those short 10-footers and really be strong in the paint as well. She’s our five, but we do look to her to be able to handle the ball a little bit and be able to step into the guard or wing position.”

With Lofstrom and fellow junior Braya LaPlant both standing nearly 6 feet tall, the Thunderhawks have a height advantage over almost every team they play and several of Lofstrom’s buckets came on second and even third chances.

Chloe Johnson (5) of Duluth Marshall dribbles the ball against Taryn Hamling (21) of Grand Rapids on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“We’ve really been stressing it the last couple of weeks because our weak side rebounding has not been so hot,” coach Hamling said. “Where Jess has been positioning herself after those long 3’s or long shots are taken — it’s been nice to see because we’ve been practicing hard on that.”

Hamling, the reigning News Tribune Player of the Year, finished with 24 points. The Thunderhawks have won 11 straight games after dropping their first two games of the season, against St. Croix Lutheran and Holy Angels.

Grand Rapids (11-2) is ranked sixth in Class AAA and Hamling is pleased with where her team stands going into the second half of the season.

Chloe Johnson, 5, and Mariah Lucero (22), both of Duluth Marshall, chase a loose ball against Hannah Hostetter (14) of Grand Rapids on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Everybody is really stepping up and when they are on the floor, they’re playing some great minutes for us,” coach Hamling said. “Of course, we’re not where we need to be, we’re still practicing a lot of things and working really hard and we’re gradually getting where we need to be. The girls reach each other well, they just communicate well on the floor and then communicate off the floor. It’s a really good position to be in with a team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth Marshall (6-5) has lost five of six games and is in the toughest nine-game stretch of the season — which has included two losses to Grand Rapids — but coach C.J. Osuchukwu knows his team is a work in progress. Juenemann, the Hilltoppers leading scorer, is a sophomore and Johnson is a seventh-grader playing her first varsity basketball this season.

Regan Juenemann (23) of Duluth Marshall dribbles the ball against Braya LaPlant (22) of Grand Rapids on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“We’ve been struggling and losing by more than we should, but I’ve been trying to stay super positive and focusing on the good things and just trying to be competitive,” Osuchukwu said. “Grand Rapids is a good team, those girls have been playing with each other since the third or fourth grade. They probably will win their second and get back to state and probably make some noise. They’re at where we’re trying to get to and my goal was to go out there and compete and that’s what we did tonight, so I’m proud of them.”

Grand Rapids will play at Princeton at noon Saturday.

Duluth Marshall will travel to Crosby-Ironton for a game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Grand Rapids 32-40—72

Duluth Marshall 30-27—57

Grand Rapids — Jessika Lofstrom 28, Kate Jamtgaard 6, Taryn Hamling 24, Braya LaPlant 2, Kyra Giffen 10, Amanda Scherping 2. Totals 30 6-10 72.

3-point goals — Lofstrom, Hamling 4, Giffen.

Duluth Marshall — Anna Saari 6, Mariah Lucero 6, Regan Juenemann 21, Ada Skafte 3, Chloe Johnson 18, Ava Meierotto 3. Totals 23 4-5 57.

3-point goals — Lucero 2, Juenemann 2, Johnson 3, Skafte, Meierotto.

Chloe Johnson (5) of Duluth Marshall dribbles the ball against Taryn Hamling (21) of Grand Rapids on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A ball stopped on the net during the Duluth Marshall girls basketball game on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune