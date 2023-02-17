99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Prep girls basketball: Grand Rapids' Taryn Hamling finds shot in second half to down Superior

After their first loss since Dec. 3, the Spartans “plan” to go on another run, according to coach Dave Kontny.

High School girl in white uniform splits two defenders in blue as she shoots a scoop shot.
Grand Rapids’ Taryn Hamling (21) splits the Superior defense of Lauren Gunderson (42) and Ava Stratton (24) as she gets up a shot in the first half of the game in Superior on Thursday evening, Feb. 16.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
February 16, 2023 10:59 PM

SUPERIOR — Grand Rapids senior Taryn Hamling didn’t have the start she wanted against Superior Thursday in a matchup to decide the Lake Superior conference.

The Thunderhawks guard and 2022 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year missed all of her long-range shots and struggled to just five points and three fouls in the first half and the Spartans led 24-20 at half.

DNT GIRLS BASKETBALL POY 2022
Prep
All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Grand Rapids' Taryn Hamling grows into more than just a scorer
The Thunderhawks junior led her team to the Class AAA state tournament for the second year in a row and is looking forward to “doing some damage” in a third trip to Minneapolis.
April 23, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

The second half was a different story. Hamling came out and hit her first attempt from the perimeter and made five in the second half. The Thunderhawks scored 39 second half points in a 59-50 win.

Girls basketball player in white is in mid-flight as she shoots ball with right hand as she collides with player in blue.
Grand Rapids’ Taryn Hamling (21) runs into Superior’s Emma Raye (34) as she gets up a shot in the first half of the game in Superior on Thursday evening, Feb. 16.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It took a little bit of time to work in our offensive play '21' against the 3-2 (defense) they were running and I just started forcing stuff,” Hamling said. “I was getting a little bit nervous in the first half, but once I started to loosen up in the second half they started falling and it made me feel more confident in my shots.”

Grand Rapids coach Kris Hamling said she could see her team was feeling the nerves of a big game. Neither team had lost since early December, and they played an overtime classic for the LSC title last season, a game in which the Thunderhawks rallied from 14 down in the second half to win 58-55.

“It was an important win for us,” coach Hamling said. “We came out and turned the ball over many more times that we probably should have and we just weren’t doing what we practiced all week. At halftime, we talked about taking care of the ball, we had to start talking defensively, switching on screens — they were setting some really good elevator screens and we weren’t switching. We had to communicate a bit more and then offensively, we had to stop and just take that good shot.”

Hamling finished with a game-high 20 points and went 5-for-6 from the perimeter in the second half. In fact, her only miss was rebounded by teammate Jessica Lofstrom, who was fouled on the putback and converted the 3-point play to put the Spartans down nine with about a minute to play.
Superior’s Savannah Leopold hit five 3-pointers of her own, but despite her good night the rest of the Spartans struggled from the field for most of the night.

“We had many opportunities with open looks where the ball just didn’t go in the basket,” Superior coach Dave Kontny said. “I told the kids at halftime, ‘Hey, we didn’t play well, we didn’t shoot the ball well and you’re still in the lead.’ But that’s what great players do. I thought (Emma) Raye played well for us and Savannah hit some big shots in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to match (Hamling) and then they got some second chance opportunities where we didn’t box out.”

Kontny hopes the Spartans can use this loss as a springboard into the postseason the same way they used a 63-53 defeat to Eau Claire Memorial Dec. 3 to start this run.

High school girl in blue uniform wrestles the basketball away from player in white while they are both on the floor.
Superior’s Emma Raye (34) wrestles the ball away from Grand Rapids’ Amanda Scherping (25) in the first half of the game in Superior on Thursday evening, Feb. 16.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“We talked about L doesn’t stand for loss, it stands for learning,” Kontny said. “We’ve just got to take this in stride. I told them, ‘When’s the last time we played like this? Against Eau Claire Memorial, right, and then we went on a run. There’s no reason we can’t go on another run. That’s the plan — going on another run.”

The Spartans (20-2) will play at Hibbing in the regular season finale at 7:15 p.m. on Monday and will play the winner of Appleton West and Chippewa Falls Friday in Superior. The Terrors and the Cardinals will play Tuesday.

Grand Rapids (22-2) will host Esko at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and Duluth Denfeld at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Player in blue dribbles around player in white.
Superior’s Savannah Leopold (20) dribbles around Grand Rapids’ Kate Jamtgaard (10) in the first half of the game in Superior on Thursday evening, Feb. 16.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player in white dribbles around player in blue.
Grand Rapids’ Kate Jamtgaard (10) drives to the hoop past Superior’s Lauren Gunderson (42) in the first half of the game in Superior on Thursday evening, Feb. 16.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player in blue shoots over player in white.
Superior’s Emma Raye (34) shoots over Grand Rapids’ Braya LaPlant (22) in the second half of the game in Superior on Thursday evening, Feb. 16.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
