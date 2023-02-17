Prep girls basketball: Grand Rapids' Taryn Hamling finds shot in second half to down Superior

SUPERIOR — Grand Rapids senior Taryn Hamling didn’t have the start she wanted against Superior Thursday in a matchup to decide the Lake Superior conference.

The Thunderhawks guard and 2022 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year missed all of her long-range shots and struggled to just five points and three fouls in the first half and the Spartans led 24-20 at half.

The second half was a different story. Hamling came out and hit her first attempt from the perimeter and made five in the second half. The Thunderhawks scored 39 second half points in a 59-50 win.

“It took a little bit of time to work in our offensive play '21' against the 3-2 (defense) they were running and I just started forcing stuff,” Hamling said. “I was getting a little bit nervous in the first half, but once I started to loosen up in the second half they started falling and it made me feel more confident in my shots.”

Grand Rapids coach Kris Hamling said she could see her team was feeling the nerves of a big game. Neither team had lost since early December, and they played an overtime classic for the LSC title last season, a game in which the Thunderhawks rallied from 14 down in the second half to win 58-55.

“It was an important win for us,” coach Hamling said. “We came out and turned the ball over many more times that we probably should have and we just weren’t doing what we practiced all week. At halftime, we talked about taking care of the ball, we had to start talking defensively, switching on screens — they were setting some really good elevator screens and we weren’t switching. We had to communicate a bit more and then offensively, we had to stop and just take that good shot.”

Hamling finished with a game-high 20 points and went 5-for-6 from the perimeter in the second half. In fact, her only miss was rebounded by teammate Jessica Lofstrom, who was fouled on the putback and converted the 3-point play to put the Spartans down nine with about a minute to play.

Superior’s Savannah Leopold hit five 3-pointers of her own, but despite her good night the rest of the Spartans struggled from the field for most of the night.

“We had many opportunities with open looks where the ball just didn’t go in the basket,” Superior coach Dave Kontny said. “I told the kids at halftime, ‘Hey, we didn’t play well, we didn’t shoot the ball well and you’re still in the lead.’ But that’s what great players do. I thought (Emma) Raye played well for us and Savannah hit some big shots in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to match (Hamling) and then they got some second chance opportunities where we didn’t box out.”

Kontny hopes the Spartans can use this loss as a springboard into the postseason the same way they used a 63-53 defeat to Eau Claire Memorial Dec. 3 to start this run.

“We talked about L doesn’t stand for loss, it stands for learning,” Kontny said. “We’ve just got to take this in stride. I told them, ‘When’s the last time we played like this? Against Eau Claire Memorial, right, and then we went on a run. There’s no reason we can’t go on another run. That’s the plan — going on another run.”

The Spartans (20-2) will play at Hibbing in the regular season finale at 7:15 p.m. on Monday and will play the winner of Appleton West and Chippewa Falls Friday in Superior. The Terrors and the Cardinals will play Tuesday.

Grand Rapids (22-2) will host Esko at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and Duluth Denfeld at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

