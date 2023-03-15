Prep girls basketball: Grand Rapids runs out of gas in state quarterfinal

MINNEAPOLIS — Grand Rapids wasn’t at full strength for its quarterfinal matchup against Stewartville Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion, but that didn’t mean the Thunderhawks didn’t come to play.

Multiple times Grand Rapids rallied from double-digit deficits to threaten the Tigers, but in the end fatigue and absent players led to a 71-57 loss — the Thunderhawks’ first since a 49-45 loss to Holy Angels Nov. 26.

“Our bench was short today and we got tired,” Grand Rapids coach Kris Hamling said. “You could tell our girls were just physically tired. It was hard to execute some of our stuff or they would penetrate and then kick out. We were really having a hard time getting those closeouts when they kicked out.”

Kate Jamtgaard (10) of Grand rapids shoots the ball against Anna Saari (12) of Duluth Marshall on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Early on, both teams struggled with turnovers, but after the Thunderhawks took a 19-17 lead on an Amanda Scherping jumper, Stewartville went on a 16-4 run that put Grand Rapids in a 10-point hole.

Junior Jessika Lofstrom scored a pair of field goals and Braya LaPlant had one to cut the lead to 33-29, but a foul on LaPlant with about 5 seconds remaining in the first half took some of the wind out of the Thunderhawks' sails.

Taylor Klement hit a pair of free throws to put Grand Rapids down six at halftime.

“We did make a little run going into the half, which is what we needed,” coach Hamling said. “We talked about what we needed to change and then when we got out there, you just didn’t see the execution that we needed coming out of halftime.”

Out of the locker room, Stewartville went on an 18-4 run, powered by 12 points from freshman Ella Theobald.

Eventually, the Thunderhawks found themselves down 55-40, but they had one more rally in them.

Grand Rapids reeled off nine straight points to cut the lead to 55-49 with 9:06 left to play, but almost as soon as they were back in it, the Tigers closed the door.

Superior’s Emma Raye (34) shoots over Grand Rapids’ Braya LaPlant (22) in the second half of the game in Superior on Thursday evening, Feb. 16. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Audrey Shindelar hit consecutive 3-pointers to put the Thunderhawks down 12 and the lead would balloon to 18 before Grand Rapids closed the gap in the final moments.

“We got really confident when we were within six — it was just stops and scores,” Lofstrom said. “I think what hurt us was our fouls, we sent them to the line a bit too much and they were hitting those too, so that was a struggle.”

Lofstrom and Theobald led their teams with 18 points each.

Grand Rapids was without senior Taryn Hamling and her 22.7 scoring average for the second consecutive game. Coach Hamling said the North Dakota State recruit’s absence hurt, but more damaging was 18 turnovers and a few too many fouls.

“Not having our leader, a ball handler on the floor, it did hurt us quite a bit,” coach Hamling said. “But these other girls, they stepped up. We’ve got four girls that scored in double digits and that’s what we have to have. In any other circumstance that would have won a game — that should win a game. Those turnovers hurt us, we allowed them too many shots. We put them on the line more than they put us on the line. Those are the situations we’ve got to do better with.”

On the other hand, Grand Rapids put together a tremendous season. The Thunderhawks dropped their first two games Nov. 25-26 and didn’t lose for more than three months, putting together 26 consecutive wins for Wednesday’s loss.

“In games like today, it is on the line and we want to move on sometimes when that execution is not there and there’s miscommunication,” coach Hamling said. “It doesn’t change the fact of how great this team has done this season. As coaches, we’re super proud of them. Our community is extremely proud, we couldn’t have asked for a better season with these girls and we’re looking forward to tomorrow, to get back on the floor and get a win.

Grand Rapids (26-3) will face Marshall in the consolation semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul.

Grand Rapids 29-28—57

Stewartville 35-36—71

Grand Rapids — Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 18, Braya Laplant 10, Kate Jamtgaard 11, Kyra Giffen 2, Amanda Scherping 14. Totals 21 12-14 57.

3-point goals — Lofstrom, Jamtgaard, Scherping.

Stewartville — Ella Theobald 18, Haylie Strom 7, Jayci Rath 5, Savannah Hedin 11, Keeley Steele 6, Audrey Shindelar 13, Avery Spencer 5, Taylor Klement 6. Totals 24 16-22 71.

3-point goals — Strum, Rath, Hedin, Shindelar 3, Klement.