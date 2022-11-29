Prep girls basketball: Defense key for Marshall success

DULUTH — Duluth Marshall started practice last Monday like most basketball teams, with conditioning drills.

The Hilltoppers return almost everyone from their 2021-22 team, including leading scorer Regan Juenemann. Despite the experience, Marshall will still be one of the youngest teams in the state and coach C.J. Osuchukwu knows the offense isn’t a question.

Juenemann, a sophomore, led the team with 24 points and junior Anna Saari averaged 10. In addition, Morgan Lucero shot better than 41% from 3-point range as a seventh-grader and Osuchkwu is expecting her to take a larger role this season.

Most, if not all of the Hilltoppers' scoring is back, but the team will still be small and will have to use speed and quickness to hassle opposing teams.

“We don’t have size, so we have to play fast offensively and defensively,” Osuchukwu said. “Defensively we’re looking to get a lot of ball pressure, take a lot of charges and hopefully letting our size be an advantage instead of a disadvantage.”

Hope Carlson (13) of Proctor shoots the ball against Regan Juenemann (23) of Duluth Marshall on Saturday, March 5 at Hermantown High School. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Osuchukwu said he challenged Juenemann to up her rebounding and defensive intensity. He said she will be called on to defend the other team’s best player on a nightly basis, a challenge she said she is happy to accept.

“Defense isn’t the most fun for me, but I’m excited to be able to take on that challenge and work at it,” Juenemann said. “Even if I don’t do well at it this year, I know that next year, I can improve from guarding the better players on the team.”

Osuchukwu said he believes Pequot Lakes' veteran squad is the favorite to repeat as Section 7AA champions, but the Hilltoppers and Crosby-Ironton are neck-and-neck and both have a chance to knock off the Patriots.

The Rangers feature one of the top prospects in the state in freshman Tori Oehrlein. Oehrlein, the 2022 Brainerd Dispatch Player of the Year , averaged 29.5 points per game last season and surpassed the 1,000-point mark as an eighth-grader.

Osuchkwu knows the Hilltoppers have their work cut out for them but he thinks his team has what it takes to develop into a contender for the section title.

“We’re super young, but we’re hungry,” Osuchukwu said. “One thing I like about this group is they’ve been playing with each other since middle school. They know each other, they feed off each other, they want to compete and they’re fearless.”

Marshall does have a brutal schedule, with a game against Hopkins — one of the best girls basketball programs in the nation — Dec. 15 and matchups against Crosby-Ironton Dec. 22 and a game against Pequot Lakes Jan. 7.

The Hilltoppers begin their season at Two Harbors at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

MIB set to dominate Section 7A

Jayden Karppinen (2) and Kaitlyn Adkins (32), both of Esko, chase Jordan Zubich (4) of Mountain Iron-Buhl on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Esko High School gymnasium. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Mountain Iron-Buhl will look to junior Jordan Zubich to lead the Rangers to their 12th section title in 13 years.

Zubich averaged 25.5 points and shot 49% from long range as MIB marched to the Section 7A title and the top seed in the state tournament, but the Rangers fell to defending state champion Minneota in the state quarterfinal last season .

Coach Jeff Buffetta rallied his team to dominate the consolation bracket after falling the opening round of the tournament.