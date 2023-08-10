Prep football: Young Northwestern team has ‘something to prove’

MAPLE — Northwestern football practice looks a lot different this year than it has the previous two seasons.

True, there’s still plenty of their trademark black and a speaker playing plenty of classic rock. Assistant coach Andy Lind is still helping out with the line — something he’s done nearly every season since 1977 — but Jovin Kroll knows he has a different group in 2023 going into the regular season opener at Ashland on Aug. 18.

Northwestern hall of fame assistant coach Andy Lind works with the Tiger defense during practice in Maple on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9, like he has for the past 46 years. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Gone is All-State selection Tanner Kaufman’s 17 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards on the ground as well as Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year Luke Sedin , the Tigers’ single-season and career leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

In fact, all of the skill players from the last two seasons are gone, years in which Northwestern went undefeated in the regular season. The Tigers have 65 kids out in grades nine through 12, and 45 of them are 10th graders or younger.

The locker room certainly sounds different, even a little “squirrely,” according to coach Jovin Kroll.

“It sounds like there’s a bunch of little kids in here,” Kroll said. “It’s a lot livelier than last year, it’s like ‘What’s all that noise?’ So there’s a bunch of excited kids. We typically have our freshman and then our 10th to 12th graders are with the varsity every year. There’s all those sophomores, they’ve never really been with the varsity team other than full practices we have at the start of camp.”

In fact, when Northwestern goes to a multi-team scrimmage Friday at Chippewa Falls, freshmen will be out there just to make sure they can put a full offense and defense on the field at the same time, Kroll said.

“I’ve never had to do that before,” he said. “But that sophomore group is so deep with kids and about three-quarters of them are linemen. There’s a lot of linemen in the sophomore class. We have a lot of numbers right now, what we’re trying to do with this camp is try to turn numbers into depth.”

Northwestern’s Cooper Lawton crushes a tackle wheel during practice at Northwestern High School in Maple on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

That offensive line is likely the strength of the team, Kroll said, with the most returning experience, led by senior captain Ian Smith. Smith played consistently last year and leads a squad that “has the potential to be one of our most physically dominating groups.”

“The guards are very fast and, obviously, at Northwestern the guards are always your fastest linemen, but these kids are aggressive and they’re quick,” Kroll said. “They’re kids who at times, depending on formations, you may see some of our guards in the backfield, because they’re real athletes who can run.”

Smith, also a state champion wrestler for the Tigers , said the strength of the line in the weight room is incredible.

“We have some kids putting up some serious, serious big numbers,” Smith said. “So that’ll help getting the initial surge when we’re running the ball, that will really help us get a lot of yards on the ground this year.”

The running game is going to be extremely important this year as the Tigers work to get their new skill players integrated.

Northwestern’s Cam Trznyka runs through a teammate as the Tigers work on footwork during practice at Northwestern High School in Maple on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Those positions — receivers, quarterbacks — that takes a little more work to get the timing and confidence down to be able to throw the ball as freely as we have the previous couple of years,” Kroll said. “There’s more moving parts in the passing game than in a basic run play … It will probably take a little bit of time, but it’s come a long way already.”

And some of that noise in the locker room might not be all bad, according to senior captain Cam Trzynka.

“It feels like there’s a lot more energy in general,” Trzynka said. “Like Finley Nelson, he’s a sophomore, it’s his first year but he’s a two-way varsity starter and he just brings so much energy. He’s always yelling and saying ‘Let’s go!’ He’s just hyping everybody up — it’s nice to see him out there and having fun with us.”

Northwestern’s Boden Teal breaks up a pass as the Tigers work on team defense during practice at Northwestern High School in Maple on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

All the talk about Northwestern perhaps taking a step back this season, but junior captain Bryce Ronchi said they are ready to show people what this team can do.

“Everyone thinks we’re going to be a different team this year,” Ronchi said. “We’re a younger team, we’re not going to be the same as last year. I’m excited to prove them wrong.”

Projected starting quarterback and senior captain Gavin Williams is confident the Tigers can come out and continue to dominate the Heart O’ North Conference. It’s a confidence that comes from the continuity of the Northwestern program, and not just coaches like Lind who have more than 40 years of experience.

“The continuity starts in third grade with the youth program that’s running a lot of the same things that the varsity does,” Kroll said. “The third-graders are learning what the seniors are doing. I think that makes turnover in players a lot easier. Even though those kids haven’t played a lot of varsity — or any, in many cases — they know what’s expected of them and they’ve learned the same fundamentals that those kids that just graduated have over the years.”

The Northwestern football team runs sprints past head coach Jovin Kroll before practice at Northwestern High School in Maple on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The team knows they’ve been doing the work for years, and Williams believes it will pay off.

“We’ve all worked really hard and, myself included, we all have something to prove,” he said. “We’ve had so much success as of late and they’re not looking for us to go anywhere.”