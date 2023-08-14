Prep football: Superior shows its dedication for new season

SUPERIOR — Wednesday, Aug. 9, Superior ended practice earlier than usual to allow the team a little time to relax and unwind.

The coaches had pizza delivered to the school, and groups of teammates did some “synchronized swimming,” according to coach Bob DeMeyer, and even presented skits.

The hands of Superior captain Gavin Rivord point out the stickers on the Spartans special helmet during practice in Superior on Thursday, Aug. 10. The Spartans write who they are dedicating their season to on a sticker and place it on the helmet, then the player who is in possession of the helmet will pass it on to a worthy teammate. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The time is a fun bonding experience for the players, but there’s also an important — if informal — ceremony.

DeMeyer and the coaching staff chose Gavin Rivord to continue a tradition DeMeyer said goes back at least 15 years with the program. At the start of training camp, DeMeyer asks his players, coaches and managers to write down a person to dedicate their season and add it to the helmet. There’s a lot of “Mom,” “Dad” and even a “DeMeyer” on there, but Rivord chose to dedicate his senior season to someone he’s played almost all of his football with, his little brother Garrett.

“I dedicated it to him because I’ve been playing football for probably 12 years and I’ve been playing with him for 11 side-by-side,” Rivord said. “Every other year, we’ve been dressed up in the same uniform, one number apart, just being great teammates and always wanting to compete and push each other to our limits.”

The tradition started as a fun culmination to training camp, DeMeyer said, but has grown into something integral to the program.

“During that team night, we ask each coach, player and manager to think about someone in their life that’s been influential, who’s made an impact — maybe sacrificed a lot for them to be here,” DeMeyer said. “Someone that they want to dedicate their season to, to remind them of why they’re here, doing what they are doing day after day. It just makes the season that much more special and it’s been a great tradition that our kids have passed on through the years.

On Wednesday, Rivord passed it to Nathan Lefor, who was surprised the senior chose him, but Rivord knew exactly why.

“He’s a really good dude, and he’s always working really, really hard,” Rivord said. “He’s always working to get better and he’s always pushing everyone around him — he’s a great leader.”

While Lefor said his reaction was, “Wait, really?” the recognition meant a lot because he was able to share his motivation for the 2023 season.

“It was definitely my parents,” Lefor said. “Last school year was really rough for me, but they were just there every step of the way.”

The past couple years at Superior have been difficult, with just three combined wins in 2021 and 2022, but wins and losses aren’t the most important thing to Superior’s football program as it enters its season opener at home on Friday vs. Wausau West.

Superior’s Tucker Freascher hauls in a pass during practice in Superior on Thursday, Aug. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“We’re all working together to develop better people and if something’s not working in that direction, they can come to us at any time and we’ll work together to fix it,” DeMeyer said. "It’s been a good thing for us. The last few years, we’ve had subpar seasons on the scoreboard, but we’re competing like crazy every day. Just about every kid comes back every year and every kid comes back every Monday to work and prepare to compete to win Friday.”

While a strong camp doesn’t necessarily translate to wins, DeMeyer said he and his staff have a lot of good things so far.

“We’ve been very impressed with the level of of focus, playing fast, being physical — when that’s expected — and finishing everything,” DeMeyer said. “We talked about that in every rep, every drill, everything that we do every day and our kids are really buying into that.”

Senior Sam Meller is taking reps at quarterback and “throwing dimes,” according to DeMeyer, and he feels like there is a difference this year over last year.

Superior’s Sam Meller throws a pass during practice in Superior on Thursday, Aug. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It’s been different for me because it feels like the team is a lot more connected this year,” Meller said. “I like the atmosphere a lot better than last year, and I think a lot of that came from us working really hard in the offseason and getting together a lot more. We just are more together as a team than we were last year at this time.”

The Spartans are replacing all but two starters from last season’s team and the coaching staff is impressed with their work so far.

“We’ve got some younger kids, inexperienced kids that have stepped in and competed very hard in the offseason and in this short preseason to earn spots,” DeMeyer said. “We love what we are seeing on defense at this point, but we know we have to get better every day and that’s something we talk about every single day.”

For Meller, it’s not just the competition, but the culture of the team.

“I really like camp here — I like how coach DeMeyer makes football more than just football,” Meller said. “We have the ‘marks of excellence’ and we review those first days of camp. He reminds us that football is more than just a sport, it’s about becoming a good young man.”

The past two years have been a struggle to put together wins, but DeMeyer is still focused on the same things he did when the Spartans have been extremely successful, like in 2019 when they ended the season in the state semifinal.

Superior assistant coach Chad Johnson, right, holds up the next play for quarterback Sam Meller, white helmet, and the team during practice in Superior on Thursday, Aug. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Even in our undefeated seasons, we had the same focus — we’re trying to develop people and work ethic and integrity,” DeMeyer said. “All that stuff, that’s going to translate to the field. I give a lot of credit to the last two teams that have come through here because their attitude, their energy, their level of integrity never dropped. It’s a very cool thing, and they passed that on to these guys. Now these guys are working hard to take some steps and win on the scoreboard.”