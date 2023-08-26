Prep football: Carlton/Wrenshall 'having fun' in return to varsity level

CARLTON — If a blowout loss in the season-opener is something to mope about, someone forgot to tell Carlton/Wrenshall.

The Raptors fell to Nevis 77-0 Friday at Jim Erickson Field in Carlton, but all coach Brent Pokornowski wanted to talk about was all the “firsts.”

“Mathias Tuttle — first varsity tackle,” Pokornowski said. “Jeshua Sjodin, first varsity first down. Shane Lavamaki, first varsity tackle.”

Carlton/Wrenshall's Mathias Tuttle, Jeshua Sjodin and Shane Lavamaki board a bus at Wrenshall High School to go to Jim Erickson Field in Carlton for their game against Nevis on Friday. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

The game was a far cry from the night nearly two years ago when the Raptors took the field for a game at Ogilvie with just eight players dressed, Pokornowski said. The Raptors fell 50-12 that night and folded their season after the loss.

It was nearly a miracle they made it to early October in 2021. Even before the season, then-coach Jeremy Zywicki was running the scout team offense just so they could have enough players for a full nine-man defense during practice.

The scoreboard might not have shown it, but the Raptors have plenty to work with after the loss to the Tigers.

“They came out with positivity and encouraged each other, and they played tough in that second half,” Pokornowski said. “They did not quit, they did not give up — we just had a lot of fun. The coaches are having fun, the players are having fun. We’ve got older guys that are out, but they’re encouraging the younger guys, that’s why we’ve got something to build on.”

Carlton/Wrenshall's Bryce Bartczak carries the ball during the Raptors' loss to Nevis Friday at Jim Erickson Field in Carlton. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Last season, the program played a junior varsity-only schedule, something that Pokornowski credits with helping get the program back to a varsity level so quickly.

“It was the best decision they could have made,” he said. “It gave us a year to work, it gave the players a little taste of success. It’s a credit to the administration that they let us do that.”

Instead of playing a varsity schedule full of blowouts like the one Friday, Pokornowski and his staff spent 2022 working on the basics and growing the numbers.

The staff made sure there was a prominent place to sign up on the district site, the Raptors tried to join local celebrations like Carlton Daze and Brickyard Days in Wrenshall.

Pokornowski tried to reach out as soon as he heard a kid was interested and he tried to add a little sweetener as soon as he could.

Carlton/Wrenshall's Carter Woodall wraps up a Nevis runner on Friday at Jim Erickson Field in Carlton. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“I’d get them a jersey,” Pokornowski said.

At one of the local events, Pokornowski ran into Dylan Manning riding with an ATV club. Pokornowski thought Manning was interested, so he threw him a jersey, just hoping he would show up in the fall.

Dylan showed up all right, with younger brothers Cayden and Levi in tow. All three played the JV schedule last season and Cayden and Levi each picked up a couple of firsts on Friday. A first tackle for Cayden and a first carry for Levi, Pokornowski said.

Dylan was unavailable for the zero week game, but will be at the Raptors’ remaining seven contests. Cayden, however, said his brother had played in junior high and had enjoyed playing with his friends and came back for that reason. Why did Cayden come out with his brother last year?

“I love football and I love my friends,” Cayden said.

Carlton/Wrenshall's Uriah Loucks eyes up the ball after a fumble against Nevis Friday at Jim Erickson Field in Carlton. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Prior to Friday’s game, Carlton/Wrenshall had 36 players in grades seven through 12 this season, enough to run varsity, JV and junior high teams. What’s more, another student came in just before the game to see about playing the rest of the season.

Manning knows that they might not have many wins, but it’s good to be playing against some of the best competition nine-man football has to offer.

“It was a big step up from JV — a lot harder,” Cayden said. “Bigger guys, we don’t know everything yet, but it felt good to be out here playing against them.”

Carlton/Wrenshall's Ruger Czerwinski, 17, and Ayden Berglund bring down Nevis's Peyton Benson during the Raptors' loss Friday at Jim Erickson Field in Carlton. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

While Pokornowski wants to focus on the positives of each game, he knows the way to get better is playing elite competition.

“We want to play good teams,” he said. “We talked to the players about you learn through failure. That’s how we’re looking at all these opportunities — it’s a chance to learn, to figure out football. We’re finally playing varsity and that’s the process. We want to learn from these teams and keep getting better each and every time we step on the field.”

Carlton/Wrenshall (0-1) will at Sebeka at 3 p.m. Friday.