99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep boys track and field: Last second change ends in fourth-place finish for Superior’s Darrel James

The Spartans senior set a new personal and Superior school record at the state track meet last week.

Runners get near finish line.
Superior’s Darrel James, left, edges out Cloquet’s Jordan Aultman to win a Lake Superior Conference title in the 100-meter dash on Tuesday afternoon, May 16 in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Today at 2:51 PM

SUPERIOR — Superior’s Darrel James wasn’t happy at Saturday at the Wisconsin Division 1 state track meet.

The Spartans senior qualified for the state meet last year, but didn’t compete because of an injury and he didn’t want to miss out on his final — and only — chance to compete in Madison.

“I was already nervous because I missed it last year,” James said. “When I was on my blocks, I couldn’t get my footing right. I was already nervous — my hands were shaky, legs were kind of wobbly — but I just had to go because everybody was already on their block.”

James qualified for the final, but his time of 11.04 seconds was unlikely to be competitive in the finals.

Sprinters hit the corner.
From left, Hermantown’s Andrew Schmitz, Superior’s Darrel James and Grand Rapids’ Austin Prebeck round the corner during the 200 meter dash during the LSC championships on Tuesday afternoon, May 16 in Superior. James won the race, along with the 100, and Schmitz won the 400. All three later qualified for their respective state meets: James finished fourth in the WIAA Division 1 100, while Schmitz will be running in the MSHSL Class AA 400 and Prebeck in the AA 200.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Coach Kris Leopold could tell something was wrong and so he left the stands during the time between the preliminaries and the final. Leopold said James’s starts haven’t been “the best” this season, so he started looking at the blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I said let’s try a couple things, measure this and set the blocks up a little different,” Leopold said. “The angle of the back block was the problem, because he wasn’t touching the top of the pad. He was pushing off to the left — he’s so freaking strong, he would take off and go to the left of the lane because the right leg was pushing off and his left leg couldn’t put the power to the block.”

James took a couple of practice starts and told Leopold it felt better.

“In my mind I was thinking, ‘this could be really good or it could be really bad,’” Leopold said. “I didn’t let him know that, I wanted to show him that I’m confident he’s going to crush it and I told him ‘Darrel, that’s the best start I’ve ever seen you do,’ and it was.”

James exploded out of the blocks and down the track. He didn’t win, but he finished with a new personal and Superior school record of 10.90 seconds and he finished fourth in the state, .13 seconds behind Elijah Brown of Tomah.

Superior sprinter Darrel James gets in his starting stance on the main steps at Superior High School
Prep
Prep track and field: Superior finds a diamond in the not-so-rough
Spartan sprinter Darrel James hasn’t lost a race this season, despite only joining the team in March after a chance encounter with coach Kris Leopold at the Superior YMCA.
April 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

The finish is even more remarkable because James only started running competitively last season following a chance meeting with Leopold.

“I played soccer my whole life, but having that switch was new to me,” James said. “I had speed in soccer, but I didn’t know I was that fast. I met Leo at the YMCA, he told me to come out to practices. I ran my first race and won — it was just game-changing.”

More from Jamey Malcomb

Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
What To Read Next
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep report: Cloquet baseball tournament run comes up short
June 06, 2023 10:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Haugen's complete-game gem pushes Esko closer to state berth
June 06, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Sprinters hit the corner.
Prep
Prep report: Spartans' James runs fourth in state 100 meters
June 03, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Woman standing along a brick fence holding a graduation cap.
Sports
Autism is a 'superpower' for Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon runner Ashley Daniels
June 07, 2023 02:46 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
BWCAW
Northland Outdoors
Judge allows towboats to continue, for now, in Boundary Waters
June 07, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota fishing boat
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin, Minnesota near top in best states for fishing
June 07, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth Public Schools' Academic Excellence Online 2023 Graduation
Local
About 180 earn degrees from Duluth-area alternative, online schools
June 07, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen