Prep boys track and field: Last second change ends in fourth-place finish for Superior’s Darrel James

SUPERIOR — Superior’s Darrel James wasn’t happy at Saturday at the Wisconsin Division 1 state track meet.

The Spartans senior qualified for the state meet last year, but didn’t compete because of an injury and he didn’t want to miss out on his final — and only — chance to compete in Madison.

“I was already nervous because I missed it last year,” James said. “When I was on my blocks, I couldn’t get my footing right. I was already nervous — my hands were shaky, legs were kind of wobbly — but I just had to go because everybody was already on their block.”

James qualified for the final, but his time of 11.04 seconds was unlikely to be competitive in the finals.

From left, Hermantown’s Andrew Schmitz, Superior’s Darrel James and Grand Rapids’ Austin Prebeck round the corner during the 200 meter dash during the LSC championships on Tuesday afternoon, May 16 in Superior. James won the race, along with the 100, and Schmitz won the 400. All three later qualified for their respective state meets: James finished fourth in the WIAA Division 1 100, while Schmitz will be running in the MSHSL Class AA 400 and Prebeck in the AA 200. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Coach Kris Leopold could tell something was wrong and so he left the stands during the time between the preliminaries and the final. Leopold said James’s starts haven’t been “the best” this season, so he started looking at the blocks.

“I said let’s try a couple things, measure this and set the blocks up a little different,” Leopold said. “The angle of the back block was the problem, because he wasn’t touching the top of the pad. He was pushing off to the left — he’s so freaking strong, he would take off and go to the left of the lane because the right leg was pushing off and his left leg couldn’t put the power to the block.”

James took a couple of practice starts and told Leopold it felt better.

“In my mind I was thinking, ‘this could be really good or it could be really bad,’” Leopold said. “I didn’t let him know that, I wanted to show him that I’m confident he’s going to crush it and I told him ‘Darrel, that’s the best start I’ve ever seen you do,’ and it was.”

James exploded out of the blocks and down the track. He didn’t win, but he finished with a new personal and Superior school record of 10.90 seconds and he finished fourth in the state, .13 seconds behind Elijah Brown of Tomah.

The finish is even more remarkable because James only started running competitively last season following a chance meeting with Leopold.

“I played soccer my whole life, but having that switch was new to me,” James said. “I had speed in soccer, but I didn’t know I was that fast. I met Leo at the YMCA, he told me to come out to practices. I ran my first race and won — it was just game-changing.”