Prep boys tennis: Duluth East’s Dane Patten ready to take ‘full responsibility’

DULUTH — Playing in the state tennis tournament is nothing new for Duluth East’s Dane Patten.

The senior placed fourth in the Class AA doubles tournament in 2021 with partner Ty Kruger and returned to the tournament, winning one match, with Ryan Delaney in 2022.

This season, however, is a little different for a player Greyhounds coach Chad Humphreys said is “one of East’s best talents in years.”

Instead of going with a doubles partner, Patten is throwing his hat in the ring for the state singles crown. In the section tournament last month, he lost just six games over four matches in his run to the Section 7AA title.

Dane Patten of Duluth East holds his tennis racket on Saturday at Longview tennis courts in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

In fact, Patten has played primarily singles during the regular season, but shifted to doubles for postseason play because he felt the team had a good chance to perform well, which “definitely happened,” Patten said.

“We took fourth in 10th grade, which was really something special, and then last year we made it and won a round, which was really fun, too,” he said. “But this year, it’s my senior season, my last go at it. I just wanted to go out on my own terms and prove that, whatever happens, I take full responsibility. It’s more something I just want to prove to myself.”

While he wants to take full responsibility at the state tournament this season, Patten said his favorite part of tennis was the “team aspect” of a sport that can be notoriously lonely.

“I played a lot of singles this year, so you really don’t have somebody to lean on when something’s not going great in a match,” Patten said. “But at the end of the day, the match gets over and no matter what happens, you get on the bus with 10, 11 teammates and tennis is over. We’re just regular high school kids.”

Patten’s father, Wells Patten, said while tennis is certainly a solitary sport, getting on that bus with your buddies is sometimes as much a part of the game as the racquet.

“I think in the individual sports, people forget, a lot of the enjoyment is the travel and the camaraderie,” Wells said. “When you go to tournaments, you’re going as an individual or possibly with a friend, but when you’re on a high school or college team, the fun is the travel. Eating in Subways on the road — that’s part of it.”

Duluth East’s Dane Patten returns the ball during at a 2021 meet against Cloquet. Patten, now a senior, will compete for the state singles title beginning Thursday in Minneapolis. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Humphreys agreed, saying its the team's "overnight" trips that gives the team a chance to bond and make friendships that will last far beyond high school.

Wells was a standout player for Duluth Central High School and was a three-time NSIC singles champion for Minnesota Duluth. He will coach Patten next season at St. Scholastica, but his son also highlighted another reason he enjoys being part of the Greyhounds’ team.

As an eighth grader, Patten was part of the Greyhounds varsity team and that experience made a real impact on the youngster.

“I just remember being that short little eighth grader that this group of 9-10 other guys — mostly upperclassmen — took in,” Patten said. “I learned a lot about tennis, but more importantly, about life and that was really an eye-opener. For me to be able to do that now as one of the team captains to give back and teach the younger guys, guys that are new to the team, about how to get better at tennis, but, more importantly, about life and what it’s like to be in high school — just pieces of advice I can give them here and there. I think that is just as rewarding as winning a tennis match.”

A three-year captain for the Greyhounds, Patten has certainly lived up to the example he saw as an eighth grader, according to Ryan Delaney — Patten’s partner in the 2022 state tournament.

“He’s been a really good leader the past three years,” Delaney said. “If you’re feeling down or need the team to get pumped up, he’s always one of those people to go look for. He’s always supporting you and cheering you on, all that stuff. He’s just an overall good person and a great teammate.”

When Patten gets to the state tournament Thursday, he’ll be facing some of the top players in the state, but Delaney knows his old partner won’t be intimidated.

“He’s a great singles player and I think he could actually make it pretty far,” Delaney said. “He’s had some really good battles with some great players in the state this year. I him playing singles down at state — he can do something with it.”

Patten will start the state tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against Minnetonka’s Maddox Lundell Thursday at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis, but he’s also trying to keep things in perspective as he wraps up his career with the Greyhounds.

“It’s about competing, controlling the things you can control, but most importantly, it’ll be a great experience. I graduated — my last day of school was today — so school is in the past now and it’s pretty carefree. Whatever happens, happens, but it’s a great way to end my high school career down there with some of the best guys in the state.”