Sports Prep

Prep boys swimming: Duluth's Wodny named All-American again

It's the second consecutive year the Minnesota recruit earned the honors.

Duluth's Grant Wodny competes in the 500-yard freestyle race.
Duluth's Grant Wodny competes in the 500-yard freestyle race during the Minnesota Class AA meet Saturday, March 4 in Minneapolis. Wodny finished .12 seconds behind Edina's Jiariu Xue for the state title.
Jamey Malcomb / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 5:45 PM

DULUTH — Duluth swimmer Grant Wodny was recently named an All-American for the second consecutive season.

Wodny finished second in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events at the Class AA state meet in February, qualifying for All-American honors with a time of 1 minute, 37.72 seconds in the 200 and 4:31.38 in the 500.

Wodny won both events in 2022, but was edged 4 hundredths of a second by St. Cloud Tech's Micah Davis in the 200 and by 12 hundredths of a second by Edina's Jiariu Xue in the 500.

Duluth's Grant Wodny
Grant Wodny
Jamey Malcomb / File / Duluth News Tribune

The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, the governing body for All-American status, provides two ways to earn All-American status. The first is to achieve an automatic qualifying time and the other is to earn a consideration time standard, meaning the swimmer will be named an All-American if their time falls in the top 100 achievement times nationwide at the conclusion of the high school swim season.

Wodny's 200 time ranked 26th in the nation and he was 96th in the 500.

Wodny will continue swimming next fall at the University of Minnesota.

