Prep boys soccer: Denfeld opener gets snowballed by Zephyrs

DULUTH — Late in the second half against Mahtomedi, something finally seemed to go right for Duluth Denfeld Thursday at Walt Hunting Field at Marv Heikkinen Stadium.

The Hunters were trailing the Zephyrs 7-0, and they needed something to build on in the season opener when Josh Rock was fouled in the goalie box, leading to a penalty kick for Will Foldesi.

Foldesi lined up the kick, but hit the turf and allowed keeper William Bruentrup to make the stop.

Even worse, a couple of minutes later Denfeld was called for a foul in its own goalie box, leading to another Zephyrs' goal on a day that ended in an ugly 9-0 Hunters’ defeat.

It was that kind of day for Denfeld, but this sort of early season loss is nothing new. After the game, coach Scott Anderson joked that the Hunters always “sandbag” a couple early.

Wisecracks aside, Denfeld has been in this position before.

Last season, after a 1-0 season-opening win at Mahtomedi, the Hunters were blown out by Hill-Murray, the 2022 Class AA runner-up, two days later. They also suffered a deflating 5-1 loss at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton before going toe-to-toe with the Lumberjacks in the Section 7AA championship, a game CEC won 1-0.

Three years ago the Lumberjacks embarrassed Denfeld 11-0, before the Hunters rallied to beat CEC in the section quarterfinal and go on to win the 2020 Section 7A championship.

Two years ago, Denfeld started 0-2 in its traditional start against Mahtomedi and Hill-Murray, but rallied to advance to the section championship, something Anderson acknowledged is a possibility again in 2023 with the Pioneers coming to town Saturday. These early season struggles are “learning experiences” for a younger Hunter squad than they’ve had in a few years.

“We’ll take this, we’ll download the game and watch the first 15 minutes when we were doing it right,” Anderson said. “We’ll build off that and put the rest of it behind us.”

Matt Eklund (11) of Denfeld kicks the ball away from a couple of Mahtomedi players at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Hunters had opportunities in the early going — a missed chance on a breakaway goal that would have given them a lead, and senior Matt Eklund hit the crossbar on a shot that would have tied the game — but the Hunters got caught under an “avalanche” of Zephyr goals.

“At the beginning, our composure was all right, but once that first goal happened it started to go downhill,” senior captain Jonah Engebretson said. “After the second goal, it felt like we started to give up. But the beginning of the game was 50/50; we had that chance with Matt hitting the crossbar — had that gone in, it could have been a completely different game.”

The Hunters were able to possess the ball in the first 15 minutes and when they did that, they controlled the game and were able to make some opportunities on offense — exactly what they need to do this season, according to Anderson.

“We’re trying to be a possession team and find our openings to get through on the attack,” Anderson said. “We just need to build from here. I have 18 quality players either on the field or on the bench, and we’ll move up and move on.”

Eklund said he felt the Hunters were overconfident after topping Mahtomedi last season, and said they’ve got some work to do before facing another top-notch opponent.

Oliver Keller (7) and Isaak Regas (5), both of Denfeld, compete with Dehvin Chu (21) of Mahtomedi during game action at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s only one game and we need to get to practice (Friday) for a big game Saturday,” Eklund said. “We’ve really got to show up against Hill-Murray — they killed us last year and they didn’t get any worse. We’ve got to come together as a team and start bringing 110% effort.”

Thankfully for the Denfeld faithful, even a younger Hunter team has plenty of experience rallying from a devastating defeat.

“This will happen, this happened last year,” Engebretson said. “We lost 7-0 in the second game of the year, so this happening isn’t unfamiliar. It still hurts, but we know what we’ve got to do.”

Denfeld (0-1) will play Hill-Murray at noon Saturday at Marv Heikkinen Stadium.