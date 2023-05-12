Prep boys lacrosse: Club legacy shapes Duluth Wolfpack

DULUTH — Things didn’t go as well on the lacrosse field for Duluth Tuesday as the team hoped.

Facing Chisago Lakes, the Wolfpack had some costly turnovers and mistakes that led to a 9-6 loss at Ordean Stadium despite a hat trick from Logan Lian.

“We played good ball today,” Wishart said after the game. “We cleared the ball very well, we played great defense, we played great man down. We had a lot of good things that we did effectively today. They beat us to the exit, they beat us to faceoffs and some of those ground ball battles. We made some simple mistakes on turnovers and some poor shot selections, but if we stuck some of our shots that we did end up generating we should have been right in there.”

Still, Duluth (5-3) is a competitive team in what is still a relatively young sport in the Twin Ports.

The Wolfpack boys and girls teams, a cooperative program between Duluth Denfeld and Duluth East, only gained school sanctioning in 2015 after its predecessor team — the Duluth Chargers — captured a state title at the club level.

Those Charger teams set the table for lacrosse in the area, with four varsity programs competing this season and at least two more set to start next year.

Prep Lacrosse continues to gain traction in the Northland Cloquet-Esko-Carlton is fielding a prep-level team for the first time during the spring season with hopes of becoming a varsity program in 2024.

Coaches, players and organizers from the Chargers organization have continued to support the newer Wolfpack team. Wishart coached the Chargers during the state championship run and assistant Cooper Carlson was a midfielder under Wishart the year before when they lost to St. Louis Park in the title game.

A 2014 Duluth East graduate, Carlson played for a season at Aurora University before finishing his degree at the University of Minnesota Duluth. He said the competition level has improved as the team has transitioned from a club program to varsity play, with strong teams like Mahtomedi and Prior Lake making the trip up I-35 to play the Wolfpack.

“It’s very rewarding to see players progress, it doesn’t take very long for high school players to improve quickly from season to season,” Carlson said.

Still it’s not just Carlson and Wishart that are still involved with the program. Current Wolfpack booster club president Nicki Seibert helped start the girls youth program, which now has more players than the boys.

She said the continuity from the Chargers to the Wolfpack has to do with leaders who move through the youth levels and eventually into the high school program.

“We’ve done it multiple times now,” Seibert said. “Whoever runs our youth program slides in and starts running the high school programs when their kids get there.”

When Seibert’s son started in the Chargers youth program, she took over leadership from Pat O’Connell, who has remained involved after his own children moved on.

The program has always had a high level of involvement from its leadership and in the community at large, with many of those people remaining involved many years after they or their kids are done playing.

“Back when it was the Chargers, it was very much player-, coach- and parent-run,” Carlson said. “Even now that it is a school sport, the involvement of our board and community still makes this a very enjoyable experience for everybody.”

O’Connell and fellow lacrosse organizer Andy Holak have stayed active in the local lacrosse community after their children have moved on. Holak is the Wolfpack booster club’s director of player development and O’Connell has taken over in a different role.

“That’s a really full circle,” Seibert said. “Pat is still giving back to lacrosse, but now he’s a ref.”

In fact, Holak has also started refereeing games at the youth level, but he left varsity to O’Connell.

“I’m goofy enough to go do the older kids,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell’s son Dan went on to play at Elmhurst University in Illinois and Holak’s son Bryce played at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell — an NCAA Division I program.

When Dan first started playing with the Chargers, O’Connell estimated there were maybe 30 players in the program, but since then the program has gone through “exponential” growth.

“It’s just a beautiful game,” O’Connell said. “The community of people, the kids, the families, it’s something you can take pride in. You invest time and resources and your heart into it — you have a connection to it.”

