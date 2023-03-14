Prep boys hockey: Third-place finish shows ‘heart and soul’ of Hermantown

ST. PAUL — It wasn’t where they wanted to play in Saturday, but following a heartbreaking loss in the Class A semifinal Friday, Hermantown had one more game to play at the Xcel Energy Center.

Hawks junior Drew Nelson broke a scoreless tie with 12 seconds to play in the second period and added a second, power play goal early in the third.

“We needed to get something going,” Nelson said. “The whole game felt slow at the start, but our seniors got us riled up. I just wheeled it around the net and threw it out front trying to get it to one of my guys. It hit off a defenseman’s skate and I was pretty shocked it went in.”

With his third-period goal, Nelson doubled his total scoring for the season, but he said there wasn’t any difference in the way he played, and it was a “right time, right place” situation.

Just a day before, both teams suffered heartbreaking losses. Hermantown fell to eventual Class A champion Mahtomedi on a goal from Charlie Drage with 49 seconds remaining in the first semifinal game and Orono lost to runner-up Warroad in double overtime.

“I was so proud of our guys for showing up today and battling so hard,” Hermantown coach Pat Andrews said. “They were devastated, as were their guys — they played their guts out pushing Warroad to the brink, so it’s all about who actually shows up and can gather themselves the quickest.”

In the end it was Hermantown’s defense shutting down the Spartans for long stretches of the game. After allowing five first period shots, the Hawks’ defense allowed just one shot until the 9 minute mark of the third period.

It was a classic Hawks defensive performance and with Hermantown getting contributions up and down the roster, something that has happened all season.

Hermantown won the state title in 2022, but News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year Zam Plante left for junior hockey as did fellow Minnesota Duluth recruit Ty Hanson. Max Plante, the Hawks’ points leader, left for the U.S. National Team Development Program. In all, more than 80% of the Hermantown offense left the program before the season started.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had as big question marks going into a season,” Andrews said. “We never lose guys to juniors — ever — and to lose three and to lose those three, that hurts. I thought our guys handled it so well. The seniors stepped up and played their butts off.”

Disaster struck in the second game against Hill-Murray, when senior Kade Kohanski, the Hawks’ leading returning scorer, broke his hand and was sidelined for more than six weeks, pushing Hermantown’s lost scoring to more than 90%.

“What I love about this game, what I love about our guys is it’s not a matter of if someone’s going to step up — it’s who,” Andrews said. “We still were one of the leading scoring teams in the state with a really hard schedule. It’s amazing that people step up and the goals still come and the defense — our D was great, I think you saw that today. I’m just so proud of this group.”

Senior Wyatt Carlson said he was proud of the way the team performed in the face of plenty of adversity.

“Some guys left us, but other guys stepped up and played big roles on our team,” Carlson said. “We’re a hard fighting team, that’s how we do it. The boys, everyone came together and we’re just a family.”

With all the unknowns the Hawks had coming into the season, Andrews was particularly proud of the “heart and soul” his team showed.

“They are such great character kids, I’m the luckiest coach in the world to coach where I do,” Andrews said. “I’m not talking about wins and losses, I’m talking about the kids we have. I love this program, I grew up in this program and every day I see it — we have great character kids that play for the right reasons…there’s so much pressure on these kids. People are like, ‘It’s disappointing to take third,’ are you kidding me? We had a three-loss season and third place with all the questions we had coming into the year. These guys overachieved, they played so damn well, I just couldn’t be more proud of this group.”

The feeling seems to be mutual.

“Playing at Hermantown is a big role,” Carlson said. “Everyone hates us, but we’re just fighters. I love Hermantown — I don’t want to play anywhere else.”