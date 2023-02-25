Prep boys hockey: Superior can’t slow down Hudson in sectional final

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Trailing by two goals in the third period, Superior had two power play opportunities but failed to convert in the WIAA sectional final Friday at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Spartans fell 3-1, struggling to get their offense going most of the night, while Hudson was able to use its speed to keep pressure on Superior goalie Trent Peterson.

Hudson’s Brecken Meyer scored in the first period to put the Raiders in front and Carson Strapon scored 6 minutes, 45 seconds into the second period to put Superior down two.

Freshman defenseman Jackson Marthaler scored later in the period to bring the Spartans within a goal.

Superior’s Jackson Marthaler (18) beats Hudson goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh (35) in the second period of the Spartans' 3-1 loss in the section final at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Friday evening, Feb. 24, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

ADVERTISEMENT

The Raiders outshot the Spartans 38-16 and kept the puck in the Superior zone for much of the night.

“It was tilted quite a bit, especially in the first,” Spartan head coach Evan Nelson said. “That’s a two-time defending state championship team over there and I think our nerves got the best of us right away and it took a lot longer to recover than I would have liked. We did make a good push in the second for a brief moment, but we weren’t able to grasp on and keep riding it.”

Truman Zerse added a power play goal early in the third period to put the Spartans back down two.

The Raiders’ speed is part of their identity and could cause some problems for anyone they face in the state tournament next weekend.

“I think that’s our team’s identity, we are a fast team,” Hudson coach Charlie Singerhouse said. “As long as we play that way — at our fast pace — we’re going to have a lot of success no matter who we play.”

Nelson was especially proud of the way junior goalie Trent Peterson played in the face of the Hudson pressure, stopping 35 shots in the game.

Superior goalie Trent Peterson (35) stops a shot in the third period of the Spartans 3-1 loss in the section final at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Friday evening, Feb. 24, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“The entire way down the stretch — even the last eight, nine regular season games — he was a brick wall for us back there,” Nelson said. “He at least gave us a chance and he did it again tonight. That’s all you hope for as a coach, when things aren’t going that well, you at least have a chance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson, in his first season as the Superior head coach, said the season was better than he had hoped when it started in November. The Spartans lost 21 seniors off the 2021-22 squad and were not expected to be among the last eight teams in Wisconsin standing.

Superior’s Tyler Olson (10) gets a hug from assistant coach Rob Downs after the Spartans 3-1 loss to Hudson in the section final at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Friday evening, Feb. 24, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It’s disappointing to lose, but overall the season was better than I initially expected,” Nelson said. “Inside the room we knew what we had and that we could be poised for a run if we did things the right way and I felt we did that down the stretch. There just isn’t any quit in that room and we play the toughest schedule in the state…We weren’t even ranked in the state of Wisconsin, but throughout the regular season, anybody outside of (Green Bay) Notre Dame and now Hudson — we’ve beat them.”

Hudson 1-1-1—3

Superior 0-1-0—1

First period scoring — 1. H, Brecken Meyer (Alex Pottratz, Harry Ross), 7:45.

Second period scoring — 2. H, Carson Strapon (Meyer, Pottratz), 6:45; 3. S, Jackson Marthaler (Brayden Severin), 9:36.

Third period scoring — 4. H, Truman Zerse (Strapon, Pottratz), 7:06 (pp).

ADVERTISEMENT

Saves — Aiden Tepper-Engh, H, 15; Trent Peterson, S, 35.