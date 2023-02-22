99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Prep boys hockey: Section 7A semifinals moved to Monday

Hermantown will meet Hibbing/Chisholm at 5:30 p.m., followed by Rock Ridge and Duluth Denfeld at 7:30.

Hibbing goaltender Brayden Boyer (31) stops a shot on goal against Duluth Denfeld on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
February 22, 2023 03:23 PM

Impending inclement weather has led to the postponement of the Section 7A boys hockey semifinals from Thursday, Feb. 23 to Monday, Feb. 27, it was announced on Wednesday.

The games will be played at Amsoil Arena in Duluth at their originally scheduled times, with top-seeded Hermantown facing No. 4 Hibbing/Chisholm at 5:30 p.m. and No. 2 Rock Ridge meeting No. 3 Duluth Denfeld in the nightcap around 7:30 p.m.

The winners will meet for the section championship on Wednesday night, March 1, as originally scheduled.

For the first time, online ticketing for section semifinals games is available at this link.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
