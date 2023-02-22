Prep boys hockey: Section 7A semifinals moved to Monday

Impending inclement weather has led to the postponement of the Section 7A boys hockey semifinals from Thursday, Feb. 23 to Monday, Feb. 27, it was announced on Wednesday.

The games will be played at Amsoil Arena in Duluth at their originally scheduled times, with top-seeded Hermantown facing No. 4 Hibbing/Chisholm at 5:30 p.m. and No. 2 Rock Ridge meeting No. 3 Duluth Denfeld in the nightcap around 7:30 p.m.

The winners will meet for the section championship on Wednesday night, March 1, as originally scheduled.

For the first time, online ticketing for section semifinals games is available at this link.