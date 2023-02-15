Prep boys hockey: Rock Ridge survives late surge from Hibbing/Chisholm

VIRGINIA — Rock Ridge’s Brant Tiedeman scored two second-period goals against Hibbing/Chisholm, but the Wolverines also needed him in the third period on Tuesday at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.

Rock Ridge led 4-1 heading into the third period, but after two Bluejackets goals, including one on a 5-on-3 power play, the Wolverines had to kill off a second two-man advantage in the period.

Hibbing/Chisholm pulled goaltender Brayden Boyer and another Wolverines penalty put Rock Ridge in a difficult spot, but Tiedeman was determined not to give up the lead.

“We were just like, ‘We’re not going to lose this game,’” Tiedeman said. “We got pucks out at the end and killed that penalty, that was huge for us.”

Tiedeman was all over the ice, just trying to keep the Bluejackets from peppering goalie Ryan Rothfork with shots over the final 2 minutes of play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rock Ridge's Derik Dahl moves the puck up the ice during the first period of a game against Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“I just wanted to get the puck out — just don’t let them score, that was my plan,” he said.

After falling to the Bluejackets 1-0 Dec. 28, Rock Ridge came out with two quick goals in the first period, but penalties in quick succession on Ryan Manninen and Sam Troutwine gave the visitors yet another two-man advantage.

Tristen Babich scored to cut the lead to 2-1 after the first period before Tiedeman struck with his second-period goals.

“I thought we played a good hockey game,” Rock Ridge coach Ben Johnson said. “Even in the third, we played well, but when you give up 5-on-3 power plays — they’ve got a good power play and you can’t give them those chances. I think if we kept it 5-on-5, we kept it where we wanted it, but when you’re in a penalty box, it’s tough.”

Hibbing/Chisholm's Christian Edmonds tries to keep the puck away from Rock Ridge's Dylan Horvath, 14, during the first period of a game Tuesday at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t come out “with a lot of energy,” according to coach Eric Rewertz, in the first two periods, even after the initial 5-on-3, but after the first goal in the third period, he thought things changed.

“You could see the energy on the bench and with the players,” Rewertz said. “Then we scored the second one and you could just see the energy. We talked before the game, in playoff hockey you right that rollercoaster of emotion. You have to try to stay level, because good things and bad things are going to happen. I felt like in the third, we came out with energy and that’s the team we’ve seen all year.”

Rock Ridge's Ian Mikulich, 13, tries to beat Hibbing/Chisholm's Andrew Lehman to the puck during a game Tuesday at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

While still a regular season game, the Wolverines and Bluejackets are jockeying for playoff position, along with Duluth Denfeld, in the Section 7A tournament that starts for them on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The loss for Hibbing/Chisholm is just its second section loss of the season, after a 6-0 defeat to Hermantown on Jan. 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines have three section losses, including a 6-1 loss to Hermantown last week, but there is a very real possibility they could see the Bluejackets a third time in the Section 7A semifinals next week at Amsoil Arena in their last season before opting up to Class AA.

Rock Ridge's Derik Dahl, 2, and Hibbing/Chisholm's Beau Frider, 5, compete for the puck during the first period of a game Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“When you have a rivalry game like that, it’s going to be a hard-fought, tight, contested battle,” Rewertz said. “It just comes down to the team that’s willing to do the things to win and this was a perfect example. The first two periods, Rock Ridge really played with a lot of energy and came on hard. Then in the third period, we responded and came out with that same energy. I told the kids it’s all about passion, heart and desire and we really showed that in the third period.”

Rock Ridge (15-8-1) will finish the regular season against Greenway at 7 p.m. Thursday in Coleraine.

Hibbing/Chisholm (15-8-1) completed its regular season against Rock Ridge and will wait for the section pairings to be released after a coaches’ meeting Friday.

Hibbing/Chisholm 1-0-2—3

Rock Ridge 2-2-0—4

First period scoring — 1. RR, Kasey Lamppa (Levi Flatley), 5:11; 2. RR, Grady Dimberio (Dylan Hedley, Sam Troutwine) 9:24; 3. HC, Tristan Babich (Keeghan Fink, Blaydon Kubena-McCue), 15:14 (pp).

Second period scoring — 4. RR, Brant Tiedeman, 3:17; 5. RR, Tiedeman (Sam Troutwine, Rory Cope-Robinson), 6:58.

Third period scoring — 6. HC, Beau Frider (Babich), 7:42 (pp); 7. HC, Jack Gabardi (Broden Fawcett, Christian Dickson), 11:55.