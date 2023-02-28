Prep boys hockey: Rock Ridge dominates Denfeld in section semifinal

DULUTH — In a game that was shaping up to be a hard-fought close affair, Rock Ridge scored quickly and often in a 12-1 win over Duluth Denfeld Monday at Amsoil Arena.

Denfeld’s John Scott scored a little over 5 minutes into the first period to give the Hunters the lead and Ryan Manninen tied it with a minute to play in the period, but the rest of the game was all Wolverines.

Rock Ridge’s Rory Cope-Robinson scored at the 4:48 mark of the second period and set of a flurry of five goals in the next six minutes for the Wolverines that left Denfeld coach Dale Jago searching for answers.

Rock Ridge's Brant Tiedeman scores on Duluth Denfeld goaltender Connor Doyle during a Section 7A boys hockey semifinal at Amsoil Arena in Duluth on Monday. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“It was a good first period,” Jago said. “We scored the first goal and then after that it was a case of one team playing pond hockey and another team playing playoff hockey. They were competing harder, they were finishing checks — they outworked us, out-competed us. Five goals in the second period and then in the third period we just stopped playing.”

Rock Ridge coach Ben Johnson said both teams were a little emotional to start the game, but he thought Rock Ridge’s depth would come into play as the game wore on.

“We like to work the puck low and wear their D out,” Johnson said. “We knew they were sticking with four guys and if we could wear those guys out with our deep bench, eventually, it might work. I don’t know if they got tired or whatever, but when you get tired you make little mistakes. Guys were wide open and they buried their opportunities. They were picking corners, it was nice to see them kind of light it up just to get some confidence going into Wednesday.

Duluth Denfeld's Brady McGinn battles for the puck with Rock Ridge's Dylan Hedley during their Section 7A semifinal at Amsoil Arena in Duluth on Monday. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Kasey Lamppa scored four times for second-seeded Rock Ridge (18-8-1), three of them in the third period.

Denfeld and Rock Ridge both recently announced plans to opt up and play at the Class AA level next season, with one team looking ready for the challenge of competing for Minnesota hockey’s top crown.

Johnson said with the community support and the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center to play in, the time is right for the move for the Wolverines.

“We want to start that process to be the best team in the north and we feel we’ve got to start it sooner rather than later,” Johnson said. “We have good numbers, we have a young team, good bantams, good peewees, all that stuff. So the timing is right to jump that next level and try to be the best we can be.”

Duluth Denfeld's Arttu Mollberg reaches out to touch a loose puck in the net during the Section 7A semifinal vs. Rock Ridge on Monday. The goal was credited to John Scott (not pictured) as the puck had already crossed the goal line. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Rock Ridge will play Hermantown for a spot in the state tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Hermantown defeated Hibbing/Chisholm 3-2 to clinch a spot in the Section 7A championship just before the Rock Ridge game Monday.

Duluth Denfeld 1-0-0—1

Rock Ridge 1-5-6—12

First period scoring — 1. DD, John Scott (Arttu Mollberg, Evangelo Regas), 11:35; 2. RR, Ryan Manninen (Rory Cope-Robinson), 16:00.

Second period scoring — 3. RR, Cope-Robinson (Manninen, Brant Tiedeman), 4:48; 4. RR, Kasey Lamppa (Sam Troutwine, Easton Walters), 6:45; 5. RR, Ethan Jacobson (Grady Dimberio, Ian Mikulich), 8:51; 6. RR, Dylan Hedley (Isaac Flatley, Carson Mast), 10:18; RR, Tiedeman (Manninen, Cope-Robinson), 10:38.

Third period scoring — 8. RR, Hedley (Derik Dahl), 0:52; 9. RR, Lamppa (Jacobson), 2:17; 10. RR, Lamppa (Levi Flatley, Jacobson), 3:32; 11. RR, Dimberio, 5:30; 12. RR, L. Flatley, 10:12; 13. RR, Lamppa (Walters, Jacobson), 11:00.

