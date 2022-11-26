Prep boys hockey preview: Superior Spartans

Superior Spartans

Head coach: Evan Nelson, first season

Key departures: 19 seniors including D Mason Stenberg (3-5—8); D George Hansen (4-9—13); F Carter Kalin (2-0—2); F Kell Piggott (6-3—9); G Trevor Soderlund (3.24 GAA, .893 save percentage)

Key returners: Sr. F Carson Gotelaere (3-7—10); Sr. D Trevor Anderson (1-3—4); Jr. F Lucas Williams (6-4—10); Sr. F Caden Lia (0-1—1); Soph. F Braydon Hurtig (1-3—4)

Outlook: There might not be another team in the area that looks more different than Superior this season.

The Spartans graduated 19 seniors, including defensemen Mason Stenberg and George Hanson, forwards Carter Kalin and Kell Piggott as well as All-Area goaltender Trevor Soderlund.

In addition, for the first time in 21 years, the Spartans will have a new face on the bench after Jason Kalin stepped down at the end of the 2021-22 season .

Superior had a stout defense, giving up just over three goals a game, but the Spartans scored just 75 goals all season. Despite just seven regular season wins, the Spartans used their difficult schedule to springboard them to the sectional championship, where they fell to Hudson 5-2.

First-year coach Evan Nelson is still learning about his team , but said his early preliminary thought is “there is no shortage of compete from this group as well as an eagerness to learn.”

Nelson said the biggest challenge will be getting his young and inexperienced team to “buy in,” but he thinks they could develop into another formidable team at the end of the season.

“Our goal is to take it one week at a time with the end goal of building a state championship run in March,” Nelson said. “It will take hard work, dedication, and trust. All while learning to control what we can control.”

SUPERIOR

2022-23 SCHEDULE (home games in ALL CAPS)

Nov. 25 — Eau Claire Tournament, 4 p.m.

Nov. 26 — Eau Claire Tournament, 11 a.m.

Dec. 2 — at Hayward, 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 — at Duluth Denfeld, 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 13 — NORTH SHORE, 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 — DULUTH DENFELD, 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 20 — ROCK RIDGE, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 — NEW RICHMOND, 2 p.m.

Jan. 10 — at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 — EAU CLAIRE NORTH, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 — CHIPPEWA FALLS, 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 — BALDWIN-WOODVILLE, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 — HERMANTOWN, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 — DODGE COUNTY, 1 p.m.

Feb. 1 — at Duluth East, 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 — at Proctor, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 — UNIVERSITY SCHOOL MILW., 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, 7 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 10-17-1

Nov. 23 — MENOMONIE, W, 7-0

Nov. 26 — at GB Notre Dame, L, 6-1

Nov. 27 — at Wausau West, L, 4-2

Dec. 7 — DULUTH MARSHALL, W, 6-2

Dec. 14 — at North Shore, W, 5-3

Dec. 21 — at Rock Ridge, L, 2-1

Dec. 28 — Madison Edgewood, L, 3-1

Dec. 29 — Chippewa Falls, L, 4-3

Dec. 30 — Wausau West, T, 2-2

Jan. 4 — HAYWARD, W, 1-0

Jan. 6 — DULUTH DENFELD, L, 3-2

Jan. 11 — GRAND RAPIDS, L, 7-0

Jan. 14 — at Baldwin-Woodville, L, 4-0

Jan. 15 — at Hudson, L, 3-1

Jan. 18 — at Chippewa Falls, L, 1-0

Jan. 20 — at Hermantown, L, 8-0

Jan. 22 — at New Richmond, W, 3-2

Jan. 25 — at Stevens Point, L, 4-1

Jan. 27 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, L, 3-2

Jan. 29 — NORTHLAND PINES, W, 9-1

Feb. 2 — DULUTH EAST, L, 5-2

Feb. 3 — PROCTOR, W, 2-1

Feb. 5 — at Eau Claire North, L, 3-1

Feb. 10 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, L, 5-2

Feb. 15 — TOMAH/SPARTA, W, 4-0

Feb. 17 — at Eau Claire Memorial, W, 3-1

Feb. 23 — at Chippewa Falls, W, 4-3

Feb. 25 — Hudson, L, 5-2

