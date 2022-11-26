Prep boys hockey preview: Proctor Rails

Proctor Rails

Head coach: Jeff Laspi, third season

Key ddepartures: G Sam Johnson (2.77 GAA, .918 save percentage); F Kennan Reyelts (25-14—39); F Dylan Haala (2-29—31); F Cullen Solem (7-12—19); Tanner Olson (5-14—19)

Key returners: Jr. D Carson Pavlowich (10-12—22)

Outlook: The Rails stumbled out of the gate, losing five of their first eight games, but righted the ship midseason with a 10-game unbeaten streak before falling to Greenway in the Section 7A quarterfinal.

It won’t get any easier, however, with the departure of senior goalie Sam Johnson and forwards Kennan Reyelts, Dylan Haala and Cullen Solem. Johnson had a stellar .918 save percentage and Reyelts led the team with 25 goals and was tied for the team lead with 14 assists.

Coach Jeff Laspi said the strength of the team and the program will again be goaltending. Blake Imhoff and A.J. Reyelts will split time and both posted save percentages better than .933 in limited action last season.

In addition, the Rails return three defensemen that logged plenty of minutes last season, including junior Carson Pavlowich, who was tied for second on the team with 10 goals in 2021-22.

“Our biggest challenge will be replacing the leadership and scoring of last year's seniors,” Laspi said. “Section 7A always has a few high-end teams that can score in bunches. We have to be able to win some of the high-scoring matchups if we want to compete for a section title.”

PROCTOR

2022-23 SCHEDULE (home games in ALL CAPS)

Nov. 25 — WADENA-DEER CREEK, 7 p.m.

Dec. 1 — at Greenway, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 — BRECK, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 — GRAND RAPIDS, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 — RED WING, 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 — ROCHESTER MAYO, 11 a.m.

Dec. 13 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 — at Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 — NEW PRAGUE, 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 — SOMERSET, 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 — OSSEO, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 — at Mora/Milaca, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 — DULUTH DENFELD, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, 2 p.m.

Jan. 10 — ELY, 6 p.m.

Jan. 19 — at Northern Edge, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 — HERMANTOWN, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 — at East Ridge, 3 p.m.

Jan. 31 — PINE CITY AREA, 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 — SUPERIOR, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 — at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at North Shore (SB), 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 — at Rock Ridge (ITMEC), 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 — MOOSE LAKE, 7 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 16-9-1

Nov. 26 — WADENA-DEER CREEK, W, 6-5

Nov. 27 — EAST RIDGE, L, 2-0

Nov. 29 — DULUTH MARSHALL, W, 1-0

Dec. 3 — at Pine City Area, W, 4-3

Dec. 7 — at Grand Rapids, L, 7-0

Dec. 14 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, L, 4-2

Dec. 18 — at Duluth Denfeld, L, 6-2

Dec. 23 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, L, 3-0

Dec. 28 — SOMERSET, W, 6-3

Dec. 29 — RED LAKE FALLS, W, 4-2

Dec. 30 — MINNEHAHA ACADEMY, W, 6-1

Jan. 4 — MORA/MILACA, W, 3-1

Jan. 7 — at Red Wing, W, 3-2

Jan. 8 — at Rochester Mayo, T, 2-2

Jan. 11 — at Ely, W, 7-0

Jan. 13 — at North Shore, W, 3-0

Jan. 18 — at International Falls, W, 3-1

Jan. 20 — NORTHERN EDGE, W, 7-2

Jan. 27 — at Hermantown, L, 8-0

Jan. 31 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, W, 2-1

Feb. 3 — at Superior, L, 2-1

Feb. 5 — PRINCETON, W, 6-2

Feb. 10 — NORTH SHORE, W, 5-1

Feb. 11 — ROCK RIDGE, L, 2-1

Feb. 15 — at Moose Lake, W, 7-1

Feb. 23 — GREENWAY, L, 5-3

Return to 2022-23 boys hockey previews