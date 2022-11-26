Prep boys hockey preview: North Shore Storm

North Shore Storm

Head coach: Shawn Lundgren, second season

Key Departures: 2022 senior class

Key returners: Greyson Peterson (2-6—8); Jake Stadler (10-6—16)

Outlook: North Shore lost several players to graduation, but will welcome nine new players to the program in 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second-year coach Shawn Lundgren said the Storm’s strengths are their “work ethic, commitment and the desire to play hard for each other.”

Lundgren said that while North Shore lost 19 of its 26 games last season, the team doesn’t face any challenges headed into the 2022-23 campaign.

Jake Stadler and Greyson Peterson are the highest scoring returners for the Storm. The pair scored a combined eight goals and had 24 total points.

“We understand that as a collective group, we need to be the hardest working team daily,” Lundgren said. “The success is based on making this commitment.”

2022-23 SCHEDULE (home games in ALL CAPS)

Nov. 25 — SOUTH ST. PAUL (TH), 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 — WADENA-DEER CREEK (SB), 2 p.m.

Dec. 6 — at Ely, 6 p.m.

Dec. 8 — HAYWARD (TH), 6 p.m.

Dec. 13 — at Superior, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 — at Moose Lake Area, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 — CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI (TH), 6 p.m.

Jan. 3 — at Greenway, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 — DULUTH DENFELD (TH), 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 — MINNEAPOLIS (TH), 3 p.m.

Jan. 10 — GREENWAY (SB), 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 — ROCK RIDGE (SB), 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS (TH), 6 p.m.

Jan. 28 — MORA/MILACA (SB), 3 p.m.

Jan. 30 — DULUTH MARSHALL, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 — at Ashland, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM (SB), 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 — ELY (SB), 6 p.m.

Feb. 7 — MOOSE LAKE AREA (TH), 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 — PROCTOR (SB), 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 — at International Falls, 7:30 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 7-19

Nov. 27 — WADENA-DEER CREEK, L, 5-0

Dec. 7 — ELY, W, 3-1

Dec. 14 — SUPERIOR, L, 5-3

Dec. 17 — at Moose Lake Area, L, 6-2

Dec. 21 — at Hayward, L, 4-3

Dec. 23 — at Cambridge-Isanti, L, 2-1

Dec. 28 — Moose Lake Area, W, 4-2

Dec. 29 — Ely, W, 2-1

Dec. 30 — Somerset, L, 6-3

Jan. 7 — at Duluth Denfeld, L, 10-0

Jan. 11 — at Greenway, L, 4-1

Jan. 13 — PROCTOR, L, 3-0

Jan. 17 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 5-1

Jan. 18 — at Rock Ridge, L, 10-0

Jan. 20 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, L, 7-0

Jan. 24 — MORA/MILACA, L, 8-1

Jan. 27 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, L, 4-2

Feb. 1 — ASHLAND, W, 4-1

Feb. 4 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 6-1

Feb. 7 — at Ely, W, 4-2

Feb. 8 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, W, 8-2

Feb. 10 — at Proctor, L, 5-1

Feb. 14 — GREENWAY, L, 4-3

Feb. 15 — at International Falls, L, 7-2

Feb. 19 — ELY, W, 7-1

Feb. 23 — at Hermantown, L, 13-0

Return to 2022-23 boys hockey previews