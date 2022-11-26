SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep boys hockey preview: North Shore Storm

North Shore will look to Jake Stadler and Greyson Peterson to lead them; the Storm start their season against South St. Paul at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 in Two Harbors.

North Shore boys hockey.
North Shore's Jake Stadler tries to clear the puck during a 2022 matchup against Duluth Denfeld.
Lisa Malcomb / For the Duluth News Tribune
By Duluth News Tribune
November 26, 2022 04:00 AM
North Shore Storm

Head coach: Shawn Lundgren, second season

Key Departures: 2022 senior class

Key returners: Greyson Peterson (2-6—8); Jake Stadler (10-6—16)

Outlook: North Shore lost several players to graduation, but will welcome nine new players to the program in 2022-23.

Second-year coach Shawn Lundgren said the Storm’s strengths are their “work ethic, commitment and the desire to play hard for each other.”

Lundgren said that while North Shore lost 19 of its 26 games last season, the team doesn’t face any challenges headed into the 2022-23 campaign.

Jake Stadler and Greyson Peterson are the highest scoring returners for the Storm. The pair scored a combined eight goals and had 24 total points.

“We understand that as a collective group, we need to be the hardest working team daily,” Lundgren said. “The success is based on making this commitment.”

2022-23 SCHEDULE

(home games in ALL CAPS)
Nov. 25 — SOUTH ST. PAUL (TH), 7 p.m.
Nov. 26 — WADENA-DEER CREEK (SB), 2 p.m.
Dec. 6 — at Ely, 6 p.m.
Dec. 8 — HAYWARD (TH), 6 p.m.
Dec. 13 — at Superior, 7 p.m.
Dec. 17 — at Moose Lake Area, 7 p.m.
Dec. 22 — CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI (TH), 6 p.m.
Jan. 3 — at Greenway, 7 p.m.
Jan. 6 — DULUTH DENFELD (TH), 7 p.m.
Jan. 7 — MINNEAPOLIS (TH), 3 p.m.
Jan. 10 — GREENWAY (SB), 7 p.m.
Jan. 17 — ROCK RIDGE (SB), 7 p.m.
Jan. 19 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.
Jan. 26 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS (TH), 6 p.m.
Jan. 28 — MORA/MILACA (SB), 3 p.m.
Jan. 30 — DULUTH MARSHALL, 7 p.m.
Jan. 31 — at Ashland, 7 p.m.
Feb. 3 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM (SB), 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 — ELY (SB), 6 p.m.
Feb. 7 — MOOSE LAKE AREA (TH), 7 p.m.
Feb. 9 — PROCTOR (SB), 7 p.m.
Feb. 14 — at International Falls, 7:30 p.m.

2021-22 RESULTS

RECORD: 7-19
Nov. 27 — WADENA-DEER CREEK, L, 5-0
Dec. 7 — ELY, W, 3-1
Dec. 14 — SUPERIOR, L, 5-3
Dec. 17 — at Moose Lake Area, L, 6-2
Dec. 21 — at Hayward, L, 4-3
Dec. 23 — at Cambridge-Isanti, L, 2-1
Dec. 28 — Moose Lake Area, W, 4-2
Dec. 29 — Ely, W, 2-1
Dec. 30 — Somerset, L, 6-3
Jan. 7 — at Duluth Denfeld, L, 10-0
Jan. 11 — at Greenway, L, 4-1
Jan. 13 — PROCTOR, L, 3-0
Jan. 17 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 5-1
Jan. 18 — at Rock Ridge, L, 10-0
Jan. 20 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, L, 7-0
Jan. 24 — MORA/MILACA, L, 8-1
Jan. 27 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, L, 4-2
Feb. 1 — ASHLAND, W, 4-1
Feb. 4 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 6-1
Feb. 7 — at Ely, W, 4-2
Feb. 8 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, W, 8-2
Feb. 10 — at Proctor, L, 5-1
Feb. 14 — GREENWAY, L, 4-3
Feb. 15 — at International Falls, L, 7-2
Feb. 19 — ELY, W, 7-1
Feb. 23 — at Hermantown, L, 13-0



Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYNORTH SHORE STORMPREP SPORTS
