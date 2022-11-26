Prep boys hockey preview: Moose Lake Area Rebels

Moose Lake Area Rebels

Head coach: Chris Gamst, first season

Key departures: G Henry Dammer (6.97 GAA, .855 save percentage); F Henry Ribich (3-9—12)

Key returners: Jr. F Jaxsyn Schmidt (7-8—15); Sr. G Richie Balut (8.47 GAA, .808 save percentage); Sr. F Sam Knezevich (6-5—11); Sr. F Gavin Mlaskoch (6-4—10); Sr. F Everett Gamst (3-5—8); Jr. D Jordan Bird (1-2—3)

Outlook: The Rebels struggled to just two wins last season, struggling to score and stop opposing offenses.

Moose Lake Area scored just 35 goals all season, while the defense gave up 177 goals. The Rebels will have to replace goalie Henry Dammer and forward Henry Ribich, but they return leading scorer Jaxsyn Schmidt and several other of their top players from a year ago.

First-year head coach Chris Gamst said the program had numbers problems last season and as he works to change the culture around the team, the Rebels will have to hang their hat on team defense.

“Last year, they gave up an enormous amount of goals, they ran into some issues with ineligibility and sicknesses,” Gamst said. “They were playing with nine, 10, 11 guys sometimes, so they just ran out of energy. This year, we’re going to have to change up the system and go defense first.”

Gamst said the team has 23 players coming out this season and the hope is to build those numbers to have a junior varsity team in 2023-24. He also plans to schedule more games against teams the Rebels can be competitive with and come closer to a .500 record.

“If you’re trying to build for the future you want to get to those double-digit wins to enthusiastically get the youth involved,” Gamst said.

MOOSE LAKE AREA

2022-23 SCHEDULE (home games in ALL CAPS)

Nov. 25 — Red Wing, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 — St. Paul Highland Park, 1 p.m.

Dec. 1 — at Mora/Milaca, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 — at Greenway, 7 p.m.

Dec. 8 — FREDERIC, 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 — at Ely, 1 p.m.

Dec. 16 — ASHLAND, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 — NORTH SHORE, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 — at Proctor Holiday Classic

Dec. 28 — at Proctor Holiday Classic

Dec. 29 — at Proctor Holiday Classic

Jan. 6 — MORA/MILACA, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 — at Pine City, 3 p.m.

Jan. 17 — at Becker/Big Lake, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 — LAKE OF THE WOODS, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21 — at International Falls, 1 p.m.

Jan. 24 — at Ashland, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 — WILLMAR, 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 — FREDERIC, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 — BECKER/BIG LAKE, 7 p.m.

Feb. 7 — at North Shore, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 — ELY, 6 p.m.

Feb. 14 — at Proctor, 7 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 2-20-1

Nov. 26 — Two Rivers, L, 11-2

Nov. 27 — Red Wing, L, 11-1

Dec. 2 — at Becker/Big Lake, L, 9-3

Dec. 3 — at Mora/Milaca, L, 7-1

Dec. 7 — WSFLG, L, 6-2

Dec. 9 — at Greenway, L, 7-0

Dec. 11 — at Ely, L, 6-0

Dec. 16 — at Ashland, L, 4-3

Dec. 17 — NORTH SHORE, W, 6-2

Dec. 28 — North Shore, W, 6-2

Dec. 29 — Somerset, L, 10-2

Dec. 30 — Red Lake Falls, L, 13-2

Jan. 6 — MORA/MILACA, L, 8-0

Jan. 8 — SAUK RAPIDS-RICE, L, 15-1

Jan. 11 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, L, 12-1

Jan. 22 — at International Falls, L, 7-0

Feb. 1 — at WSFLG, W, 4-3

Feb. 4 — at Lake of the Woods, L, 8-0

Feb. 8 — at North Shore, L, 8-2

Feb. 11 — ELY, T, 2-2

Feb. 14 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, L, 10-0

Feb. 15 — PROCTOR, L, 7-1

Feb. 19 — at International Falls, L, 7-0

