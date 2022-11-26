Prep boys hockey preview: Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

Head coach: Eric Rewertz, third season

Key departures: F Drew Janezich (5-4—9); F Mikael Andrican (3-7—10); F Kasey Kemp 15-12—27; D Drew Kubena (2-16—18); G Evan Radovich (3.08 GAA, .869 save percentage)

Key returners: Sr. G Brayden Boyer (2.45 GAA, .905 save percentage); D Tristan Babich (1-12—13); Sr. D Nathan Rude (1-4—5); Jr. D Christian Edmonds (3-5—8); Jr. D Blaydon McCue (0-3—3); Sr. F Keeghan Fink 8-7—15); Sr. F Christian Dickson (6-12—18)

Outlook: The Bluejackets were among the better defensive teams in the area last season, but often struggled to score.

They advanced to the Section 7A semifinal, but fell to Duluth Denfeld for the second consecutive year.

Hibbing/Chisholm lost its top scorer from a year ago, but returns 11 seniors that will look to continue the strong defense and hopefully score more goals. Anchoring the defense will be senior goalie Brayden Boyer, a third-year starter with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. The Bluejackets also return four defensemen this season, including juniors Christian Edmonds and Blaydon McCue, who were impressive as sophomores.

Coach Eric Rewertz is hoping to capitalize on power play opportunities this year. Last season, the Bluejackets penalty kill was above 90%, according to Rewertz, but they were unable to capitalize on their own chances.

“One of our challenges is going to be finding the back of the net — we’ve got to score more goals this year to take some pressure off our defense and open up our game,” Rewertz said. “Last year, that was a struggle. We scored just over three goals a game and gave up just under three. We need to find some goalscorers along the way and get them into situations they can score. One area I’d like to improve this year is our power play. If our power play had been a little bit better, I think we would have had a different outcome in many of our games.”

HIBBING/CHISHOLM

2022-23 SCHEDULE (home games in ALL CAPS)

Nov. 26 — WHITE BEAR LAKE, 1 p.m.

Nov. 29 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 — ALBERT LEA, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 — MINNEAPOLIS, 1 p.m.

Dec. 6 — at Duluth Denfeld, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 — ROCHESTER MAYO, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 — RED WING, 2 p.m.

Dec. 13 — at Greenway, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 — PROCTOR, 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 — ROCK RIDGE, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 — DELANO, 2 p.m.

Jan. 5 — GREENWAY, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10 — at Moose Lake Area, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 — HERMANTOWN, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 — NORTH SHORE, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 — DULUTH MARSHALL, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 — at Superior, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 — CROOKSTON, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 — THIEF RIVER FALLS, 2 p.m.

Jan. 31 — at International Falls, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 — at North Shore, 7 p.m.

Feb. 7 — at Northern Lakes, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 — at Rock Ridge (ITMEC), 7 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECOD: 13-14

Nov. 27 — at Grand Rapids, L, 11-0

Nov. 30 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, L, 4-3

Dec. 2 — at International Falls, W, 8-4

Dec. 3 — ROCK RIDGE, W, 4-1

Dec. 7 — DULUTH DENFELD, L, 5-0

Dec. 23 — at Proctor, W, 3-0

Dec. 28 — DELANO, L, 2-1

Dec. 29 — MOUND WESTONKA, L, 4-1

Dec. 30 — CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI, L, 5-2

Jan. 6 — GREENWAY, W, 6-2

Jan. 7 — at Rochester Mayo, L, 1-0

Jan. 8 — at Red Wing, W, 4-3

Jan. 11 — at Moose Lake Area, W, 12-1

Jan. 18 — at Hermantown, L, 7-0Jan. 20 — at North Shore, W, 7-0

Jan. 24 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 3-0

Jan. 27 — SUPERIOR, W, 3-2

Jan. 28 — at Crookston, W, 6-0

Jan. 29 — at Thief River Falls, L, 2-1

Jan. 31 — PROCTOR, L, 2-1

Feb. 4 — NORTH SHORE, W, 6-1

Feb. 7 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, W, 7-1

Feb. 8 — at Greenway, L, 3-0

Feb. 11 — at St. Paul Johnson, W, 6-2

Feb. 15 — at Rock Ridge, L, 4-0

Feb. 23 — at Rock Ridge, W, 4-2

Feb. 25 — Duluth Denfeld, L, 3-0

