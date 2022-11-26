SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep boys hockey preview: Greenway Raiders

The Raiders lost their top four defensemen from last season and will need younger players to step into the void; the season starts at home against Waconia at 5 p.m. Nov. 25.

high school boys playing hockey
Aden Springer (16) of Greenway defends the crease against Hermantown on Feb. 25, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Duluth News Tribune
November 26, 2022 04:00 AM
Head coach: Andy Sertich

Key Departures: F Ezra Carlson (9-12—21); D Taevon Wells (1-11—12); D Coleman Groshong (2-15—17); F Aiden Rajala (5-14—19); G Nathan Jurganson (3.82 GAA, .890 save percentage)

Key returners: Sr. F Jacques Villenueve (8-7—15); Sr. F Matthew Hannah (6-5—11); Jr. F Thomas Vekich (7-6—13); Sr. F Aden Springer (12-11—23); Sr. G Ethan Ambuehl (2.28 GAA, .901 save percentage); Jr. G Derek Gibeau (3.31 GA, .881 save percentage)

Outlook: The Raiders’ 2021-22 season was a little up and down, punctuated by two four-game losing streaks.

Greenway pulled together at the end of the season to win five of seven games — including a win over Proctor in the Section 7A quarterfinal — before falling to eventual state champion Hermantown.

The Raiders return plenty of offense in seniors Jacques Villenueve, Matthew Hannah and Aden Spring and junior Thomas Vekich, but they lost their four starting defensemen from last season.

Coach Andy Sertich knows the new crop of defensemen will need to step up early, but he thinks it could be a good season for Greenway.

“We should be a quick, hard-working team with good skill on our top two lines,” Sertich said.

GREENWAY

2022-23 SCHEDULE

(home games in ALL CAPS)
Nov. 25 — WACONIA, 5 p.m.
Nov. 26 — SOUTH ST. PAUL, 3 p.m.
Nov. 29 — at Rock Ridge (ITMEC), 7 p.m.
Dec. 1 — PROCTOR, 7 p.m.
Dec. 13 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, 7 p.m.
Dec. 17 — at Mound Westonka, 3 p.m.
Dec. 29 — DELANO, 6 p.m.
Jan. 3 — NORTH SHORE, 7 p.m.
Jan. 5 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.
Jan. 10 — at North Shore (SB), 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 — NORTHERN LAKES, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14 — at Park Rapids, 7 p.m.
Jan. 19 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, 7 p.m.
Jan. 24 — at Lake of the Woods, 7 p.m.
Jan. 27 — THIEF RIVER FALLS, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 — EAST GRAND FORKS, 2 p.m.
Jan. 31 — at Duluth Denfeld, 7 p.m.
Feb. 3 — at Crookston, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 — at Red Lake Falls, 3 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at International Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10 — at Northern Lakes, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14 — PARK RAPIDS, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 — ROCK RIDGE, 7 p.m.

2021-22 RESULTS

RECORD: 13-12
Nov. 27 — at Red Lake Falls, W, 4-3
Nov. 30 — ROCK RIDGE, W, 4-3
Dec. 9 — MOOSE LAKE AREA, W, 7-0
Dec. 21 — GENTRY ACADEMY, L, 5-4
Dec. 29 — CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI, L, 4-1
Dec. 30 — MOUND WESTONKA, L, 5-0
Jan. 6 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, L, 6-2
Jan. 11 — NORTH SHORE, W, 4-1
Jan. 13 — NORTHERN LAKES, W, 5-2
Jan. 17 — HERMANTOWN, L, 9-0
Jan. 18 — at Ely, W, 9-1
Jan. 20 — at International Falls, W, 11-3
Jan. 25 — LAKE OF THE WOODS, W, 7-0
Jan. 28 — at Thief River Falls, L, 4-3
Jan. 29 — at East Grand Forks, L, 8-0
Jan. 31 — DULUTH DENFELD, L, 4-0
Feb. 3 — at Duluth Marshall, L, 4-3
Feb. 4 — CROOKSTON, W, 5-3
Feb. 8 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, W, 3-0
Feb. 11 — at Gentry Academy, L, 8-5
Feb. 14 — at North Shore, W, 4-3
Feb. 15 — at Park Rapids, W, 4-2
Feb. 17 — at Rock Ridge, L, 3-2
Feb. 23 — at Proctor, W, 5-3
Feb. 25 — Hermantown, L, 6-0

Return to 2022-23 boys hockey previews

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSBOYS HOCKEYGREENWAY RAIDERS
