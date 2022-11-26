SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep boys hockey preview: Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

The Hilltoppers play in one of the state's toughest sections, but hope to combine senior leadership with new talent under new coach Shawn Bartlette; first game is at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at East Ridge.

112622.S.DNT.DMBoys.jpg
Duluth Marshall's Brendan Friday chases after a puck during a 2022 game against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. Friday is a senior on a Marshall squad that hopes to combine new players with veteran experience under first-year head coach Shawn Bartlette.
Kim Kosmatka / Contributed photo
By Duluth News Tribune
November 26, 2022 04:00 AM
Head coach: Shawn Bartlette, first season

Key departures: F Sam Aamodt (12-11—23); F Tucker D’Allaird (8-6—14); G Sam Anderson (3.42 GAA, .899 save percentage)

Key returners: Sr. F Brendan Friday (9-17—26); Sr. F Pierce Gouin (6-8—14); Sr. D Luke Schottenbauer (6-5—11); Sr. F Kai Melton; Jr. G Sam Pollard (5.46 GAA, .827 save percentage)

Outlook: The Hilltoppers managed just seven wins last season, but they will have a “strong group of newcomers” to go with the senior leadership of captains Pierce Gouin, Brendan Friday and Luke Schottenbauer, according to first-year coach Shawn Bartlette.

Friday was second on the team in goals with nine and had 17 assists to lead the Hilltoppers in total points.

“The strength of our team will be our senior leadership,” Bartlett said. “Our seniors have developed into excellent leaders who led the team through coaching transitions and continue to be excellent students and positive influences in the Marshall School and Duluth communities.”

Marshall’s schedule is among the toughest in the area, with traditional powers Grand Rapids, Hermantown and a potentially resurgent Duluth East team all looming for the Hilltoppers.

“We play a challenging schedule that contains some top area teams and teams from around the state,” Bartlette said. “This is a great opportunity for our program to maintain some local rivalries and develop some new ones.”

The Hilltoppers will learn how big the hill they need to climb is early on with a date at Grand Rapids on Dec. 1.

DULUTH MARSHALL

2022-23 SCHEDULE

(home games in ALL CAPS)
Nov. 25 — at East Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 1 — at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Dec. 3 — BRECK, 3 p.m.
Dec. 6 — SUPERIOR, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8 — MORA/MILACA, 7 p.m.
Dec. 10 — at St. Cloud Cathedral, 2 p.m.
Dec. 13 — HERMANTOWN, 7 p.m.
Dec. 15 — PROCTOR, 7 p.m.
Dec. 17 — at Providence Academy, 3 p.m.
Dec. 22 — DULUTH EAST, 7 p.m.
Dec. 29 — SOMERSET, 4 p.m.
Jan. 3 — at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Jan. 10 — at Northern Lakes, 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m.
Jan. 21 — HOLY ANGELS, 3 p.m.
Jan. 23 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.
Jan. 27 — at Bagley/Fosston, 4 p.m.
Jan. 30 — at North Shore (SB), 7 p.m.
Feb. 2 — at Eagan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 9 — DULUTH DENFELD, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14 — at Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

2021-22 RESULTS

RECORD: 7-18-1
Nov. 26 — EAST RIDGE, T, 2-2
Nov. 29 — at Proctor, L, 1-0
Dec. 2 — GRAND RAPIDS, L, 12-0
Dec. 7 — at Superior, L, 6-2
Dec. 9 — at Mora/Milaca, W, 6-3
Dec. 11 — ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL, L, 6-3
Dec. 14 — at Hermantown, L, 6-0
Dec. 21 — at Chisago Lakes, L, 6-3
Dec. 28 — RED LAKE FALLS, W, 7-1
Dec. 29 — UNIVERSITY MILWAUKEE, L, 2-0
Dec. 30 — MORA/MILACA, L, 4-0
Jan. 4 — PRINCETON, W, 4-3
Jan. 8 — PROVIDENCE ACADEMY, L, 6-5
Jan. 13 — BAGLEY/FOSSTON, L, 4-1
Jan. 15 — DODGE COUNTY, L, 5-2
Jan. 17 — NORTH SHORE, W, 5-1
Jan. 20 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, L, 4-2
Jan. 21 — at Bagley/Fosston, L, 3-2
Jan. 24 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, W, 3-0
Jan. 27 — at Ely, W, 5-1
Feb. 3 — GREENWAY, W, 4-3
Feb. 5 — at Gentry Academy, L, 9-0
Feb. 10 — at Duluth Denfeld, L, 3-2
Feb. 12 — at Holy Angels, L, 9-1
Feb. 15 — FOREST LAKE, L, 7-4
Feb. 19 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, L, 3-2

Return to 2022-23 boys hockey previews

