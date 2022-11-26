Prep boys hockey preview: Duluth Denfeld Hunters

Duluth Denfeld Hunters

Head coach: Dale Jago, eighth season

Key departures: F Connor McClure (26-31—57); F Cooper McClure (25-20—45); F Simon Davidson (14-26—40) D John Bloomquist (1-14—15); G Austin Wick (3.31 GAA, .876 save percentage)

Key returners: Sr. F Andy Larson (23-30—53); Sr. F Kaden Postal (14-19—33); Sr. D Brady McGinn (3-12—15); Jr. D Braeden Erickson (1-4—5); Sr. D Nick McGillivray (1-2—3); Jr. G Connor Doyle (3.69 GAA, .891 save percentage); Sr. G Martin Hoffman (4.74 GAA, .825)

Outlook: The Hunters advanced to their third consecutive Section 7A title game before bowing out against eventual state champion Hermantown.

To make it four in a row Denfeld will have to replace three of its top four scorers in Connor McClure, Cooper McClure and Simon Davidson as well as goaltender Austin Wick.

The Hunters do return senior Andy Larson and his 53 points as well as forward Kaden Postal, who scored 14 goals in 2021-22.

“Andy Larson, Kaden Postal and Nick McGillivray are going to be leaders and what’s going to make us go is how quick our young guys adapt,” coach Dale Jago said.

The biggest challenge for the Hunters is their youth and playing in one of the toughest sections in the state.

“We’re going to be young and we’re not as deep as we have been the last three years,” Jago said. “There’s going to have to be some kids that step up into different roles and play systematic hockey. We’re not going to be able to rely as much on talent as we have the last three years.”

DULUTH DENFELD

2022-23 SCHEDULE (home games in ALL CAPS)

Nov. 26 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, 3 p.m.

Dec. 2 — MINNEAPOLIS, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, 7 p.m.

Dec. 8 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 — SUPERIOR, 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 13 — ROCK RIDGE, 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 — at Superior, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 — HERMANTOWN, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 — at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 — HERITAGE CLASSIC, TBD

Dec. 28 — HERITAGE CLASSIC, TBD

Dec. 29 — HERITAGE CLASSIC, TBD

Jan. 5 — at Proctor, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 — at North Shore (TH), 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 — at Little Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 14 — NORTHERN LAKES, 2 p.m.

Jan. 17 — at Duluth East, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 — EAST GRAND FORKS, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 — WARROAD, 4 p.m.

Jan. 26 — at Rock Ridge (ITMEC), 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 — DODGE COUNTY, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 — GREENWAY, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 — at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 4 — at Alexandria, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 19-9

Nov. 26 — at Woodbury, W, 7-6

Nov. 27 — Champlin Park, L, 6-1

Dec. 3 — at Gentry Academy, L, 9-2

Dec. 4 — at East Ridge, W, 5-2

Dec. 7 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, W, 5-0

Dec. 9 — CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON, W, 6-2

Dec. 14 — at Rock Ridge, W, 6-2

Dec. 18 — PROCTOR, W, 6-2

Dec. 28 — SPRING LAKE PARK, W, 7-1

Dec. 29 — OWATONNA, W, 7-0

Dec. 30 — ANOKA, W, 8-0

Jan. 4 — at Hermantown, L, 6-1

Jan. 6 — at Superior, W, 3-2

Jan. 7 — NORTH SHORE, W, 10-0

an. 13 — GRAND RAPIDS, L, 8-1

Jan. 14 — DODGE COUNTY, W, 7-0

Jan. 21 — at Warroad, L, 9-1

Jan. 25 — at International Falls, W, 7-2

Jan. 27 — ROCK RIDGE, L, 6-2

Jan. 28 — GENTRY ACADEMY, L, 5-3

Jan. 31 — at Greenway, W, 4-0

Feb. 4 — SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN, W, 4-3

Feb. 5 — ALEXANDRIA, L, 6-4

Feb. 9 — DULUTH EAST, W, 6-2

Feb. 10 — DULUTH MARSHALL, W, 3-2

Feb. 23 — INTERNATIONAL FALLS, W, 9-2

Feb. 25 — Hibbing/Chisholm, W, 3-0

March 2 — Hermantown, L, 11-0

