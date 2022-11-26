Prep boys hockey preview: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

Head coach: Shea Walters, sixth season

Key departures: G Kyle Abrahmson (3.96 GAA, .875 save percentage); G Jacob Walsh (4.63 GAA, .870 save percentage); F Wyatt Mrozik (4-3—7); D Carter Salo (2-5—7); F Aaron Ermatinger (4-3—7)

Returning starters: Sr. F Patrick Dunaiski (13-9—22); Sr. F Dayne Painovich (9-7—16); Sr. D Lucas Rauner (1-13—14); Sr. F Noah Knutson (3-10—13); Fr. D Karson Young (3-10—13); Jr. F Jace Stewart (4-6—10); Jr. F Joey Antonutti (9-5—14); Jr. D Gino Bertogliat (0-2—2)

Outlook: The Lumberjacks were young and inexperienced last season, graduating just three skaters off the 2021-22 squad, but this season looks much more promising.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEC returns its top seven scorers from last season and, even better, the Lumberjacks will be adding a group from a state tournament Bantam team that will “help fill some roles,” according to coach Shea Walters.

“Partnering with a hardworking junior and senior group, we should have a lot more depth,” Walters said. “We had a great off season where everyone bought in and worked hard. We are looking to use that to jumpstart our season.”

Joining the Lumberjacks this season will be Niko Gentilini, Bobby Thornton, Cole Painovich, Leo Luense, Brudy Dushkin, Grady Knutson and Hudson Snesrud.

The Lumberjacks will need to improve their scoring after averaging just more than two goals per game last year.

“We are going to need to get scoring from all over,” Walters said. “We will need to rely on several guys to score — not just one individual player.”

CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON

2022-23 SCHEDULE (home games in ALL CAPS)

Nov. 29 — at Hibbing/Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 — BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON, 3 p.m.

Dec. 8 — DULUTH DENFELD, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 — at Proctor, 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 — DULUTH EAST, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 — GRAND RAPIDS, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 — MOUNDS VIEW, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 — at Heritage Classic, TBDDec. 28 — at Heritage Classic, TBD

Dec. 29 — at Heritage Classic, TBD

Jan. 3 — at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 — at Brainerd, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 12 — DULUTH MARSHALL, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 — at Coon Rapids, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 — at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 — HOLY ANGELS, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 — at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 — BEMIDJI, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 — FOREST LAKE, 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 — at Hermantown, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 — CHAMPLIN PARK, 3 p.m.

Feb. 6 — at Duluth East, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at Superior, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 — at Elk River/Zimmerman, 3 p.m.

Feb. 14 — NORTHERN EDGE, 7 p.m. 2021-22 RESULTS RECORD: 8-17-2

Nov. 26 — Andover, L, 4-0

Nov. 27 — at Minnetonka, L, 5-1

Nov. 30 — HIBBING/CHISHOLM, W, 4-3

Dec. 4 — at Bloomington Jefferson, W, 2-0

Dec. 9 — at Duluth Denfeld, L, 6-2

Dec. 14 — PROCTOR, W, 4-2

Dec. 18 — at Champlin Park, L, 3-1

Dec. 21 — at Grand Rapids, L, 6-0

Dec. 23 — at Holy Angels, T, 3-3

Dec. 28 — BLAKE, L, 6-2

Dec. 29 — Centennial, L, 8-0

Dec. 30 — Hill-Murray, L, 6-2

Jan. 6 — BRAINERD, W, 3-2

Jan. 7 — STILLWATER, L, 6-1

Jan. 15 — ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN, L, 8-1

Jan. 18 — GRAND RAPIDS, L, 10-1

Jan. 20 — at Duluth Marshall, W, 4-2

Jan. 24 — at Duluth East, L, 4-1

Jan. 25 — ROCK RIDGE, W, 3-0

Jan. 28 — at Bemidji, T, 3-3

Jan. 31 — at Forest Lake, L, 4-3

Feb. 3 — HERMANTOWN, L, 8-0

Feb. 7 — DULUTH EAST, L, 4-3

Feb. 10 — SUPERIOR, W, 5-2

Feb. 12 — HOLY FAMILY, L, 4-3

Feb. 19 — DULUTH MARSHALL, W, 3-2

Feb. 23 — at Andover, L, 7-0

Return to 2022-23 boys hockey previews