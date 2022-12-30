99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep boys hockey: Physical Cloquet-Esko-Carlton outmuscles Wolfpack in Heritage Classic title game

The Lumberjacks’ Patrick Dunaiski scored twice in the first period and had three total points in the win.

Cloquet wins the Heritage Classic championship
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton senior Patrick Dunaiski puts a shot past Park of Cottage Grove goalie Alex Harden during the Lumberjacks' 5-2 win in the Heritage Classic title game Thursday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
December 29, 2022 09:08 PM
DULUTH — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton wasted no time seizing control of the Heritage Classic championship game against Park of Cottage Grove Thursday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

Junior Jace Stewart scored 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the game and senior Patrick Dunaiski struck 43 seconds later to give the Lumberjacks a 2-0 lead.

“We had a beautiful entry — Ethan Kilichowski sauced it to Joey (Antonutti) and Joey slid it back door for me and I got my backhand on it and I left it over the goalie’s glove,” Dunaiski said. “It was one of the best entries we’ve had all year.”

Cloquet wins the Heritage Classic championship
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Patrick Dunaiski competes for a puck with Park of Cottage Grove's Owen Corkish at the Heritage Classic on Thursday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Dunaiski scored two goals and recorded an assist in the Lumberjacks' 5-2 win.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Dunaiski scored again later in the first period and added a second-period assist to lead CEC to a 5-2 win over the Wolfpack.

“A staple of our game is coming out quick,” CEC coach Shea Walters said. “We’ve tried to break it up into little increments and start with the first five. This game, I felt like we carried it all the way through the first period. That built our momentum.”

Cloquet wins the Heritage Classic championship
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Jace Stewart (left), and Gino Bertogliat celebrate the Lumberjacks' 5-2 win over Park of Cottage Grove Thursday in the Heritage Classic championship game at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Park coach Jay Moser said the Lumberjacks “outworked us in every facet of the game,” particularly in the first period, and CEC had an answer every time the Wolfpack tried to build some momentum of their own.

“We elevated our game, but we just couldn’t take the momentum for a long enough period of time to actually stage a comeback,” Moser said. “Even in the third period, they had two sticks in the lanes and blocked just about everything that we threw at them. Even then, they were still winning races to pucks and our guys just didn’t have the energy.”

Cloquet wins the Heritage Classic championship
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton goalie Logan Sickman waits for a shot during a 5-2 win over Park of Cottage Grove in the Heritage Holiday Classic on Thursday at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Lumberjacks’ physicality has become a bit of a calling card, especially when playing against teams from the Twin Cities.

“Teams like that from down south aren’t used to getting hit around,” Antonutti said. “Whenever we play them, that’s what we try to do — play physical, get the puck from them and wear them out. That’s the best way to beat those teams.”

Antonutti scored four goals in a 6-3 win over Mankato West in the Heritage Classic semifinal Wednesday and leads the Lumberjacks with 10 goals and 14 points this season.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton wins Heritage Classic championship
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Ryan Jones tries to keep the puck away from Park of Cottage Grove's Brenden Bloedel during the Lumberjacks' 5-2 win Thursday in the Heritage Holiday Classic championship game at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.
Amy Artnson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“The best thing about Joe is he’s a honest hockey player and he creates so much for himself by being a big body,” Walters said. “He’s 5-11, 200 pounds and he plays every bit of it. He’s not afraid to go to the hard areas and he’s getting rewarded for it. His stick has gotten better, he’s worked in the offseason on his skills and he's a go-to guy.”

CEC (6-2) struggled to just eight wins last year, but the physical play has become a part of the Lumberjacks' identity, Walters said. What’s more, the Lumberjacks’ penalty kill was perfect until Mankato West scored on a second-period power play Wednesday.

Cloquet wins the Heritage Classic championship
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton A.J. Kazel, 25, works the puck away from Park of Cottage Grove defenders during the Lumberjacks 5-2 win in the Heritage Classic championship game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“We were young last year and we’ve had another year of growth and maturity and just an expectation of ‘this is what we do, this is how we play,” Walters said. “Top to bottom we have good balance on all three lines and good depth. I feel very comfortable at any time for all three lines out there and the expectations are the same.”

The Lumberjacks’ improvement has come at a time when Section 7AA suddenly seems wide open. Duluth East, another eight-win team last season, knocked off defending state champion and presumptive section favorite Andover Dec. 20.

boys hockey player scores goal
Prep
Prep boys hockey: On night of champions, East hockey makes surprising return to form
In a second matchup at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center featuring a reigning state champion on Tuesday night, Hermantown beat Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in a rematch of the Section 7A championship game.
December 20, 2022 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

After Park’s experience in the Heritage Classic, there are plenty of other teams that might not be looking forward to their date with the Lumberjacks this season.

“They outworked us, they were physical and they played a brand of hockey that our guys didn’t like, it was that simple,” Moser said. “They were meaner, tougher and more committed and they have enough skill to take advantage of your mistakes. Overall, they’re going to be successful based on — at least from what I saw — their competitiveness and their old-school compete factor was a hell of a lot higher than ours. We were a soft Cities team today.”

CEC is next scheduled to play Mounds View at 4 p.m. Monday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Park of Cottage Grove 0-1-1—2

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3-1-1—5

First period goals — 1. CEC, Jace Stewart, 2:13; 2. CEC, Patrick Dunaiski (Joe Antonutti, Ethan Kilichowski), 2:56; 3. CEC, Dunaiski (Noah Knutson, Bobby Thornton), 9:08 (pp).

Second period goals — 4. P, Colton Porter (Jack Rudh, Owen Corkish), 1:16 (pp); 5. CEC, Knutson (Lucas Rauner, Dunaiski), 1:32.

Third period goals — 6. P, Rudh (Gavin Moss, Tyler Schwartz), 1:32; 7. CEC, Rauner, 16:41 (en).

Saves — Alex Harden, P, 24; Logan Sickman, CEC, 13.

high school boys play hockey
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Hermantown rolls past Delano with ‘next guy up’ mentality
Kade Kohanski, the Hawks’ top returning scorer, has been sidelined with a broken hand since a game against Hill-Murray on Dec. 3.
December 28, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Despite losses, Superior eyes are on the postseason
December 27, 2022 09:05 PM
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Superior’s hot shooting, tenacious defense downs Duluth East
December 24, 2022 01:30 PM
Prep
Bad call? You better watch out, Ely's Santa Claus is watching you
December 22, 2022 10:50 AM
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld
December 19, 2022 11:51 PM

Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
